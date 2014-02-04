Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Free Birds For The Dallas Buyers Club

Still feeling depressed about Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death? Did you lose money on the Super Bowl? I can’t really help you with either of those problems, but I can share this week’s new DVDs, and that’s got to count for something, right? It’s a pretty even mix of offerings this week; besides the multiple Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club, we’ve also got an appropriately big, dumb Hollywood action film, a couple romantic comedies, an animated film for kids, a documentary, a few independent films, a thriller, and even a Danny Glover movie. Who doesn’t like a little Danny Glover now and then?

The DVDs:

Dallas Buyers Club

Escape Plan

About Time

Free Birds

Baggage Claim

Cutie And The Boxer

Romeo And Juliet

Mother Of George

A Case Of You

The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete

From Above

Scorned

Besides Dallas Buyers Club, there’s another film in the above list nominated for an Oscar this year. There’s also a movie co-starring Brendan Fraser and Vince Vaughn. Think they might be the same movie? Continue reading and you’ll get that question -and several others nobody has actually asked- answered. I even mention my grandma!