Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Free Birds For The Dallas Buyers Club

Still feeling depressed about Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death? Did you lose money on the Super Bowl? I can’t really help you with either of those problems, but I can share this week’s new DVDs, and that’s got to count for something, right? It’s a pretty even mix of offerings this week; besides the multiple Oscar-nominated Dallas Buyers Club, we’ve also got an appropriately big, dumb Hollywood action film, a couple romantic comedies, an animated film for kids, a documentary, a few independent films, a thriller, and even a Danny Glover movie. Who doesn’t like a little Danny Glover now and then?
The DVDs:
Dallas Buyers Club
Escape Plan
About Time
Free Birds
Baggage Claim
Cutie And The Boxer
Romeo And Juliet
Mother Of George
A Case Of You
The Inevitable Defeat Of Mister & Pete
From Above
Scorned
Besides Dallas Buyers Club, there’s another film in the above list nominated for an Oscar this year. There’s also a movie co-starring Brendan Fraser and Vince Vaughn. Think they might be the same movie? Continue reading and you’ll get that question -and several others nobody has actually asked- answered. I even mention my grandma!
So we all know the fine line between crazy and crazy hot, right? Well I could give 2 shits about Annalynne McCord on 90210. But AMC going all out psycho and killing the fuck out of The Phantom and random brunette bimbo number 3? Sign me up for some of that kind of crazy.
Wasn’t About Time one of Laremy’s favorite movies of 2013? Or am I totally just projecting my love of Bill Nigh… er, Rachel McAdams?
It was one of his ‘Five Best Films of 2013 (You Haven’t Seen)’ along with Dallas Buyers Club and three other movies that didn’t hit DVD today.
Wait, time travel is bad with Christian watch groups? I thought they WANTED us back in the heyday of women not having rights and black people not existing.
I would think they’d want someone to go back in time and kill Pontius Pilate.
So are you saying I should or shouldn’t watch Baggage Claim?
Rockwell and Dinklage would
Regarding Danny Glover’s amazing performance in “From Above” – he was incredibly professional and showed up on set not only knowing his lines but the lines of the other actors too. He spent many, many hours in rehearsals – on his own time – working with his fellow actors and the director to make sure the nuances of the character were perfect. He is a legend and easily one of the best actors alive. The rumor you posted about his wearing an ear piece is not only wrong it is terribly unfair to such an incredible artist.