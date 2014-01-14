Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD & Blu-ray: Lee Daniels’ The Butler Is In Love With A Church Girl

#Your Mid-Week Guide To DVD And Streaming #Trailers
01.14.14 5 years ago 11 Comments
After a pretty long stretch of not a whole lot, the DVD release schedule is back into full-swing and this week marks the release of a lot of worthy films.  For real.  Even if the Oscar-baiting Lee Daniels’ The Butler isn’t your thing, we’ve got new movies starring Vin Diesel, Chloe Grace Moretz, James Gandolfini, Adam Scott, Sam Rockwell, and Ja Rule.  We’ve got movies about troubled teens both telekinetic and non-telekinetic. We’ve got movies about home invasions and seaside vacations. We’ve even got a movie about burglars who do parkour. If that’s not enough for you, we’re even including a bonus movie that hits VOD today.  That’s top-notch value, folks.

The DVDS:
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Riddick
Carrie
Enough Said
Short Term 12
The Spectacular Now
You’re Next
A.C.O.D.
Fruitvale Station
A Single Shot
Blue Caprice
Rewind This!
Big Sur
Plus One
I’m In Love With A Church Girl
Run

Bonus VOD Selection:
The Great Chicken Wing Hunt

I wasn’t kidding -most of these movies look genuinely promising.  I don’t know if I’ve ever been able to say that before.  Of course ‘most’ is not ‘all’ and one or two of them look downright terrible, so continue reading and you’ll know which is which. I mention a few celebrity encounters I’ve had and I even share a story about the time my middle school science teacher was investigated for exposing his students to porn.  It’ll be a good time, I promise.

