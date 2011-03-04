Mike Huckabee criticizes Natalie Portman for being a slut

Mike Huckabee is a strange case, because he always seems warm, genuine, and engaging, despite being crazier than a sh*thouse rat. And recently, when the warm and engaging parts went away, the sh*thouse rats came to play. (Somewhere Gary Busey is loading his blow gun, not recognizing a figure of speech).

Fox News Channel personality and former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has attacked Natalie Portman and other Hollywood celebrities for glamorizing the idea of having children out of wedlock. “One of the things that’s troubling is that people see a Natalie Portman or some other Hollywood starlet who boasts of, ‘Hey look, you know, we’re having children, we’re not married, but we’re having these children, and they’re doing just fine,'” Huckabee said. “There aren’t really a lot of single moms out there who are making millions of dollars every year for being in a movie,” he said. “And I think it gives a distorted image. … Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can’t get a job, and if it weren’t for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care. And that’s the story that we’re not seeing, and it’s unfortunate that we glorify and glamorize the idea of out-of-wedlock children.” [THR]

Whoa, Dan Quayle looks like hell all of a sudden. And Murphy Brown looks hot as sh*t (and kinda Jewy). Wait, what year is it? Look, dude, she’s not a single mother, she’s engaged, they just haven’t gotten married yet. Do you know how hard it is to plan a wedding between a princess and a ballerino? More importantly, we’re still waiting for someone to go to jail over the financial crisis and you’re worried about the millionaire taxpayer not having a ring yet? Jeez, dude, get a life. Don’t you know there are Charlie Sheen interviews to watch?

It’s Hollywood. Of course they glamorize single motherhood. They also glamorize cat sex, stuttering, and Sandra Bullock teaching a retarded kid football. It’s kind of what they do.