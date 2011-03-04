Mike Huckabee criticizes Natalie Portman for being a slut

Mike Huckabee is a strange case, because he always seems warm, genuine, and engaging, despite being crazier than a sh*thouse rat. And recently, when the warm and engaging parts went away, the sh*thouse rats came to play. (Somewhere Gary Busey is loading his blow gun, not recognizing a figure of speech).
Fox News Channel personality and former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee has attacked Natalie Portman and other Hollywood celebrities for glamorizing the idea of having children out of wedlock.
“One of the things that’s troubling is that people see a Natalie Portman or some other Hollywood starlet who boasts of, ‘Hey look, you know, we’re having children, we’re not married, but we’re having these children, and they’re doing just fine,'” Huckabee said.
“There aren’t really a lot of single moms out there who are making millions of dollars every year for being in a movie,” he said. “And I think it gives a distorted image. … Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can’t get a job, and if it weren’t for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care. And that’s the story that we’re not seeing, and it’s unfortunate that we glorify and glamorize the idea of out-of-wedlock children.” [THR]
Whoa, Dan Quayle looks like hell all of a sudden. And Murphy Brown looks hot as sh*t (and kinda Jewy). Wait, what year is it? Look, dude, she’s not a single mother, she’s engaged, they just haven’t gotten married yet. Do you know how hard it is to plan a wedding between a princess and a ballerino? More importantly, we’re still waiting for someone to go to jail over the financial crisis and you’re worried about the millionaire taxpayer not having a ring yet? Jeez, dude, get a life. Don’t you know there are Charlie Sheen interviews to watch?
It’s Hollywood. Of course they glamorize single motherhood. They also glamorize cat sex, stuttering, and Sandra Bullock teaching a retarded kid football. It’s kind of what they do.
*drops pants, ties Tea Party flag to boner, sprints through room*
DOOOOOOOOOOOOON’T TREEEEEEEEEEEEEAD ONNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN MEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!
Huckabee is no longer a politician, right? He’s a member of the media now. Which is great since they never glamorize taking massive quantities of drugs, having adulterous sex with overgrown Barbie dolls with daddy issues, or threatening to kill the mother of your chi . . .
What’s that? Charlie who? Never heard of him.
He should be crediting her for finding a way to grow some boobs…
I think it gives a distorted image. … Most single moms are very poor, uneducated, can’t get a job, and if it weren’t for government assistance, their kids would be starving to death and never have health care.
Yeah…Natty Portman is the “distorted image” there, you baktag Rommie.
Has this fuckwit ever actually met a single mom?
Mike Huckleberry.
MIKE FUCKabee!
There, He said it.
He’s selling a book. That’s it. I saw on the news that he made comments that could be interpreted as insinuating that Obama was schooled in an Islamic learning center.
Congrats, liberal media. He figured out a way to have his book mentioned on your show too.
Best way to make him go away? Ignore him. Reporting controversy = publicity.
Translation: Pander pander pander pander pander pander pander Jesus pander pander family values pander pander Obama is an elitist pander pander pander AMERICA pander.
Man I would fuck her so hard that I would knock that baby out and put a new one in.
Isn’t this an indirect criticism of Hollywood starlet Bristol Palin? Oh Huckabee–this kitty’s got claws! And this kitty doesn’t believe in evolution!
Between this and the poncey French Nazi, Portman is having a rough week. Except for winning the thing.
Her baby is setting a bad example for other babies by being a Jew.
NatPort deserves another Oscar for her ongoing act pretending she isn’t flattered by my following her around, sending dead animals to her in the mail and purloining her lacey undergarments when she isn’t looking. No the restraining order does not apply in this instance, I’m typing this from another state.
Ever since he lost all that weight, this is how he gets laid. He insults them to fuck with their self-esteem, and once they’re broken down he casually leans against a wall, twirling a tin cup around his finger and says slyly “I’m your Huckabee.”
Allow me to retort, Mr. Huckabee:
*Starts furiously motorboating Natalie Portman’s chest*
I’m really surprised he left out the part about single mothers being all black women. I mean, that’s really the cherry on the ignorant sundae.
Dee, Shoo! Shoo, shoo, get out of here. So annoying!
Would he rather her stay with the abusive jerk that doesn’t have a single qualm with slaughtering sand people…INCLUDING THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN??? The twins need a good father figure, so why not the ballerina prince? At least he’s stable.
im still trying to figure out where in your article mikey specifically called portman a slut. i enjoy this site to hell and back, hope its not another launching pad for more political bullshit. rolling stone at one time used to be just about music – now its gone to the shitter. please dont take that route. or at least quote correctly. biiiiiitches!
I would criticize her for not being slut enough. Why you no pose full frontal before you old and queef out baby?!
The slut part is pretty clearly implied. And moreover, please do me the courtesy of accepting that I write deliberately hyperbolic headlines for the comedic value. I do it for everything, don’t start complaining about it for the one post that’s tangentially political.
And as far as RS goes, their music coverage sucks shit compared to their political coverage. I’ll give you that the non-Taibbi writers could be a lot less biased, but it’s still better than Bieber and Snooki on their last two covers.
somebody ought to send huckabee that gif of natalie laughing, that should shut him up
Huckabee is only defending our Aryan way of life… Give him a break. He can’t solve the Jewish Question all by himself.
(Somewhere Gary Busey is loading his blow gun, not recognizing a figure of speech).
That line and the mental image that it created just made my day so much more beutiful.
Oh, and Fuck Huckabee.
i would ballet the shit out of my life to get at that piece of ass.