Mind Bullets And Time Travel In the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Days Of Future Fass'd'

It seems like every week brings us a new batch of images or viral content for X-Men: Days of Future Past, but today we have an actual trailer. Future trades First Class director Matt Vaughn for Bryan Singer, and, through the magic of time travel, teams the Singer cast of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen with the Vaughn cast of James McAvoy and Michael F. Assbender. Also, Peter Dinklage is there now, and Hugh Jackman screams a lot. It opens May 23rd, and I’m hoping I’ll finally get an answer to that question about what happens to a toad when it gets struck by lightning. Every time a toad gets struck by lightning, Jennifer Lawrence’s top falls off. That’s how I would’ve written it.
If it’s even half as good as watching Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart just hanging out on a regular day it will be amazing.
I never read comic books so my understanding might be a bit off. But if mutants are just humans evolving, how can they go extinct? Wouldn’t the number of humans start to fall off?
I’ve been reading them my entire life. I know who Marrow and Karma are. It’s not supposed to make sense.
Yep, this is firmly in “shut up and take my money” territory.
Dear God yes.
Peter Dinklage AND Jennifer Lawrence in the same movie? Neckbeards around the world are hyper-ventilating.
If this isn’t the tits, then I just might have to give up.
Ellen Page is conspicuously absent from this trailer.
1:38 and 1:48?
Great. The good X-Men movie is crossing over into the bad ones.
They just need to use some time travel nonsense to negate everything that happened in X-3. Problem solved!
Oh, and they could fix the first Wolverine, too. That would be good.
@Underball What is this Wolverine: Origins movie you speak of? I’ve searched and searched and have apparently completely blocked out the fact of it’s existence.
I have no idea how they fucked up Tim Riggins as Gambit and Van Wilder as Deadpool, but they most certainly did. God dammit Fox.
The Assbender could make this way more awesome than it should be though, just like in First Class.
That’s telekinesis, Kyle.
Man whatever happened to Halle Berry. She was in everything, then she won that oscar for that movie no one saw and then she disappeared off the face of the earth.
Now X-Men cameos are the only way I know she is still alive.
I mean it was like 2001 when she won that award… now she’s 50. Kinda hard to keep nailing down those sexpot roles when you’re on the wrong side of 40 :(
In Hollywood, this is true. In my house? She could play sexpot in my house for many more years. She Tulk wouldn’t even mind.
“Every time a toad gets struck by lightning, Jennifer Lawrence’s top falls off. That’s how I would’ve written it.”
Patrick Stewart would’ve written it the same way: [www.youtube.com]
Stop, my penis can only get so erect. I’m already at Hype Level: Critical Overload Meltdown
BRING BACK CYCLOPS AND JEAN GREY DAMMIT
Man, Quicksilver doesn’t look any better in actual footage, does he?
“I don’t want..your future” – Xavier channeling John Moxon
Bring on– Onslaught– ok– sometime in the near future :)