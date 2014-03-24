Mind Bullets And Time Travel In the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Days Of Future Fass'd'

It seems like every week brings us a new batch of images or viral content for X-Men: Days of Future Past, but today we have an actual trailer. Future trades First Class director Matt Vaughn for Bryan Singer, and, through the magic of time travel, teams the Singer cast of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen with the Vaughn cast of James McAvoy and Michael F. Assbender. Also, Peter Dinklage is there now, and Hugh Jackman screams a lot. It opens May 23rd, and I’m hoping I’ll finally get an answer to that question about what happens to a toad when it gets struck by lightning. Every time a toad gets struck by lightning, Jennifer Lawrence’s top falls off. That’s how I would’ve written it.

If it’s even half as good as watching Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart just hanging out on a regular day it will be amazing.

