Morning Links, with 5-Second Films

Senior Editor
03.07.13 3 Comments

“Knock-Knock,” a 5-Second Films compilation. |UproxxVideo|

MORNING LINKS
Chronicling Sterling Archer’s Many, Many Injuries, Ailments, And Gunshot Wounds |UPROXX|

This Week in Posters: The Hangover 3, 1st look at Harrison Ford in Anchorman |Film Drunk|

The Insane Idea Behind The ‘Up All Night’ Reboot That Drove Christina Applegate Off The Series |Warming Glow|

FOX Sports 1 Network Promises Even More Free Live UFC Events |With Leather|

Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week |Gamma Squad|

7 Mixtape Stars Who Faded Into Obscurity |Smoking Section|

Check out this dog. You better be dealing with it so hard right now. |Tumblr|

10 Medical Tools You’re Glad Only Exist in Museums |Mental Floss|

Dog Listens To ‘Damn It Feels Good To Be A Gangsta’ |HuffPost Comedy|

6 Kickstarters from the People Who Usually Ask for Money |College Humor|

30 Rock’s Five Top Musical Moments, Picked By the Show’s Composer, Jeff Richmond |Vulture|

Breaking Bad: 1995 Sitcom Style |Clip Nation|

Rappers & Taxes: Can They Write Off Strip Club Expenses? |Giant Life|

Rachel Weisz Is Perfection. NO ONE DENIES THIS |Pajiba|

Shaq Finally Gets Revenge on Aaron Carter from 2001’s ‘How I Beat Shaq’ |Brobible|

Homemade Iron Man 3 Trailer |High Definite|

