Morning Links with Birthday Corgi and Eyelash Bulldog

MORNING LINKS
Open Thread — Who Is the Better Character: Walter White or Raylan Givens? Trick question, shortstop, the answer’s your mom. |
Someone Made A Hey Girl Jeremy Lin Tumblr |With Leather|
What If Male Superheroes’ Costumes Were Designed Like Female Superheroes’ Costumes? |Gamma Squad|
This week’s Frotcast is one of our best. Drunk Burnsy talks HOT GOSS, and Ben imagines the movies he didn’t see. |FilmDrunk|
Steve Carell In Now On Twitter|Buzzfeed|
Chris Brown stole a phone so he wouldn’t “end up on no website.” Guess how that turned out. |TheSuperficial|
UFC 144: Gambling enabler. (Pretty good card this week, actually). |CagePotato|
Best of the “look at all the f*cks I give” meme. |Uproxx|
Cali Lowe rocks the hand bra, regular bra. |GorillaMask|
9 of the nastiest sounding microbrews. |ModernMan|
7 memorable moments from past Oscars. |MentalFloss|
Awkward Kristin can’t keep out of the freakin shot. Poor awkward Kristin. |Videogum|
Man claims to be Denny’s manager, goes to grill and makes his own burger. Later gets arrested and smiles for his mugshot. This guy rules. |TheDailyWhat|
Whip Out Your Wands, J.K. Rowling To Write Something For The “Adult” Crowd|Pajiba|
7 Undeserving movies that managed to score Oscars. |ScreenJunkies|
Why Government Should Look to the Game Industry for Solutions|Unreality|
Here’s a Clip from Odd Future’s New TV Show ‘Loiter Squad’|Brobible|
Banner pic via Lookatthisf*ckingCorgi; Eyelash Bulldog via here
Vince, my mom loved the corgi picture.
Maybe I am overreacting, but putting fake eyelashes on a dog is a dick-move.