Morning Links, with more Beardy Shia LaBeouf

The number of Shia Labeouf Photoshops continues to grow, and I couldn’t be happier about it. This one was mine, but I’ve got a few of your submissions after the jump.

MORNING LINKS

COME SEE ME DO COMEDY IN LA THIS WEEK! Don’t care about me? Fine! I don’t blame you! Then come for Pauly (Saturday), or Joe King (Thursday, Friday), or Maria F*cking Bamford (Saturday)! She is seriously one of the best alive, no exaggeration. THURSDAY: Pasadena Ice House. FRIDAY: Bar Lubitch. SATURDAY: Hollywood Improv. I promise new material, for those who’ve seen me before. |Events|

‘It was a fake dick’ – The David Wain Interview |Film Drunk|

Meme Watch: The Internet Turns #Kony2012 Into A Cringe Humor Meme In Record Time |UPROXX|

TV GIFs of the Week |Warming Glow|

Suck It, Australia: Florida Broke The Bikini Parade World Record |With Leather|

Move Over Peyton: Colts Cut Dallas Clark, Looking To Trade Dwight Freeney |Smoking Section|

Wiz Khalifa Wins High Times’ “Stoner Of The Year” Award |Smoking Section|

Watch Hulk Hogan Flush His Remaining Dignity Before The Sex Tape Arrives |With Leather|

Top 20 Most Worthless Ads At SXSW |Buzzfeed|

“Spring Breakers” is a movie with both guns and buttcheeks. |TheSuperficial|

EVEN MORE GIFS! |Videogum|

I love Rampage and always will, but he seems to have a serious persecution complex. |CagePotato|

Twenty-six instances where the book was better than the movie |FARK|

Dog-cat loves to fetch. Basically, the best cat ever. |TheDailyWhat|

9 changes the new COO of the Weather Channel needs to make. |ScreenJunkies|

A Gallery of Gorgeous Zelda Watercolors |Unreality|

Dude, did you forget to celebrate penguin cam day?? |DAPS|

Redhead Nina rocks the hand bra. |GorillaMask|

