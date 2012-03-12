Morning Links, with more Beardy Shia LaBeouf

03.12.12 6 years ago 7 Comments

The number of Shia Labeouf Photoshops continues to grow, and I couldn’t be happier about it. This one was mine, but I’ve got a few of your submissions after the jump.

MORNING LINKS
‘It was a fake dick’ – The David Wain Interview |Film Drunk|

Meme Watch: The Internet Turns #Kony2012 Into A Cringe Humor Meme In Record Time |UPROXX|

TV GIFs of the Week |Warming Glow|

Suck It, Australia: Florida Broke The Bikini Parade World Record |With Leather|

Move Over Peyton: Colts Cut Dallas Clark, Looking To Trade Dwight Freeney |Smoking Section|

Wiz Khalifa Wins High Times’ “Stoner Of The Year” Award |Smoking Section|

Watch Hulk Hogan Flush His Remaining Dignity Before The Sex Tape Arrives |With Leather|

Top 20 Most Worthless Ads At SXSW |Buzzfeed|

“Spring Breakers” is a movie with both guns and buttcheeks. |TheSuperficial|

EVEN MORE GIFS! |Videogum|

I love Rampage and always will, but he seems to have a serious persecution complex. |CagePotato|

Twenty-six instances where the book was better than the movie |FARK|

Dog-cat loves to fetch. Basically, the best cat ever. |TheDailyWhat|

9 changes the new COO of the Weather Channel needs to make. |ScreenJunkies|

A Gallery of Gorgeous Zelda Watercolors |Unreality|

Dude, did you forget to celebrate penguin cam day?? |DAPS|

Redhead Nina rocks the hand bra. |GorillaMask|

