Move Over Eva Green’s Boobs, Christoph Waltz’s Butt Is Getting Posters Banned Now

Senior Writer
07.07.14 13 Comments
While Terry Gilliam has been busy reuniting with his old gang for Monty Python Live (Mostly) in London, his upcoming film, The Zero Theorem, has hit a bit of a snag in the promotional department. Specifically, as Gilliam wrote on his Facebook page last week, the newest poster for his movie has been banned by the Motion Picture Association of America because, unlike the boring first poster, this one shows star Christoph Waltz’s bare ass.

Zero Theorem off to a good start in the US thanks to the Motion Picture Association of America’s censors. They have banned our teaser poster because of a bare butt. Your thoughts, please.

And then 1,700 people weighed in with their incredibly important opinions, thus saving mankind forever and ever. Anyway, I was just as excited as the next guy that we finally get to see that hunk’s behind, but thanks to those prudes at the MPAA, we’re never going to see The Zero Theorem’s poster in theaters. Like Eva Green’s banned boobtastic Sin City: A Dame to Kill For before it, we’ll just have to settle for looking at Gilliam’s poster on the Internet whenever we feel like it, before the film makes its US debut on August 19.

