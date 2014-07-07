Move Over Eva Green’s Boobs, Christoph Waltz’s Butt Is Getting Posters Banned Now

While Terry Gilliam has been busy reuniting with his old gang for Monty Python Live (Mostly) in London, his upcoming film, The Zero Theorem, has hit a bit of a snag in the promotional department. Specifically, as Gilliam wrote on his Facebook page last week, the newest poster for his movie has been banned by the Motion Picture Association of America because, unlike the boring first poster, this one shows star Christoph Waltz’s bare ass.
Zero Theorem off to a good start in the US thanks to the Motion Picture Association of America’s censors. They have banned our teaser poster because of a bare butt. Your thoughts, please.
And then 1,700 people weighed in with their incredibly important opinions, thus saving mankind forever and ever. Anyway, I was just as excited as the next guy that we finally get to see that hunk’s behind, but thanks to those prudes at the MPAA, we’re never going to see The Zero Theorem’s poster in theaters. Like Eva Green’s banned boobtastic Sin City: A Dame to Kill For before it, we’ll just have to settle for looking at Gilliam’s poster on the Internet whenever we feel like it, before the film makes its US debut on August 19.
That got banned? Really? That’s the babytown frolicks of nudity.
But that poster of the worm going through someones eyeball is okay? As a European, i really don’t understand America sometimes.
Oh, it’s easy:
If the image is disturbingly violent and depicts in graphic, bloody details the kinds of things you’d only expect to see in the scrawled diaries of a serial killer, then it’s perfectly OK.
If the image is of a human body part — especially a breast or butt, the kind of things literally every child has seen — then it’s the work of the devil himself and must be banned.
Hope that helps explains our not-at-all-fucked-up Puritanical sensibilities.
@Otto Man , unless that body part has been violently detached from the body it came from, then it becomes fair game again.
Ah, now i understand. That makes perfect sense. Thanks guys.
The original reason this got banned was because the MPAA thought it was a sequel to Krull.
If that’s true, then we fucking burn that place to the ground.
This.
That’s a bunghole!
The face shuriken is pretty f’n rad.
I’m gonna get both the Green and the Waltz posters and put them side by side and never leave home again.
Waltz looks creepy with that pose and mustache in the most charmingly delightful way possible.
Thats a bingo!