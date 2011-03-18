Movie Titles in Movies: The Supercut

After the jump is a supercut of people saying the title OF the movie IN the movie. THIS. IS. INCEPTION. (*Leo kicks Ellen Page down mind hole*) I also think it’d be fun to make one of these for bands who constantly say the name of their band in their songs. Fred Durst can shout “Limp Bizkit” in his tough-guy voice all he wants, all it’s going to do is be a constant reminder of how lame a person would have to be to name his band “Limp Bizkit.”
“Dude, let’s name our band after that game where you have to eat a semen-soaked cookie!”
“I dunno, bro. It’s good, but it seems a little… soft. …Wait, are you thinking what I’m thinking?”
“We misspell it?”
(Together) “WITH EXTRA Z’S!”
(*freeze frame on jumping high five*)
Anyway, all this video does is make me wish Blood Diamond had been called “Bling Bang.”
[Thanks to GorillaMask for the tip]
It really does make me wonder how we’ve gone all this time without a movie called “Aw Hell Naw!”
They forgot Halloween: H20.
Sad there was no Three Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhmigos
but I think I’ll put Repo Men on my Netflix. Thanks Honsco.
*gun fingers, chair spin, face plant, popcorn pop*
The Titular Line would be a cool band name.
Worst ever use of the movie title in the movie? Across The Universe.
[www.youtube.com]
It would also be a cool name for a group of ice girls at an NHL rink, Jack.
Apparently Tyler Perry can only write his own name. So shy that one.
What movie is the fourth clip from?
Needs more Captain Ron.
I also think it’d be fun to make one of these for bands who constantly say the name of their band in their songs.
It was really terrible with Air Supply. They started off wildly shouting it and then their voices got really screechy and annoying before lowering and drawing it out. I think they finally realized nobody cared and decided to turn purple instead, so that was cool.
I’m surprised there isn’t a punk band called “Sarah Palin’s Retard Baby” (SPRB) yet. What the hell are they waiting for?
Of course, my personal favorite is “The Raging Adolfs”, or “Kikenstein”, but that’s just my own personal preference.
If we’re talking death metal, it’s got to be “Fetus to Feedus” or “Smoil”. But if we’re talking girl bands, then “The Cumtwats” it is.
Seriously though, that’s all I’ve got. I’ve always liked “The Mad Blacks”, but I suppose that could be construed as racist.
I’m glad they didn’t do this for ‘The Miracle Worker’
That movie wouldn’t have worked very well being called ‘NNNNNNGGGGGRRRRRRKKKHHHHH!’
They forgot to include For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf.
To answer the question you didn’t ask, Shop, there are actually several scenes they could have used of someone looking at the camera, exasperated, and asking “Tyler Perry’s why did I get married, too?” And then the sad horn plays.
Can we really know that didn’t happen?
You know, this used to be an in theater flask drinking game for me and my buddies back in the nineties, until we drunkenly realized that ALL frikken movies do this now. (title is spoken, everyone claps loudly, pass the flask.) Also, my favorite title porn was from The Perfect Storm. So awesome. So perfect (storm).
wasn’t the ‘ocean’s 11’ clip ~actually~ from ‘ocean’s 12’?
or am i misremembering it?
Superman, Stop or My Mom will shoot, Deathstalker 2, Snatch.
I like this one because I actually know which movies the clips are from.
i’m friends with the guy who made this and he’s pissed that you dissed on fred durst.