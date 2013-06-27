Stallone & Schwarzenegger escape from prison and 50 Cent is there too!

#50 Cent #Arnold Schwarzenegger #Trailers
Senior Editor
06.27.13 35 Comments

stallone-schwarzenegger-tomb-first-550x366

A man like Arnold, he doesn’t do anything small, as evidenced by his penchant for giant trucks and mulatto ass (his words). So when he got back on the acting horse, he didn’t take any tune-up fights (Grr, mixed metaphors!). He went straight to starring in a ridiculous action movie, and even though crushing a tank during the press junket bought him a couple polite early reviews, the movie sucked and it looked like a political career had actually made him a worse actor, which would be a first. So now what?

Well now Arnold’s back, starring in Escape Plan, which used to be called The Tomb, in which Sylvester Stallone plays a prison escape expert (just like my grandad) who goes undercover at a fancy prison called The Tomb, where he meets Arnold Schwarzenegger to bro out and do hoodrat shit with their friends. This one looks a damn sight better than The Last Stand, not the least because “Computer Expert 50 Cent” is a phrase that just rolls off the tongue like a fine champagne. But am I wrong for wishing that a movie with so much man meat in prison would involve more baby oil? Discuss.

“You heed laike a vegataaahrian.”

Oy, what a line. You ever get the feeling these screenwriters are just dying to call each other “faggot” but know they have to do it in code?

Also, they missed such a golden opportunity to recreate the Predator handshake that I want to cry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#50 Cent#Arnold Schwarzenegger#Trailers
TAGS50 CENTArnold SchwarzeneggerEscape PlanMIKAEL HAFSTROMSly StalloneTHE TOMBTRAILERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP