Stallone & Schwarzenegger escape from prison and 50 Cent is there too!

A man like Arnold, he doesn’t do anything small, as evidenced by his penchant for giant trucks and mulatto ass (his words). So when he got back on the acting horse, he didn’t take any tune-up fights (Grr, mixed metaphors!). He went straight to starring in a ridiculous action movie, and even though crushing a tank during the press junket bought him a couple polite early reviews, the movie sucked and it looked like a political career had actually made him a worse actor, which would be a first. So now what?
Well now Arnold’s back, starring in Escape Plan, which used to be called The Tomb, in which Sylvester Stallone plays a prison escape expert (just like my grandad) who goes undercover at a fancy prison called The Tomb, where he meets Arnold Schwarzenegger to bro out and do hoodrat shit with their friends. This one looks a damn sight better than The Last Stand, not the least because “Computer Expert 50 Cent” is a phrase that just rolls off the tongue like a fine champagne. But am I wrong for wishing that a movie with so much man meat in prison would involve more baby oil? Discuss.
“You heed laike a vegataaahrian.”
Oy, what a line. You ever get the feeling these screenwriters are just dying to call each other “faggot” but know they have to do it in code?
Also, they missed such a golden opportunity to recreate the Predator handshake that I want to cry.
This movie is sorta like when Tiffany or Debbie Gibson does Playboy. It’s 25 years too late, but I’m still gonna look at it.
Yup, well put.
Can we at least hope it’s more like Alyssa Milano’s Vampire Gangbang movie?
Only a computer expert like 50 Cent would know how to properly hide all the best scenes of Pinky getting railed by 5 guys.
Aaron Hernandez to make a Cameo?
Too soon?
You’re lucky he’s in custody our he’d cap your ass for that.
Word Up.
*subtle Cameo reference*
Computer expert 50 Cent is into writing text, he ain’t into making love.
I feel like Computer Expert 50 Cent needs to be a Twitter feed, where Fiddy spouts hip-hop flavoured tech opinions and advice at people.
Hate it or love it, boot up your laptop
And wheel gon’ spin, homie, ’til the backup stops
You can have it your way, how do you want it
You gon’ back that thing up or should i put the jump drive on it?
What the hell is wrong with Vincent D’Onofrio, the guy is an incredible actor, but all he ever seems to do is shit like this
He’s a fan of craft services.
I don’t know that I’d call him an incredible actor. He played a great psycho once in his career, and has been typecast as a borderline retard ever since. His work on that Law & Order spinoff is downright laughable.
Younger thinner Michael Shannon came along and took all of his roles
see also: Ruffalo, Mark
You can find computer expert 50 Cent in da bugs.
I hope the magnetic boots from the prison in Face/Off make an appearance!
Schwarzenegger should really be completely bald in this. Check the shot at 2:11 and imagine he’s bald. Much better movie right there.
Jesus, I had the exact same reaction.
…but then I remembered Mr. Freeze.
Everything is better with ice puns.
50 Cent is gonna fix that computer…or die tryin. [www.youtube.com]
Hmm. 50 Cent has an extensive knowledge of computers and will probably have a line about “Bypassing the firewall”, “Hacking into the mainframe” or “Going ghost through the hardware specs”, but he still doesn’t know what a grapefruit is? INTRIGUED!
New Jersey governor Chris Christie cameo at 0:37?
I bet Computer Expert 50 Cent is all of his friends’ tech support.
This is a unix system, 50 Cent knows this!
Computer expert 50 Cent is a member of IT-Unit.
Those glasses say 50 was into linux before it was cool.
Like when I’m banging my girlfriend but picturing doing her friends instead, I’ll watch this flick but be imagining the far better Tango and Cash prison breakout.
Wonder if Sly’s reconsidered his opinion towards danish.
You kin die in heah or you kin git ought and punish hew poot you heah.
Sly already made this movie already 20 years ago and it was called Lock Up.
They made Fiddy the computer expert because it’s the only role where the only black supporting actor couldn’t feasibly be killed. PC gone wild!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I did this big rant about how the vegetarian thing but I clicked on Vince’s Arnold movie review and accidentally posted it there but I’ll summarize it here.
The whole vegetarian thing… its not really meant to be offensive, like people say thing like that but its not really meant to offending all vegetarians, its just… since the early 90s vegetarians have been portrayed to be whiny people who force their opinions down other people’s throats. Look at the Guiltless Grill or any of the Vegetarians Are Better People blogs. I don’t think that you can really use it in the same term as the word faggot because its not really supposed to be offensive…. I mean I sound kind of stupid here, they’re kind of similar but I wouldn’t put vegetarians/faggot in the same thing. Eating meat is just considered manly and has been since the Cave Days. And I’m not trying to piss anyone off, I just don’t think its the same thing.