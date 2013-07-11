TRAILER: Spike Lee steals Oldboy from a Korean

Mild-mannered Korean shop owner Park Chan-Wook made the cult classic revenge movie Oldboy back in 2003, and ten years later, he turns his back for two seconds and Spike Lee comes along and steals it. Does it ever end? Okay, I kid, Oldboy was actually based on a Japanese manga to begin with, and Spike Lee’s new take on it stars Josh Brolin in the lead, with supporting roles played by Samuel L. Jackson, Elizabeth Olsen, Sharlto Copley, and Michael Imperioli, who can hopefully stop calling my brand of tequila a queer long enough to pull this off.
Anyway, I’m biased because I’ve always thought Spike Lee was a bit of a dingleberry, though he’s not a terrible filmmaker. Just… shall we say… a bit heavy handed. Pretty much the black Oliver Stone in every way that I can think of. After the jump, the slightly NSFW red-band trailer.
So what do you think? You hate it? I don’t think it looks terrible. I just hope things work out between Josh Brolin and that Elizabeth Olsen chick, she seems nice.
OLDBOY is a provocative, visceral thriller that follows the story of an advertising executive (Josh Brolin) who is abruptly kidnapped and held hostage for 20 years in solitary confinement. When he is inexplicably released, he embarks on an obsessive mission to discover who orchestrated his bizarre and torturous punishment only to find he is still trapped in a web of conspiracy and torment. Co-starring Elizabeth Olsen and Sharlto Copley, OLDBOY was directed by Spike Lee, from a script by Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, The Cell, Thor). The film was produced by Roy Lee, Doug Davison and Nathan Kahane.
Opens October 25th.
I was so hoping this would star Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus.
This twist ending is this is actually the behind the scenes of the “Achy Breaky Heart” video. I don’t know if that is how the song is spelled because who cares?
Bravo Ashley, Bravo. Indeed, I’d see that in the theater.
Beautiful, sir.
+1
How about the Lohans in the porno remake?
Spike better not fuck this up.
Looks like he already did. He remade Oldboy.
Looks more like the graphic novel than the Korean version. As long as no one is eating a live Octopus it will probably be alright. Why are there so man white people in this movie?
It’s to pre-empt any complaints from Clint Eastwood about the lack of whiteys.
+1
I don’t care if he fucks this up. There’s a perfectly amazing version of this movie that came out ten years ago.
Yup. Can’t take the original away.
What do I think? You no like, you no buy
Umm….I believe Quentin Tarantino is the black Oliver Stone.
At least I think that is what he was going for.
I hate remakes, but I really want to love this movie!
Gotta say, the trailer did not give me a case of the warm and fuzzies.
Meh. At least he had the brains not to get rid of all the hammer work.
I can’t wait until 2021 when I’ll get to roll my eyes at Spike Lee’s remake of The Raid: Redemption.
Oh come on, Dredd was not ripping off The Raid, they just happened to have a very unfortunately cut trailer that made it seem that way. I loved both of those flicks btw and I’m really looking forward to seeing more of Iko Uwais in “Man of Tai Chi”.
I pray to the Fast and Furious Title-Maker-Gods that it is called “Dr3dd”.
There’s a number 3, three “d’s”, and the “r” is for ‘ridiculously unnecessary’.
The best you could have ever expected from this movie was that it wasn’t terrible.
yup
I just hope they think of something better than “bell causes hypnosis”.
I think this is supposed to be closer to the original manga than the korean movie was.
I’d be pretty stoked for this if I hadn’t already seen the original
Yeah if the original didn’t exist, this would look like an interesting movie based on a manga that I could have been excited for.
That was a whole lot of meh.
I am… Cautiously Optimistic.
On one hand (the bad one)… Spike Lee. And one of my main concerns was that they wouldn’t make Brolin look soft enough before his imprisonment, and it seems I was right to be worried.
On the other… The cast really is pretty damn great. And Brolin said they are not directly remaking the original. Also, just from the trailer it seems like they may be fixing one of the few minor problems the original had.
I don’t know about that. I don’t recall the hammer fight being in the manga.
That’s not really a plot detail though, just an event.
Spike is now akin to a celebrity chef with several restaurants; His name is on the front but he isn’t the one cooking your dinner.
In that analogy, UrbanSpoon is racist.
clearly its not a remake of the original if knows what his daughter looks like.
SHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.
I was basically alluding to this earlier, but some people have probably not seen the original.
I also dont get how she knows his whole backstory. one of the good plot points was how little he shares with the girl he meets and how they know little about one another. Making the ending believable. This seems like a whole different twist, but looks worse imo
If anyone’s going to remake this, I’m glad it’s Spike Lee over some studio hack. I hope it does well because I’d like to see him make more movies. Not all of his movies have been winners, but for a career going close to 30 years with titles such as Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, 25th Hour, Inside Man the man’s earned his place as one of our interesting filmmakers. I could do without some of his past public antics, but I’d rather see his worst movies over any Tyler Perry or Lee Daniels “masterpieces.”
I am also fond of Spike Lee, Do the Right Thing is outright fantastic (although that was a long time ago), but why does he have to mess with Oldboy?
I thoroughly enjoyed 25th Hour as well as Son of Sam. I think this has a chance to do pretty well based on the acting of Josh Brolin alone.
People keep saying this looks more like the manga but I am almost 100% positive the wife and daughter storyline is nowhere to be found in the manga.
As for the daughter, he would have absolutely no idea what she looks like, clearly could be a trick, no idea why people are freaking out that it’s going to be massively changed it looks like it could be faithful.
*sees the writer wrote I Am Legend*
OH NO
…and just when I couldn’t be more dubious.
In all fairness, that also means the writer didn’t write the ending to I Am Legend.
I feel like an important revenge plot point is ruined by things I see in the trailer.
Disagree. Think it could actually be an even more tricky version of it then in the original. The person in question could be in on it.
Unpopular Opinion: did not care for the original. It was very well shot, and put together but it grossed me out too much to fully enjoy it.
I’m not against American remakes of foreign movies, I’m against American remakes of foreign movies that seem to bring absolutely nothing new to the table. I mean it looks like a shot for shot remake all the way down to the side scroller fight
I guess I should say shot for shot minus what I’m assuming is a red herring daughter.
I’m a big Spike Lee fan and a lot of people give me shit about it but I just ain’t care. Dude has made classics. Also some…not so classics. But I’m always willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
If Spike Lee messes this up, I will tweet his home address…..strike that, some old Jewish couple’s address.
“I just hope things work out between Josh Brolin and that Elizabeth Olsen chick, she seems nice.”
To quote the great Brian Cox from Super Troopers “you’re a sick mother-fu**er Vince.”
Hell, it’s got Wikus. If I can’t get District 9 Part 2, I’ll gladly watch him in this.
I would be interested in this if I didn’t already read the twist ending on Wikipedia years ago just so I knew what all the cool kids were talking about. So dammit.
I don’t think they’re doing the twist with this one, which is going to make this version way harder to masturbate to.
^ +100
How the fuck did Samuel L. Jackson stumble his way into this?
Spike Lee and Sam Jackson have the same optometrist.
I see remakes like covers of other people’s songs. It could be great or it could suck. Either way, I’m still going home to internet porn and a dog that doesn’t love me. So, I could don’t give a fuck if a movie sucks.
Spike Lee showed promise in his early career, but I don’t think he developed his talent enough to be considered great. It became more about being Spike Lee than making great movies.
$100 says that the uber-important revenge point that everyone is tip-toeing around to avoid *spoilers* is completely ignored so as not to offend delicate American sensibilities, and so as not to take away from box office potential. Fox and Friends would have a field day with that bit of anti-Family Values.
Incest.
There I said it.