Mr. Skin’s Top 10 Nude Scenes of 2013, In Excruciating Pun Form

Being the sensitive intellectual I am, with a drawing room filled with framed degrees and pictures of dogs wearing turtlenecks, I would never dream of watching a work of art solely for the venal pleasure of spying some spry lass stripped of undergarments. But given that the female form is a beautiful thing meant to be both exposed and celebrated, I’d be remiss if I did not share with you Mr. Skin’s list of the top nude scenes of 2013. Just remember, we discuss these things not to objectify women, but to stick it to the patriarchy that unfairly foists clothing upon them. (*burns bra, sings I Am Woman*)
Gird yourself for horrible, horrible puns:
#10 Shiri Appleby in Girls
Shiri Appleby got her big break as a teen in love with an alien on the WB hit Roswell. But it was more like rod-swell on the HBO series Girls, where she bared her UForbs for the first time and let her co-star blast them with baby gravy. She’s sure to warm up your pocket rocket!
#9 Lady Gaga in The Abramovic Method Practiced by Lady Gaga
Avant-garde pop tart Lady Gaga is all about the MTV T&A, but she hit an all time high note with the debut of her completely shaved full frontal in The Abramovic Method. Released as a promo for performance artist Marina Abramovic’s new age healing center, it finally allowed skin fans to release some googoo!
#8 January Jones in Sweetwater
January thrills and chills as ice queen Betty Draper on Mad Men, but this year she unveiled her Mad MAMs for the first time in Sweetwater. Her dong-awaited nude debut had her un-Drapering her sterling betties and squeezing off a few topless rounds in a swamp. You’ll be firing off a few rounds of your own!
#7 Laura Prepon, Taylor Schilling in Orange is the New Black
The very first episode of this Netflix original set in a women’s prison had That 70’s Show star Laura Prepon going topless to lock lips with nudecomer Taylor Schilling. Those two will have you brushing up on your penal code!
#6 Amanda Seyfried in Lovelace
Amanda Seyfried has never been shy about showing off her amazing all-natural body, but her role as the titular ungaggable gal in Lovelace brought her to great new heights of nudity. Is this Tinseltown or Tonsiltown?!
#5 Lindsay Lohan in The Canyons
The skinfamous firecrotch took a risky role in this dark thriller, and it paid off big time! We got to see Lindsay’s rolling Hollywood Hills repeatedly, including a kinky fourway sex scene. Your gland will feel grand in these canyons!
#4 Emily Ratajkowski, Elle Evans, Jessi M’Bengue in Blurred Lines
With over 200 millions views on YouTube alone, Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines Video is the ultimate chart topper and pants popper. With three smoking hot models going topless as the video vixens- including big-breasted breakout Emily Ratajkowski- this video had the formula for free media attention down pat. Speaking of patting things down…
#3 Ivana Milicevic in Banshee
Not only is it top model Ivana Milicevic’s nude debut, her lucky co-star has his face jammed so far between her legs he must be getting an extra-rare furburger dinner. Now that’s mouth-to-muff re-sex-utation!
#2 Rosario Dawson in Trance
Full frontal from an A-list star is rare, but rarer still is the celeb that will give a close-up shot with no hair covering her lower lippage. Rosario’s bare beav and jamambo jugs in Trance left us swell-bound!
#1 Léa Seydoux, Adèle Exarchopoulos in Blue is the Warmest Colour
This lesbian drama received an NC-17 rating for 12-minutes of its foxy French stars Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos bumping funbaguettes and going le muff diving. The sweaty sessions of explicit Sapphic sex have Mr. Skin calling it “The Best Lesbian Scene of All Time!” It’s not just award-caliber nudity, this girl-on-girl romance cinched the coveted Palm d’Or at Cannes. And you’ll be doing some palming of your own!
My God, I feel like I need a shower after those puns. “Jamambo jugs?” Jesus Christ, I feel like I should get maced just for typing that, and possibly charged with a hate crime. Kudos, Mr. Skin. Or should I say, Cooze-DOS (because dos is Spanish for two, the number of breasts many woman have). See? No one beats Mr. Skin at puns. Obviously, you can check out the videos by subscribing to Mr. Skin.
OVERSIGHTS: If you ask me, the top two nude scenes of 2013 were Lizzy Caplan in Masters of Sex and Elizabeth Olsen in Oldboy, hands down (my pants). But hey, what do I know, I’m just a guy who’s been dreaming of naked Lizzy Caplan for the last nine years. Though I certainly can’t argue with Rosario Dawson and Amanda Seyfried.
SNOB NOTE: In Orange is the New Black the book, Laura Prepon’s character was described as a fat, butch lesbian, which is why I can’t watch that show.
FURTHERMORE: The Lady Gaga scene is actually online. You can watch the NSFW video below, if it’s S for your W, or if you’re not at W at the mo. In addition to the pleasant nudity, it’s a great illustration of why I kind of hate Marina Abramovic.
Lady Gaga practices the Abramovic Method, a series of exercises meant to “heighten participants’ awareness of their physical and mental experience in the present moment” and prepare performers for long-durational work, during a three-day retreat in upstate New York. The method was devised by Marina Abramovic, the founder of the Marina Abramovic Institute, who explains the theory behind the Method and how it works in a surreal video on her website.
I didn’t read about the “method” from the “institute,” but I imagine it goes a little something like this…
The only thing Lindsay Lohan should be appearing in nowadays is faces of meth montages.
Some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen and i have read an entire Maxim before.
I dunno, I think it’s nice that the guy who used to do the commercials for the auto show and demolition derby found work.
He deserves to be cunt pun-ted.
Mouth-to-muff re-sex-utation? My good man, that is what we call a stretch.
I take exception to calling Rosario Dawson “A-List”
More like “T&A” list, amirite?
Did we just become best friends?
More like “breast” friends, amiri—
Sorry.
The terrible puns are waaaaaay more offensive than the sexism.
Glad to hear, because for a minute I thought I was one for thinking that.
“Your gland will feel grand” made me physically ill.
Won’t any of these make my prostate as round and firm as a potato!? Maybe next year.
I read that line in the voice of Paul Harvey.
It’s like, for every pun that’s actually kinda clever they mix it with one that’s so horrifically terrible to cancel out the clever one.
I’m with you Vince. Lizzy Caplan makes me a Jizzy Captain, amirite? What does that mean? Who am I?
Lizzy Caplan gives you a sizzlin’ lap, man.
Come on, this is literally third grade stuff.
I don’t know why I find it so humorous that Amanda Seyfried played Linda freaking Lovelace and only landed at #6 on this list.
It’s also sad that I care so much about the integrity of these yearly rankings too. I think they got it right with Rosario Dawson at #2 and the Lesbian porn at #1, but man, failing to include Lizzy Caplan ruined the chance for extra horrible Mean Girls puns, considering we saw 3 of them naked in the calendar year.
Are you reading this, Rachel McAdams?!?
@kushiro the correct answer is Lacey Chabert
My stupid stupid brain. Of course!
Though I have a feeling she’s too “good” for that.
Her new Maxim spread was awesome. Thanks reddit.
Also I think Rachel McAdams is getting all sorts of naked in a new movie with some other famous chick. So its an even greater shame that she missed the arbitrary cut off date for this list.
Man, you are just full of good news. Thanks!
Had a look at those Maxim pics. Holy fetch, they are great!
IFC used to have a show titled, Iconoclasts, and I sat through an entire hour of Abramovich and James Franco in white robes doing all sorts of ridiculous shit. I have no idea what her point is or what she’s trying to prove, but if you told me that she broke up Russia’s favorite pop band 40 years ago, I’d absolutely believe you.
I spent (borrowed) 80 grand getting an art degree in New York City and even *I* think performance art is the dumbest fucking thing ever.
The naked guy with the fire extinguisher hose up his ass sounds like he’s on to something though.
Two words: “Spaghettios video”.
@vince check out power animal systems. I had to watch that guy and all he did was run around as a furry
Abramovich is the only performance art I like. Mostly just because most of her pieces usually double as a form of social or bodily experiment….or barring that, just plain feats of endurance. So you can usually get something from them beyond just their supposed status as “art.” Like the famous one she did where she sat in a chair and had a table full of objects—including scissors and a loaded gun–and left instructions that people could do anything they wanted to her with the objects. I can’t remember what happened, exactly, but I think they had to end up stopping the performance because the audience started going to far.
Her “body” focused stuff is interesting too. Some of her endurance stuff is almost more Harry Houdini/David Blaine than it is art. Although, she has bigger balls than Blaine ever had (she did a piece, for example, where she alternated between cutting and burning herself for like 6 hours straight).
But yeah, performance art with out that “experimental” hook tends to be the most tedious, solipsistic, fart smelling thing ever.
I love this blog precisely because its commenters use “solipsistic” and “fart smelling” as a combo.
I’m going to need to see the video of lesbians reacting to this list. Immediately please.
Mr. Skin is a real site? I thought they just made it up for “Knocked Up.”
Haha, no, Mr. Skin has been around forever. He used to come on Stern back in the day and he really does have a nearly encyclopedic mind for which actresses have done what nude scenes in which movies. And he has a horrifically flat Chicaaaago aaaaccent that really adds to the cringeworthiness of the puns.
dude looks like a Strip Club owner for a Strip Club only Strip Club owners go to.
Just when you think you’re wasting your life, you’re reminded that there’s a guy whose life’s work is writing horrible puns about naked actresses.
Now back to the TPS reports.
On a professional note I’d like to have all Linked In profiles converted through Mr. Skin’s word smithing.
no links to the actual nudity? why post the article then?
It has a link to Mr. Skin, which has the nudity. You can also use Google.
Google doesn’t appreciate your association of their fine search box identity with the one thing everyone uses it for.
Actually, you have a better shot finding nudie pics on bing. Google cleaned up their image search even if you have safe search off.
All the discriminating pervs on reddit prefer Bing, but it’ll be a cold day in Hell before I let Redmond get my search habits. I’ll stick with the company co-founded by a Russian national.
Though this does make me think you all should be more clear about the Uproxx sites being officially SFW. Or at least toeing the line towards SFW. I know it’s editorial policy to satiate certain advertisers and such, and you all are pretty hands-off when it comes to people linking to NSFW content in the comments.
But whenever I see comments like this it annoys me as one of the biggest purveyors of comment titties because I provide a service for free and out of the goodness of my heart. As much as I sometimes crave thanks like I’m a fucking woman, I despise people acting like it’s owed to them like I, or you I guess, are trick ponies.
I can’t think of anything clever to type as I wait for the last 30 minutes of my work day to end, but Lizzy Caplan was plenty naked in True Blood. Tragically, that also means you had to watch True Blood for that reward.
Yeah, one of the few benefits of being forced to watch that show by an ex was the continuous titty parade.
I would like to sponsor a $40 million bond on the ballot to have an annual continuous titty parade.
Ah, but it was early True Blood, back when it was merely dumb, instead of super-super-dumb. Also, Stephen Root as a pathetic gay vampire.
Hang on, which year did Magic Mike officially get released?
I MEAN, CHECK OUT THEM YAMS.
It does have topless Olivia Munn. It’s a full frontal Attack of the Show Us Your Titties as she leaves The Newsroom for the Nudesroom. And what a Perfect Couple! We’d watch this show daily!
that was good.
Gross. All of this is just gross. Not the ranking of naked chicks, just the writing.
“…it finally allowed skin fans to release some googoo!”
I’m eating lunch here for Christ’s sake.
Yes sir. I myself dated a verbally abusive child shrink who hated my job, apartment, friends, drinking schedule, humor, television viewing habits, and hobbies. Why? Buge Hoobs.
If I were a rich man I’d enroll King Ass Ripper([youtu.be]) in the Marina Abramovic Institute.
I’m still confused as to how the Mr. Skin website works in terms of them being allowed to host all of these movie clips. They’re making money off of it so how is it all legal in regards to copyright and such? I read once that some production companies actually give Mr. Skin exclusive rights to nude scenes as it acts as promotion for their movies but that seems almost too skeezy to be real. Which means it’s probably totally real.
They do, yeah. At least according to every article I’ve ever read about Mr. Skin.
It’s unfortunate what happen to Lindsey’s face because her body is still pretty amazing.
Jamambo means hello in a happy kind of an African way.
Dissing on Orange Is The New Black? Yeah the title is way up there with Cougar Town in the pretty revolting titles for pretty good shows, but me thinks you’re just bitter because you made a joke about Natasha Lyonne when American Pie Ultimate was released, and she kills in that show. Yes, Jason Biggs is still bad, but really, I’m sure your snob self will be ok with Laura Prepon replacing a fat butch lesbian.
Look, I said it was on me. I just can’t watch it without being pissed at everything that’s different from the book.
After hearing the real Piper on Fresh Air, I don’t know why anyone would be particularly interested in the real story.
You’re also missing out on some really great performances.
What, you mean the gay-until-graduation Smith grad who lived in New York and wrote a memoir didn’t come off super down to Earth?? Yeah, that’s part of the problem. Knowing the real story and what the real Piper is like already makes it really hard to accept the likable,10-years-younger, sanitized Hollywood version. I gave it two episodes. Also, double no thanks of one if those great performances is Natasha Lyonne. She may be a fine actress (she always was a solid actress when she wasn’t too drugged) but her phony-ass affected 1950s yenta accent is like fingernails on a chalkboard for me.
I guess I’ll… I’ll just go and fuck myself then.
That video would make more sense if it showed the crystals going in.
Are these flavours of sugar-free jelly beans?
This article confirms two things. #1: 2013 will not go down as a banner year for prominent female onscreen nudity. #2: If you ever wanted to know what Gene Shalit would sound like if he was trying to be punny and pervy…
The original Abramovic Method involved chanting while eating a breakfast burrito while dropping a deuce. Now THAT’S what I call A-R-T!
That was before the apostrophe was added above the C to make it more art-y. I personally would have preferred an umlaut but what the fuck do I know?
Vince I love you but you are drunk on crazy. The real life story of Masters and Johnson is a heck of a lot different than the show, and yet we watch because amazing acting (tits).
I feel the same way about Orange is the new Black, just pretend it’s loosely based on, and enjoy how much of an asshole mustache-face and eye-patch … are.