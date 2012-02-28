National Lampoon's Vacation reboot to be directed by the Horrible Bosses guys

The studio has entered negotiations to hand the reins of the project to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the team behind the Vacation script, as well as the New Line hit Horrible Bosses and the studio’s upcoming Horrible Bosses 2 and Burt Wonderstone.

Daley and Goldstein’s Vacation script, first set up in 2009, plays like both a sequel and a reboot of the franchise that began with the 1983 Harold Ramis-directed comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation and continued with European Vacation, Christmas Vacation and Vegas Vacation. A now grown-up Rusty Griswold, the son of the Chevy Chase character in the original series, experiences a misadventure with his own family.

What a coincidence, “Miss Adventure” was my nickname in high school! I ordered a Rusty Griswold from a hooker once, but told me her shitter was full! (*runs lap around studio high-fiving audience members*) Thank you, thank you, oh no you folks are too kind! I’ll be here all week, don’t forget to try your servers, tip the veal! Hey! And how come you never see a brother be puttin’ his kids on time out?? Only time out MY momma took, was time out for an ass whoopin’! You feel me? HOO! HOO! HOO! Hold on, I’m getting a call ….Hello, Jake Show Business? Well of COURSE I’ll fly to LA on your private jet! Beluga caviar only, please, Ossetran makes me gassy.

DFree / Shutterstock.com