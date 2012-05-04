Network News/Reminder: UFC Live-Blog Tomorrow

Just a not-so-subtle Network News reminder: I’ll be heading up our UFC on Fox Live Thread on WithLeather, starting tomorrow at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET. BOOKMARK THAT MOTHER HERE.
Despite perhaps lesser star power at the top of the bill, the fights on this card are arguably more exciting than for our last live thread. So be sure to stop by. In honor of Nate Diaz, I’ll be repping the 209 hard because I was born there (even though it’s the 559 now) and throwing double Stockton Heybuddies while I triangle my dog. I’m taking Diaz by split decision. Jim Miller is a tough son of a bitch, but that’s what I said about Donald Cerrone. Yes, I’m sure this is all very exciting for all you non-MMA watching movie fans.
Main card
Lightweight bout: Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller
Welterweight bout: Josh Koscheck vs. Johny Hendricks
Heavyweight bout: Pat Barry vs. Lavar Johnson
Middleweight bout: Rousimar Palhares vs. Alan Belcher
Preliminary card (Fuel TV)
Featherweight bout: Dennis Bermudez vs. Pablo Garza
Lightweight bout: Danny Castillo vs. John Cholish
Flyweight bout: Louis Gaudinot vs. John Lineker
Welterweight bout: John Hathaway vs. Pascal Krauss
Flyweight bout: John Dodson vs. Tim Elliott
Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card (Facebook)
Middleweight bout: Mike Massenzio vs. Karlos Vemola
Bantamweight bout: Roland Delorme vs. Nick Denis
