New Battleship trailer is all about the slow-motion ‘splosions

#Alexander Skarsgard #Rihanna #Trailers
Senior Editor
12.09.11 25 Comments

Battleship (BASED ON THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED BOARD GAME!) has a new trailer out, and after watching it, I’ve come up with an awesome new slogan: Battleship — It’s not the SIZE of the ship, it’s the ‘splosions in the ocean! (The motion of the ‘splosion?) No, no, please, you can have that one, free of charge. Really, it’s my pleasure.

Which is to say, yeah, it’s still about alien battleships that jump. But it’s also got Admiral Rihanna (yes, Rihanna plays a naval officer. Yes, Rihanna the singer) dispensing folksy wisdom. “MAH DADDY DUN TOLE ME DA ALIEEN GONE COME BACK ONE DAY! HE SAY WE AIN’T ALONE!” Oh, Magic Negro. What would our action films be without you?

ALIEN BATTLESHIPS TRAVEL BY DUB-STEP!

Grrrrzzzzz BEEESXXXXSSSXXXSSS braaaaaaaaaaah SXEEEEEZZZZXXXXXZZZZZ dmmmmmmmmmm VEEZZZZZZXXXXX gwup gwup gwup GWAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH gwup gwup gwup GWAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH….

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard#Rihanna#Trailers
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdBattleshipBROOKLYN DECKERCrapPETER BERGRihannaTAYLOR KITSCHTRAILERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP