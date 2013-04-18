Here’s a nice piece of sh*t

Yesterday I posted the poster for RIPD, a graphic novel movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges, that I described as “White Men in Black.” Now we have a trailer, and my initial impression still seems accurate. Directed by Robert Schwentke, who previously directed Flightplan, Time Traveler’s Wife, and Red (which Burnsy loves, as he’ll often scream from his stoop at random passersby), it tells of a newly dead police officer played by Ryan Reynolds, who joins the “Rest in Peace Department” (why do I get the sense that coming up with this acronym was where this idea started and ended?), a crew of dead cops who stop other dead folks from… uh… I dunno, taking over the world or something, f*ck you. (“Your job is catching deados, the bad souls that escape judgment,” Mary Louise Parker helpfully explains). He teams up with another dead cop from the cowboy days, played by Jeff Bridges, and they get to use big ol’ guns that are apparently better for shooting dead people, and making them double dead or something, who cares, f*ck you. So yeah, it’s Men in Black, but with ghosts. My only question is how this is opening in July and not January.
There isn’t anything in it that’s particularly funny or compelling or even visually interesting, but every shot is all in your face and center-framed, as if to say “Maybe this was supposed to be tongue-in-cheek? …I dunno, leave me alone.”
If they had the stones to just outright name Jeff Daniels’ character Rooster, I’m seeing this movie 37 times.
‘Jeff Daniels’….you sunnava…
My God. I can’t believe I did that. That…inexcusable. I am without excuse.
I’ve done that so many times it’s embarrassing. It’s less embarrassing now that I know someone shares my shame.
Cut him some slack, “Jeff Daniels” and “Jeff Goldblum” are really similar.
Here is how you tell Jeff Bridges and Jeff Daniels apart:
Daniels more often has facial hair in dramas (beard in Squid and the Whale, no beard in Dumb and Dumber)
Bridges more often has facial hair in comedies (Beard in Big Lewbowski, no beard in A Door in the Floor.)
(Obviously there are a lot of exceptions.)
Looks more like Ghostbusters meets Men in Black.
Also this shot – [cdn.fd.uproxx.com]
Yeah, that’s in front of my office.
Does Mary Louise Parker have it in her contract that she always has to be drinking something?
Mary Louise Parker turned into Sandra Bullock so gradually that we didn’t even notice.
Thank god we got to see Mary Lousie Parker naked on film before she transformed into everyone’s nerdy sister. (unlike Bullock)
@Rawhead – so true.
Truly showing my nerd colors here, but anyone that enjoyed Kick-Ass should reserve judgment until they see it.
So Ryan Reynolds is the new Treat Williams? I did NOT see that one coming.
I think you are being a bit too cynical here Vince!
He’s learning well. Soon his transformation to the Dark Side will be complete. Young Mancini will be one of us.
Stop the presses Underball made a comment that wasn’t just a variation of “This Site Sucks!!!!1!!”
This movie will screw you right in your face, Vince…and you will allow it.
How in the hell do those guns work?! It has a tiny barrel and the cylinder system would lead you to believe that the bullets are huge. It would be like shooting a .50BMG out of a .38 caliber revolver. It also has two barrels and the cylinder system doesn’t align with the second barrel.
I can only suspend my disbelief so much.
Also, in episode 2F09 when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib twice in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something?
Spectacular, bob. Simply marvelous.
@John Hammond. I really dig that your screen name referencing a Richard Attenborough role with a photo of Sean Connerry from Last Crusade looking vaguely similar to Attenborough.
That is funny as hell.
Reminds me of this meme: [1.bp.blogspot.com]
That was the whole point. I am glad somebody got it.
I reckon it’s actually a tiny gatling gun with a pointless extra stationary bit of barrel on the end.
I swear if Good vs Evil (GvE) was on TV today it would succeed. They were really ahead of the game in the dead protagonist department.
My God. What an excellent show. Im glad someone remembers it.
Yes. I knew there were other people that liked Good vs Evil.
I was about to comment that I think I liked this movie better when it was a TV show called Good vs Evil.
“My life has been plagued by quarterbacks and Morlocks, not necessarily in that order.”
– Deacon Jones
GvE was the shit.
I’m seeing this movie for Jeff Bridges’ accent alone.
This looks utterly fine. I’d pay to watch it. Not A lot mind.
God forbid we want to watch a movie that doesnt rate high enough on Vinces fart-o-meter. Sometimes I just want to watch something retarded. See: Employee of the Month. Its so dumb I cant NOT watch it.
Ain’t nobody stopping you. I just had to be extra mean to this one so people would jump to its defense in the comments. The studios pay me for this kind of buzz.
MY GOD ITS BRILLIANT. Actually, I just wanted to imply that you actually had some kind of fart-o-meter.
Actually.
Wasn’t this called “Brimstone” once upon a time?
How would you show that badge? Do you have to take your shirt off every time?
Ryan Reynolds had that written into the script so he can show his abs.
That double breasted vest really ties the suit together.
Ugh. It has Jeff Bridges in it so I will go see it, but I am getting tired of the dubstep or whatever it is in movie trailers.
Rooster Cogburn is a better place… Now he has both eyes to see how far Van Wilder has fallen
I was fairly excited about it, knowing a bit about the comic and all. Trailer makes it look like a combo of The Frighteners and MiB, with the cheese of the former. But who am I kidding, I’ll still see it. It’s got Van Rooster in it.
We get this crap be we can’t get an Altered Beast movie?
RISE FROM YOUR GRAVE!
Sounds like both the graphic novel and the film owe a bit of a debt to Dead Heat.
[www.youtube.com]
Amen.
Man, this looks exactly like Men in Black, but I love me some Ryan Reynolds and especially Jeff Bridges Blatantly Playing Rooster Cogburn.
Well hello, Mary Louise Parker with bangs.
and Jeff Bridges must have been an unprecedented level of high when he read and accepted this script.
The dead dude abides.
This is so completely derivative I’m not even sure where to begin. Also – three cheers for graphic novel creativity.
Please let there be a cameo with Rob Schneider.
He doesn’t have a cameo, but his career does.
I do really enjoy Ryan Reynolds and wish he would be in better movies… I think he could be a pretty stellar action star if he was able to pick them better.
The MIB comparisons are apt. Confused protagonist whose world gets tossed UPSIDE DOWN? check. Secret headquarters with all white walls and art deco decor? Check. Special guns? Check. Wise-cracking dead-pan old partner? Check. Super Duper car from the 70’s? Check. Line by said wise-cracking partner about shooting an alien (or whatever) in the head. Check. Title made of letters that describe the department? Check. Roof jumping! Check. Takeover plot by enemies? Check.
Fuck, I am tired…I’m sure there’s more.
So… this is the sequel/reboot to True Grit, right?
Eh, I’ve seen worse.
Is the graphic novel any good?
You can just look at those guns they’re holding and tell this movie is going to be fucking ridiculous.
I guess Joe Piscopo wasn’t available?
Is this entertainment for the dead? I guess so, because probably no one is going to be able to live through watching it…
“So yeah, it’s Men in Black, but with ghosts. My only question is how this is opening in July and not January.” My guess would be because it’s Men in Black, but with ghosts. There’s always money in the MiB stand. Plus Mary Louise Parker is more attractive than Rip Torn. imho.
Before I read the post, I immediately thought RIPD stood for Rhode Island Police Dept. I suppose it works both ways.