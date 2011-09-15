New Muppets Trailer Takes On ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’

09.15.11 11 Comments

One of the true joys of a new Muppets movie in this Internet age is that we were bound to be flooded either with new awesome videos or simply reminded of their old spectacular work. Either way, we win. But thankfully those lovable hand puppets have been hitting us hard with new parody marketing for The Muppets, which hits theaters on November 23rd. First we were treated to Muppet parodies of The Hangover 2 and The Green Lantern. Now, it’s Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.

The Muppets stars Jason Segel and Amy Adams as a couple that helps Kermit the Frog reunite the Muppets to host a telethon to save the Muppet Theater, which is going to be destroyed by oil man Chris Cooper. Honestly, it could be about Waldorf and Statler trying on Depends while debating euthanasia and it would probably still be awesome. In fact, yes, I would watch that.

