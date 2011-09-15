New Muppets Trailer Takes On ‘The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo’

One of the true joys of a new Muppets movie in this Internet age is that we were bound to be flooded either with new awesome videos or simply reminded of their old spectacular work. Either way, we win. But thankfully those lovable hand puppets have been hitting us hard with new parody marketing for The Muppets, which hits theaters on November 23rd. First we were treated to Muppet parodies of The Hangover 2 and The Green Lantern. Now, it’s Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.
The Muppets stars Jason Segel and Amy Adams as a couple that helps Kermit the Frog reunite the Muppets to host a telethon to save the Muppet Theater, which is going to be destroyed by oil man Chris Cooper. Honestly, it could be about Waldorf and Statler trying on Depends while debating euthanasia and it would probably still be awesome. In fact, yes, I would watch that.
(Trailer via Screen Rant.)
Not replacing Simon on American Idol with Statler and Waldorf was one of life’s most egregious mistakes.
Confirmed Miss Piggy tits on displayed in the new Muppets movie. I’m so going with my trench coat and homemade bacon grease lube.
Waldorf and Statler look younger than Daniel Craig.
American Idol was one of life’s most egregious mistakes.
Statler: I can’t believe they’re about to tear this old place down.
Waldorf: I know, I would have done it years ago!
sure you’d watch it, but would you HIT that?!
#hamslam reference
Did I ever mention that I used to work at Sesame Street and got to go to the Henson Mansion once and the bathroom had Kermit and Piggy wallpaper (in tasteful metallics) and the hot and cold handles were silver Kermit heads? IT WAS SO FUCKING AWESOME. Yeah, life’s been pretty downhill since that.
Should’ve gotten Trent Reznor to remake The Rainbow Connection, because it’s not like that weirdo is busy.
I challenge them to have a take on A Serbian Film. But as we all know, muppets don’t have balls.
^ too lazy to put in links
I can see the parallels – Salander gets anally raped by a dildo, Ms. Piggy gets anally raped by the hand of a puppeteer.