New red-band trailer for Paul

I already want to see Paul, Greg Mottola’s homage to Mac & Me starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and the voice of Seth Rogen as a wacky alien, so I’m not going to watch this new red-band trailer. But I will give you the opportunity, for I am but a humble public servant with a God-like talent for pelvic thrusts. Paul opens March 18th in the US, but it’s already out in the UK, where it’s playing to mostly positive reviews, no small feat in a country full of critics who write like this:
“From time to time, clever ideas rear their heads, but they soon return to the film’s default setting of laddish japes.” [TheIndependant]
OH NO, NOT LADDISH JAPES! Cor bloimey, guv, dey’s ruined da souffles dey ‘as! Curse you, laddish japes! (*gestures angrily with parasol*) But like I said, the pans were in the minority. And if you can get those splotchy-faced gravy chuckers to agree on anything for more than five seconds, you get hereditary title and an estate in York.
A kids’ movie with F-bombs in it isn’t revolutionary, but it’s a good example of why I like Greg Mottola so much (which similar to why I like Miguel Arteta so much): they put quality over commerce in subtle ways, without turning it into an elaborate exercise in proving what “ballsy filmmakers” they are. “Hey look, I made a movie about a guy trapped in a coffin for 90 minutes!” “Wow, that sounds unbearable. You must be really talented!”
I saw this film in Tokyo, where a group of young men wouldn’t stop talking and making noise.
So my experience was ruined by the setting of Jappish Lads.
Even after this new extreme diet, I find Seth Rogan offputting and repulsive.
Laddish japes, I can handle, as long as there are no alien chode rubbings.
*re-thinks previous statement*
Also, no Nick Frost chode rubbings.
Meh, nothing against laddish japes, nor indeed pelvic thrusts, but this still looks like lazy, formulaic irreverent-comedy-by-numbers.
Saw this last week in an advanced screening…awesome fucking movie.
I heard an interview with Pegg and Frost last week and they admitted two things about this movie.
One was that the trailers are fucking terrible, and the other is that they basically had to dumb-down their original ideas, which included lots of more cerebral comedy about the notion of creationism vs intelligent design.
I guess that’s where all the testicle and pot smoking jokes came from.