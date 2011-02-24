New red-band trailer for Paul

I already want to see Paul, Greg Mottola’s homage to Mac & Me starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and the voice of Seth Rogen as a wacky alien, so I’m not going to watch this new red-band trailer. But I will give you the opportunity, for I am but a humble public servant with a God-like talent for pelvic thrusts. Paul opens March 18th in the US, but it’s already out in the UK, where it’s playing to mostly positive reviews, no small feat in a country full of critics who write like this:

“From time to time, clever ideas rear their heads, but they soon return to the film’s default setting of laddish japes.” [TheIndependant]

OH NO, NOT LADDISH JAPES! Cor bloimey, guv, dey’s ruined da souffles dey ‘as! Curse you, laddish japes! (*gestures angrily with parasol*) But like I said, the pans were in the minority. And if you can get those splotchy-faced gravy chuckers to agree on anything for more than five seconds, you get hereditary title and an estate in York.

A kids’ movie with F-bombs in it isn’t revolutionary, but it’s a good example of why I like Greg Mottola so much (which similar to why I like Miguel Arteta so much): they put quality over commerce in subtle ways, without turning it into an elaborate exercise in proving what “ballsy filmmakers” they are. “Hey look, I made a movie about a guy trapped in a coffin for 90 minutes!” “Wow, that sounds unbearable. You must be really talented!”

[via IGN]