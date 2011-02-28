New X-Men Posters: “Hurp, it’s a prequel!”

A couple new character posters for X-Men: First Class featuring Professor X (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) have showed up on Filmonic. I hope these turn out to be unofficial, because they’re every bit as boring as the trailer. OH MY GOD, THE CHARACTERS HAVE FIRST NAMES, THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING!
Michael F. Assbender is… The Last Assbender.
Before they were X-Men, they were Thomas Kinkade paintings.
Fore-shadowing is for losers. These posters are fore-reflectioning. WINNING.
Aren’t they missing some necessary commas in those sentences? And is it me or are this replications of the Phantom Menace posters, but much worse?
GRRR…ERIK WITH A “K”…AUSCHWITZ…JUSTIFIABLE REASONS FOR BECOMING A VILLAIN!!!
As he stares into the water at his feet at the gates of where his family died, Erik thinks sullenly…
“If only I had been Puddleneto”
Actually, Ax, I believe he’s thinking: “Fuckin’ magnets. How do they work?”
Before he was a paraplegic professor, Charles was a sexual deviant who played pocket hockey with himself in public.
BEFORE HE WAS MAGNETO, HE WA-cut! Guys, Danny DeVito is in the shot again, someone get him out of there please. Fine, fuck it, we’ll clean it up in post.
The lack of commas is really bothering me.
This movie can’t get anything right. Unless you count January Jones in a sparkly bra, which seems like the only big selling point right now. Where’s the Emma Frost character poster?
How original – a blue poster with orange flare in the back.
Somewhere, J.J. Abrams is cursing under his breath and googling “how to sue some wangwrangler that stole my ideas.”
And before he was Charles he was Carlos.
Commas are for losers with fat ugly wives.WINNING!
Before he was Robin he was Dick.
My takeaway: Charles developed into Professor X at prep school, while Erik grew into his destiny by summering at Concentration Camp.