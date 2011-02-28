New X-Men Posters: “Hurp, it’s a prequel!”

Senior Editor
02.28.11 14 Comments

A couple new character posters for X-Men: First Class featuring Professor X (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) have showed up on Filmonic. I hope these turn out to be unofficial, because they’re every bit as boring as the trailer.  OH MY GOD, THE CHARACTERS HAVE FIRST NAMES, THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING!

Michael F. Assbender is… The Last Assbender.

