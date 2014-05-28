Nia Vardalos Is Doing ‘Greek Wedding 2: Bigger, Fatter, And Uncut’

Getty Image

The stars and producers of 2002’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding have reunited to make a sequel to one of the most successful independent movies of all time. Nia Vardalos has written the script for the project and will reprise her role as a first-generation Greek-American woman, while John Corbett is attached to reprise his role as the non-Greek who fell in love with her.

Greek Wedding famously began as a one-woman play from Vardalos that told of her life growing up in a Greek household in Winnipeg and then marrying a non-Greek. Rita Wilson, who is half-Greek, saw the L.A. play and brought it to the attention of husband Tom Hanks.

The plot of the new script involves the reveal of a family secret and a new wedding, described as bigger and fatter, that brings the Greek clan together again. [HollywoodReporter]

