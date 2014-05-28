Nia Vardalos Is Doing ‘Greek Wedding 2: Bigger, Fatter, And Uncut’

How many nights have I been kept awake, wondering what had happened to John Corbett and Nia Vardalos in the days following their wacky wedding full of hacky jokes and guys named Nick? Soon I can finally find out! Is it true, oh Jesus, could my prayers have finally been answered?? Don’t toy with me now! For the past 12 years I’ve had a hole in my heart, that only mint jelly jokes could fill!
The stars and producers of 2002’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding have reunited to make a sequel to one of the most successful independent movies of all time.
Nia Vardalos has written the script for the project and will reprise her role as a first-generation Greek-American woman, while John Corbett is attached to reprise his role as the non-Greek who fell in love with her.
(*throws cap in the air*) Tzatziki!
Greek Wedding famously began as a one-woman play from Vardalos that told of her life growing up in a Greek household in Winnipeg and then marrying a non-Greek. Rita Wilson, who is half-Greek, saw the L.A. play and brought it to the attention of husband Tom Hanks.
I’d rather see “Fun Moms Who Drink,” starring Rita Wilson, Nia Vardalos, and Chet Haze.
The plot of the new script involves the reveal of a family secret and a new wedding, described as bigger and fatter, that brings the Greek clan together again. [HollywoodReporter]
F*ck, dude. They told me it couldn’t get any bigger, fatter, or Greeker the first time around, and I totally believed them. I feel like such a fool now.
@Vince Mancini- So angry. Rub some Windex on it, bro.
The Windex goes straight into my eyes this time around.
My Greek friend had a similar issue where he dated a chick who wasn’t into anal.
Four Weddings and a Big Fat Greek Funeral
The only way this could be bigger and fatter would be to cast Melissa McCarthy and Rebel Wilson as the bride’s best friends.
But will this continuer the story of the bit series my big fat Greek life??? Also remember when they tried to make a show and the show was like a madtv sketch of the movie
Also the movie was bad, just to clear the air.
Greek Wedding 2: Release the Snacken.
Bigger, Fatter, and Covered in Yogurt
AVN Title of the Year
Big Fat Greek: Shadow Recruit
I assume that subtitle is referring to her back hair.
SPANAKOPITA!
This.
there is no spanakopita
Really wish they’d just remake this about sorority girls getting married, with the lead played by Rebel Wilson.
Listen guys, no one in this movie had worked a day since. it was bound to happen. I smell a Stamos cameo… no seriously it smells weird and gamey, with a touch of BO.