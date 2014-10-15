Nic Cage Has Dementia And A Weird Ear In ‘Dying Of The Light’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Having written Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and American Gigolo (among others), Paul Schrader’s legacy is all but secure, though he did do his best to let Lindsay Lohan piss on it by directing her in The Canyons last year. But even if his collab with LiLo and Bret Easton Ellis didn’t go as planned, Schrader is back on the horse directing Nic Cage in Dying of the Light, exec produced by Drive’s Nicholas Winding Refn. It’s not a biopic of Dylan Thomas, and anyway Cage already sort of covered that ground in Leaving Las Vegas, and instead stars Cage as a CIA hero battling dementia.

Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage ignites a powder keg of action in this electrifying cloak-and-dagger thriller. Evan Lake (Cage), a veteran CIA agent, has been ordered to retire. But when his protégé (Anton Yelchin) uncovers evidence that Lake’s nemesis, the terrorist Banir (Alexander Karim), has resurfaced, Lake goes rogue, embarking on a perilous, intercontinental mission to eliminate his sworn enemy.

NIC CAGE GOES ROGUE! There are few things I enjoy as much as watching Nic Cage really release the pigs. WHO’S GOT THEIR HAND IN YOUR POCKET NOW, HUH?! Lionsgate is releasing the film December 5th, and between those BRAAAAHM sounds and this incredible poster, why wouldn’t you? I wonder if it will turn out that the enemy, was actually the inner me.