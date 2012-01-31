In news so creepy you should actually expect it to involve Nicolas Cage, the star of the upcoming films Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance and The Frozen Ground visited Paris, France over the weekend as he was honored by the Musée Grévin with his very own wax statue. The tribute to Cage is dressed rather modestly in a blue button down and jeans, which is surprising because when a guy owns random dinosaur skulls, names his kid Kal-El and plans to be buried in a giant pyramid tomb, you’d think they might at least give his statue a sweet bolo tie.
While we love Cage and think it’s great to see him honored, I can’t help but think that maybe his wax statue is a bit… unflattering. In fact, it looks a little like Christopher Walken. I’m just saying the point of a tribute like this should be to honor the man at his peak of fame, and not his peak of Botox billing. Taylor Lautner’s also getting a wax statue from Musée Grévin soon. Will they make his look like a creepy great uncle? It’s only fair.
Meanwhile, in super awesome (and typical) Cage news, the actor wants to make a sequel to his classic Wicker Man. Now, I’m sure you’re thinking, “How the hell can he star in a sequel to Wicker Man, and will his co-star be his wax statue?” The answers are simple – he’ll play a ghost and probably.
Nicolas Cage Was Introduced To Himself
Taylor Lautner’s also getting a wax statue from Musée Grévin soon
A wax statue of a wax statue? A bit redundant, no?
It’s fitting that in English, Musée Grévin translates as “House of Wacks.”
#2-
“Where has my life gone?”
“YOU MUST PRESS OWNWARD, SKINNED NIC CAGE.”
Hope it wasn’t beeswax.
I’m surprised his house isn’t filled with wax statues of himself, to thwart any snipers who might target him.
“Hey, Nicolas! Give us a big smile!”
“Like this?”
“Uh… try to make it a little more… smiley.”
“Okay. Here goes. [inhale] Hurgh urgh urr grr hngh urrrrrrrrrrrgggghhhh…”
“Nic, your ear is bleeding.”
Ah, I laughed hard at that.
Has anyone checked out his interview with Empire Magazine? He went on this whole little speech about how to play Ghost Rider he channeled
James Bond VillainAfro-Caribbean folk legend Baron Samedi.
Cage had originally thought the statue was a replicant sent to replace him. Not pictured – Nic Cage posing in a crane-kick karate stance before whispering “One of us will be Gone in 60 Seconds! NAMASTE!”
Nic is formulating a plan to repopulate the Earth as we speak.
Twice the Cage
Twice the pigs
RELEASE!
Joke’s on them when he steals it. Joke’s on us when we see a tequila lime Batmobile weaving around in the carpool lane.
Nic Cage suspects that they simply cut off Jerry Seinfeld’s head and replaced it with a wax Cage head, also wants to know their asking price.
“National Treasure 3” should just be Cage trying to steal his own wax statue.
It shoulda been H.I. McDonough. I mean, that’s just a given.
However, Flying Elvis outfit from Honeymoon In Vegas would have been acceptable.
The most insane and awesome would have been prototype Superman costume, and I’m shocked Cage didn’t make them do it.
I guess having him and the statue both dressed as Charlie Kaufman would be too obvious?
He’s just surprised it was a statue and not a small prison cell made out of nickels.
Banner Pic:
Stone walls do not a prison make, but beeswax makes a Cage.
Face/Off 2 – Superstar Hollywood actor Nick Cage attempts to escape Paris undetected by switching faces with his own wax sculpture.
“It’s like looking into a mirror, but…no, its exactly like looking into a mirror.”
I bet those two could have one hell of a conversation.
In Pic 4 he’s trying to figure out which one is John Travolta. I bet dollars to donuts, he thinks he’s John Travolta.