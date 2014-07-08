No, It’s Not OK To See Dumb Movies Like ‘Transformers’

When asked about what he expects from his show on a daily basis, David Letterman once said, and this is paraphrasing, “not every show can be perfect, things never go exactly as planned, but every show can be mediocre, and that’s our goal.” Which seems like a reasonable goal for them and a reasonable expectation from us for a professional TV show with plenty of money and resources at their disposal.
And yet for some reason we don’t even hold movies to that low standard, of “please just don’t suck”, so now movies like Transformers 1 – However Long This Takes have become little more than an elaborate, 3-hour way for Hollywood to tell you to go f*ck yourself.
Age of Extinction has already made almost $600 million dollars, even though no one seems to like it, which has emboldened director Michael Bay to the point that he now feels absolutely no obligation to make the next ones any better. He told MTV…
“(People who criticize these movies) love to hate, and I don’t care; let them hate. They’re still going to see the movie! I think it’s good to get a little tension. Very good.”
Does he even realize how f*cking retarded you have to be to make a boring movie about shape shifting robots from space who come to earth to fight?
Just because someone watches something doesn’t make it ok. It’s just as likely that they’re watching something because it’s bad in some way, and I’ve got the browser bookmarks to prove that. I could spend 10 minutes watching this old lady get hit in the head with a soccer ball because she didn’t keep her head on a swivel and it’s funny. And then another 10 watching this sheep teach a bull how to play bonk because it’s adorable. And then like 20 minutes watching girls kiss, and about a week watching whoever this is pull up her Game of Thrones shirt (NS – FW) and stick out her tongue.
Point being, I’m not exactly some some hoity-toity elitist going to movies in spats and a top hat, I don’t expect every movie to be a profound journey, but is it really too much to ask that they put a little effort into the script? Otherwise, what’s next, no editor? Movies will just be 19 hours long in whatever order they shot it in. All this franchise needs to do is hire a good writer. And then make him the director.
The thing people usually say to defend awful movies is some version of, “I just want to turn my brain off and watch something cool.” And those people need to stop being such malleable p*ssies because Hollywood just stole 15 dollars from them and they’re just sittin’ there takin’ it. KNOCK IT OFF! You’re ruining movies for everyone else. Why even go to a new movie if you’re not gonna pay attention. Keep it up and for Transformers 5 they’ll just re-name and re-release some other vaguely similar movie someone already made like Pacific Rim or Godzilla, or simply play the first one backwards because you won’t know the difference anyway. If all you want is to see some cool flashing lights than have one of your dumb friends whack you in the head with a pan or something.
I understand the idea of wanting to just shut your brain off, watch explosions, and go durrrrrr for two hours. Sometimes a week is stressful and that shit can be cathartic.
That said- I wish people that want to do that would just get their dose of stupid, mindless action from Netflix. Giving money to these sorts of movies while in the theater only emboldens movie execs to make more, more, more of them. And yes, they are horrible.
The point of enjoying dumb spectacle is seeing it on a giant screen with loud ass speakers, often times with a bunch of other people.
I love Brendon, but i respectfully disagree. I’m not ashamed of enjoying dumb loud Michael Bay-type jokes even while simultaneously recognizing their absurdity or outright awfulness. Frankly I don’t feel like I need to apologize or defend some of the types of movies I enjoy to the level this article seems to be provoking
“Dumb Michael Bay type MOVIES”
Don’t know how autocorrect did that
You also love Pearl Jam. You have the taste of a partial birth aborted Down syndrome preemie.
That means the world coming from you, @Underball
GREAT NOW YOU’VE GONE AND MADE ME AGREE WITH @Underball. THANKS @dissident, THANKS A PANTLOAD.
@Kubo That’s exactly what I do! I’m one of those people who sometimes just wants to watch a dumb action movie. A lot of my buddies love bad horror movies. So I get the argument. Which is one of the many reasons we all have Netflix.
No one can even tell the difference between these movies, because it’s just a mess. People who defend them are generally awful people and likely pederasts. It’s true. and if they deny it, that’s just proof that it’s true.
I’m sorry, I blacked out after that second Game of Thrones GIF. How long was I out? Has Hillary been defeated yet?
And there was a time in this country, a long time ago, when reading wasn’t just for fags and neither was writing. People wrote books and movies, movies that had stories so you cared whose ass it was and why it was farting, and I believe that time can come again!
Goddamn I love that movie
The addition of Brendon to Filmdrunk is just about the best thing to happen here since ever. This site needs a little balls out, un-nuanced, hipsterless HATE.
GOD DAMNIT, TWICE IN ONE POST. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.
Is there a Godwin’s law for the use of “hipster” in comments sections?
If you think Filmdrunk is hipstery I can only assume you are a 45 year old white dad living in an Atlanta mcmansion with a wife named Katee and a son named Jace.
@DNP–only for references to Adolf Hipster. \:=(
Fucking hell, Underball, a few days ago you were the one declaring that originality was too much to expect from movies. Do you disagree with you too? It just feels right, doesn’t it?
@jesuswas–I don’t consider this website 75% celebrity gossip, but anything fitting that description is the antithesis of the common understanding of hipsterism. So you’re using the word as an all-purpose insult, like “leathery” or “goyish.”
It would be pretty easy to perceive some of the reviews on this site as being ‘counter-culture for the sake of being counter-culture’ (which is a pretty accepted archetype of ‘hipsterism’) regarding some of these summer movies (Winter Soldier, Edge of Tomorrow) – though if this were true, I guess TAOE would have received a five star review
I wouldn’t say this post is displaying hipsterism, more a ‘smug douchiness’ – especially coming from someone who is an MS paint cumshot short of being Perez Hilton
@HaydensGonnaHayde – So I’m gathering you come here to read the posts because you hate the writers – we should talk, my little masochist. I may have a use for you.
Brendan isn’t asking for originality. He’s just asking to raise the suck bar a little higher than fucking Transformers.
@HaydensGonnaHayde You idiotic newt gonad – Brendon clearly also needs badly bleached hair for that. (Seriously though, don’t compliment Perez by putting him in the same sentence as Brendon)
@HaydensGonnaHayde great points especially regarding the relation to Perez Hilton which pretty much makes the article null and void when you actually think about it.
I’m new around here, and I don’t know who this Brendon fella is. But his rage, it speaks to me.
He used to write for wwtdd.com before it sucked off trannies in a Brazilian favela.
Brendon is the best (Sorry Vince).
You shut your whore mouth, @Nippopotamus.
Brendon is actually how I found FilmDrunk.
I for one (re)welcome our new Brendon overlord.
@TimWhatleyDDS Same here.
@TimWhatleyDDS It is how alot of us found Uproxx
I came from WTDD, but stayed because of Vince and Matt
Mmmmm yes. This article. I want it to be lotion to…okay, I’ll back off.
No no, go on. Please.
Watch whatever the hell you want! Film is more than postmodern taste. Film is putting a vision on a screen…just experience it.
This is my last comment. Uproxx can eat shit!
They CAN, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK!
Wait…so “Uproxx can eat shit” was intended to be your last comment? Or did you just suck yourself into an Inception-style multi-level ‘last comment’? Jesus I’m confused.
Yeah, that’s right, stop having opinions about movies, people who write for a movie blog!
@dan seitz sorry about the keyboard/mouse thing. I still disagree with you completely, but I will admit that I was wrong to get mad about it.
Calling the fourth Transformers movie a vision is an insult to people who aren’t trying to sell toys.
Oh no who will provide the witticisms?
How will we carry on? Ok, guys, I guess it’s time to shut down the site. This guy I’ve never noticed before is done commenting. (ps. he’s checked back on these comments 26 times since 6pm last night.).
Hire a good writer. Like one that uses “f*cking retarded?”
The guy who wrote this article made no claim about his own ability to write a Hollywood screenplay. So the fact that you think he’s a poor writer does nothing to detract from the point he’s making about the terrible quality of writing in the Transformers films.
As someone who is 41 and older the target hollywood demographic, I have can accept that Transformers movies aren’t made for me and I won’t like them. Where I side with new blogger guy is in that every new movie I watch lately disappoints me. Maybe he has a point.
I’m 42, and G1 Transformers were made to sell to you and me. These movies should have been made for us.
Valid point for sure. The movies make me a little sad in that respect. However, I know I’m not the spending demo they really care about at the end of the day.
there’s nothing wrong with making – or watching – superior entertainments with no redeeming social value. I, for example, love “Ocean’s Eleven.” that, to me, is a nearly perfect example of an entertaining big budget movie that is not stupid and doesn’t make me feel like an idiot for liking it. crass crap like the “Transformers” movies, on the other hand….
@DR – “every new movie I watch lately disappoints me”.
Maybe you’re just not watching the right movies.
is this the brendon from WWTDD?
Yup.
Seriously though Brendon, who is the wonderful lady who lifted up her Game of Thrones shirt.
Hmm my witty comment didn’t appear to post, but I’m pretty god damn sure that’s u/exile_vilify from Reddit, former queen of the r/gonewild section , and girl with the most perfect body ever. I mentioned her last week in one of Brendon’s post and it looks like he did his research and found out why she is so beloved by all of the internet. Bravo.
i really don’t care if I am contributing to some kind of cinematic downfall as long as I’m entertained
@jesuswasaterrorist what? people living their lives unencumbered by what others may deem good or bad and doing things solely for their own self interest and enjoyment? as long as i’m happy why should I have an invested interest in the welfare of others? I’m not going to sacrifice my enjoyment because something is bad or low brow or part of the lowest common denominator. if he makes more money and becomes more prolific than spielberg so what?
@jesuswasaterrorist but if i’m satisfied with the product why should I care about the standards. also when I said “as long as i’m happy why should I have an invested interest in the welfare of others?” I realize that sounds like some kind of ayn rand libertarian I got mine attitude concerning matters of entertainment it is. everything from leisure suit larry to watchdog to breaking bad to 2.5 men has a place and a purpose. hell I fully intend to watch snowpiercer when I can. if I want to shove McDonalds in my face while watching bbt whose business is it to say I shouldn’t
@indieguy you misspelled ‘rectum’ as ‘face’.
@AB hey don’t knock the mcflurry enema
When the 800 million dollar (at least!) version of something doesn’t produce a more coherent or engaging story than the 6 dollar cartoon series it’s based on, what’s the point?
There’s nothing wrong with big, escapist, “fun” movies ( the Avengers didn’t really asked me to ponder philosophical mysteries or examine the human condition) but “STOOPIT” isn’t a prerequisite for that type of fun.
@Softbatch Magee – “what’s the point?”
The fact that they’ve made over US$ 3.76 billion from a combined production budget of US$ 755 million should answer your question.
Another thing people need to take into account is that the profits these “dumb” movies make is what allows the studios to make the more “high-brow” movies on the other end of the spectrum because, in general, they don’t make anywhere near as much profit.
I can only imagine the external hard drive of meat wallets that bendon must have from his time running WWTDD.
I’m pretty sure The Chive was founded by a couple of Brendon’s former readers.
That wouldn’t be a surprise, considering what a bunch of back-slapping lemmings Brendon’s fans tend to be.
Can lemmings slap each other on the back? Seems like it would be uncomfortable.
Life finds a way.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. I sure hope not. Once the first lemming slaps the second on the back, there’s no telling where that congratulatory title wave of backslapping will stop. Probably never.
You’re not wrong, but Vince, Brendon, Danger, etc, are right to keep bitching about it.
I don’t want to be the type of person who agrees with Micheal Bay, but he kind of has a point here. Why should he give a crap about people complaining if they’re still paying to watch it? I haven’t seen the new Transformers, nor do I intend to (Aside from a year or 2 from now when its on TNT and I have nothing to do for a few hours and theres nothing else on) but really if you hated the last 3 movies and you were told that this one sucked by damn near everyone who saw it then that wasted 10 bucks is your fault.
You’re almost completely right, but …
1) Brendon is saying that him being right about this is the entire problem.
2) Why is he taking the complaints “we” have and making the movies more the parts we don’t like?
The answer to #2 of course is that he’s making more money with each movie. Which is Brendon’s thesis.
@Mechakisc I’m just saying that at this point its just as much the fault of the audience as it is the film makers. If they’re going to make money either way, there’s no real motivation to try harder.
Right. And Brendon is calling for the audience to stop doing that.
“Does he even realize how f*cking retarded you have to be to make a boring movie about shape shifting robots from space who come to earth to fight?”
Make sure you ask his ego that question. I don’t think anyone is home in his frontal cortex.
I don’t believe that there even was a script for this shit show of a collection of pictures put together to form some semblance of a what could be considered a movie. I watched a shitty cam of it online….that was good enough for me to hate on it from start to finish. Michael Bay should be murdered, that is the only way we don’t get more garbage for him to masturbate to.
U think he should be murdered for making movies u don’t like?
This article just made my freaking day! If a franchise ever needed a fresh direction with a new writer and new director it’s this one.
Is it OK to watch these films if you don’t pay to see them? Asking for a larcenous friend named Bo Otleg.
Seitz made a good point the other day. If you don’t want to see movies like Transformers or don’t want them to be made, go see something else. That way Hollywood will see that “good” movies can make money. I’m not a fan of people trying to be the good taste police though.
Does this mean the reboot of Point Break is going to be a good idea… or a great idea?
Because I’ve hoped for that sequel or reboot since you junior critics “were crappin’ in your hands and rubbin’ it on your face.”
If you want to see a good reboot of the Point Break movie (idea), watch The Fast and the Furious.
You can’t pin this particular shitosity on America. The Transformers oeuvre is extremely popular internationally. Also, the Tesla is a swell American sedan.
1) It’s a movie about GIANT ALIEN ROBOTS, it’s not supposed to have an engaging story that leaves you with something to ponder when you leave the theater. 2) Chill the fuck out it’s not that serious, if it were called “Transformers: The Return of Citizen Kane, there’d be a point here. 3) If you don’t want to go see it, nobody is going to making you. Pick whichever you want.
Also, has the dude that wrote this ever actually had actual sex before? (I’m thinking not)
I’ve never understood the need for everyone to insist someone clearly has never had sex if they have an opinion that differs from their own. Whether he has or hasn’t ever had sex is utterly irrelevant to whether or not you agree with his stance on shitty movies.
So that’s a no then, because people who have regular sex don’t give a damn about what people choose to watch…and don’t you think it’s a bit pretentious calling people dumb and saying they’re what’s wrong with America because they enjoy a certain type of entertainment that’s helping to drive the economy be it about GIANT ALIEN ROBOTS or not? I’m not gonna accuse anybody of hastening the fall of civilization because they don’t like (or dislike) what I like (or dislike). In America we are allowed to like what we want and as long as it doesn’t really hurt anybody, who cares? And what’s the point in insulting people because of what they like? Does it make being a pale, friendless virgin easier to bare? If so, go ahead, because like I said this is America.
“…what’s the point in insulting people because of what they like?”
Apparently, the point is: it’s fun to call people pale, pretentious, friendless virgins.
ps: If I’m interested in what other people are watching on tv… that means I don’t have regular sex? That’s quite a leap, my friend. I’m not arguing, but c’mon.
“I’m not gonna accuse anybody of hastening the fall of civilization because they don’t like (or dislike) what I like (or dislike)”
No, you’re just going to call them a pale, friendless, virgin. You know the best way to stop people from making broad generalizations that may cast people who don’t deserve it in a bad light? Don’t do the same fucking thing. Now instead of paying any attention to any fair points you’ve made, it becomes all about name calling. If you want your argument taken seriously, try making it without the unnecessary and unrelated name calling.
shut up crispaoad, fucking virgin.
@jiggy – you forgot to say something about being fat and living in mom’s basement.
Only Flint can handle Lady Jaye. Maybe Destro tapped that before, tho.
Micheal Bay has only made 2 movies that aren’t terrible, given his track record that seems like pure dumb luck so you really shouldn’t be expecting anything but dumb schlock from the dude any way. At best his movies are unintentionally funny so I find it very weird that people keep acting like its a big surprise when he makes a bad movie. At this point getting upset about a Bay movie being bad is like being mad that its snowing in February, sure it’s annoying but you knew it was coming.
Except that the human race can’t stop the snow in February by simply ignoring it or by not paying the gas bill. (Or hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, etc., etc.) But humanity could (in theory) stop Michael Bay from making another shitty movie if enough of us don’t see his latest one.
If you like it, then OK, cool. That’s allowed, of course. You can like things that I don’t like if you want to.
But if thousands (millions?) of people know that it’s a bad movie, and if those same people wish that a better movie would get made, yet they still spend their money on said bad movie…well, in my opinion those people made a mistake and are only contributing to the proliferation of (what I consider to be) bad movies.
Is that the case with Transformers? I don’t know. Maybe everyone that pays $10-$15 to see it actually likes it. In which case, carry on Michael Bay.
I’ll be over here watching other stuff until they run out of money to make it.
Unfortunately there are just people that like Fast and Furious and not Drive. We need to get these baktags heads on pikes. Somewhere cold so we can piss racial slurs in the snow next to them. ROMMIE! SPOONHEAD!
What if I like both? Forgive me?
… I mean FUCK YOU FOR JUDGING ME, KLINGON!
What if you enjoy both for what they are?
I just watched F&F6. I only watched the first Transformers but will go out on a limb and assume that it’s representative of the series as a whole. Without overpraising Mr. Diesel et al, I’d say that Furious is an infinitely better entertainment. Transformers fails on every level–it’s not exciting, the characters aren’t even remotely interesting, and to paraphrase something Brendon once wrote, watching Michael Bay trying to be funny is like watching your mom trying to be sexy.
But Drive is my fucking jam. I’m complex!
@ Feklhr – That’s a pretty unfair comparison – one of those films is a hyper-stylized blend of violence, music, and striking imagery. The other is Drive.
Eh. It’s never fun to look at a list of highest grosses and see it dominated by shit like Transformers, but I don’t know if the success of those movies does any real harm (to anything other than the brain cells of the people who watch them). Did good movies really come out more frequently back before the age of the brainless CGI bonanza? And if the people who go to see Trans4mers didn’t go to see Trans4mers, would they instead go to some better movie, like, say, Snowpiercer, Edge of Tomorrow, or Dawn of the Planet of the Apes? Or would they just stay home? I suspect the latter would happen much more often than the former. I don’t think Michael Bay’s success is necessarily taking away from, that of, say, Edgar Wright or Rian Johnson.
Although, if your point is simply that you wish the Transformers franchise were in better hands, then yeah, this is probably a good argument. While I don’t think Bay’s success is causing much harm to the medium of film, it clearly is negatively affecting the odds of a Transformers film actually being good any time in the foreseeable future.
Thanks for those gfy’s. What’s with the wacky urls? And what’s the difference between a gfy and just a short video file like a vine?
I assume the wacky urls are to throw off the internet police or something.
Nostalgia goggles- similar to beer goggles in that they both allow their wearer to believe things are way better than they actually are. Which is why fans of the Late 80’s Teenage Mutant Ninjas Turtles cartoon can call the reboot movie crappy with a straight face while forgetting all the completely idiotic crap that series did. Fans of the comic that came before the show can be forgiven for this line of thought because the comics were actually good but those bringing up the first cartoon have no room to talk.
Here’s the thing: there’s high art and there’s low art. There’s nothing wrong with loving you Citizen Kanes or your Godfathers, and there’s nothing wrong with loving your Robocops and your Indiana Joneses. But just because something is low art doesn’t mean it gets a pass to just be fucking lazy. You can have mindless entertainment and still have it be legitimately good and well-made. Transformers is low art, but that isn’t what makes it bad. What makes it bad is that it’s crass, boring, messy, and fucking shitty.
Agreed on your main point, but honestly do you want to live in a world where you can’t go a fucking day without seeing some Romero Britto piece of shit, paint by numbers, eyesore?
@RS–true. You’re not guilty of it here, but I think it’s easy to fall into self-flagellation when you look at all the dumb stuff we produce. There’s the risk of forgetting that the rest of the world adores some awful, awful shit too, and not just the shit we sell them.
Exactly, there’s a reason Budweiser is by far the best selling beer in America.
There seems to be a dissonance between what connoisseurs and critics deem fit for consumption and the fact that the average citizen just doesn’t have time/care/palette for that shit. Also, looking down on people that enjoy something you don’t is soo fucking elitist.
Listen I loath the taste of Budweiser and I have not eaten at a McDonalds, nor have I watched a Transformers or watched 2 1/2 Men. But I don’t write entire blogs belittling those that do.
As Jerry Seinfeld said, “There’s a reason restaurants have menus.”
Some people simply hate to chew steak and what to eat tofu. In this case steak is There Will Be Blood and tofu is a Kathryn Heigl rom-com. That’s just society.
Transformers is a kids movie, which a lot of kids like. I’d pay to see it because my son loves them and when it comes to kids movies they see it differently than you would because that’s what they like, it’s what they watch at home and for them to see it on the big screen is so cool to them.
By what standard are we deciding what’s dumb? Whether or not it’s boring? I turned off Enemy after half an hour because that bored me. Whether or not it waxes philosophical? Hell, shouting, “It’s a metaphor for Jesus” at the beginning will turn out to be right half the time.
I’ll have my own reasons for hating things, and my reasons for liking things. But in no way do I believe my standards should be universal.
I’ve got no problem with dumb movies, and I’ll watch Con Air or The Rock anytime they are on. My biggest problem with films like transformers is summed up in the Bay quote from the article, he knows that it doesn’t matter how bad his film is, it’s going to make a shitload of money so who cares about things like entertaining people? The Transformers films aren’t just dumb, they’re wilfully boring as well, which is the far worst crime.
*worse not worst goddamit
Transformers sucked but I don’t begrudge anyone paying for it. Who really gives a S? It’s a stupid movie. It will no effect beyond that. There are a plethora of movies that people see that I wouldn’t wish my worst enemy on and no one seems to care that people see them.
I think you’ve got too much anger to focus and back up the point you want to make, although everyone should agree with you (not to say they all do, but they should). I watched the last two thirds of the third film a couple days ago on TV and I had some thoughts so I’m gonna try add something. Or a lot.
Classic dumb action movies like, I dunno, most of Arnies career have a simplicity. Predator has some dudes in a forest getting hunted, why? Because the movie is called Predator. Commando has Arnie infiltrating an island base and then killing pretty much everyone, why? Because its called Commando. They don’t ask anything more of you. They don’t try to be anything more.
Theres just too much going on in the Transformers movies, and its all shit anyway. Too much focus on the human characters and why we should care for them, except we don’t because they’re poorly written archetypes with minimal development. Too many mcguffins that just create more questions and never fully resolve anything anyway. Too much time spent trying to force tension or emotion on us when its too obvious how its gonna end up since even though the plots make little sense, they’re still paper thin and predictable. Comic relief characters that have no other purpose, a puerile sense of humor with no sense of subtlety or cleverness, just robot balls in your face cos haha balls are funny.
And the action! Oh, its a visual spectacle, sure. But while I actually think the first film was pretty good in this aspect – the opening sequence alone was enough to make me enjoy the first viewing, low expectations not-withstanding – its just got bigger and more badass and more… Bay, and its exactly the same as the rest – too much shit going on. Too contrived. I don’t give a shit that the human guys are paratrooping in, to join the guys that were already on the ground, or the guys that swim up the river. I don’t give a shit even about most of the Transformers because half of them are throwaway, and theres no focus or interest or uniqueness to most of their weaponry, they just come out bristling with multiple energy weapons that make stuff go boom and they make a bunch of stuff go boom and none of it fucking matters until Optimus sorts his shit out (always has to get beaten up first).
In The Matrix, its badass as fuck when Neo dodges bullets, because hes a HUMAN DODGING BULLETS. Ok, not physically, but his human mind, his human reflexes are processing as fast as, faster even than the computer shooting at him. In 300 it worked in that one sequence because it emphasized the power of Leonidas as he butchered all who dared stand in his way. In Transformers 3, theres slow-mo every 10 seconds or so to show off a Transformer… thats it, just to show off the Transformer. Look our amazing digital model! Look how we can pose it in all these cool shots! Bay thinks slow-mo is cool when it isn’t, it just amplifies whatever cool thing is going on.
So why shouldn’t you pay to watch this shit? Because it insults you. Because every bit of that crap is put into the movie because they know it has worked to make other movies successful, except its all done incredibly half-assed and haphazardly because they don’t understand why it worked and/or they don’t care, they just assume itll get your ass on a seat in a theater.
Theres nothing wrong with a dumb movie. A movie that assumes you’re an idiot, well, you can prove them right if you want. But I’d rather you didn’t.
Everyone should agree with you is the most idiotic thing I’ve read in this thread and that’s saying something.
Oh and just because you blather on and on about some fucking stupid movie doesn’t preclude you from being an idiot, fyi.
You’re quite right, it doesn’t. But thats not how it works anyway, its not one thing that defines idiocy. There is, however, plenty of evidence that I am not an idiot, and not paying to see these films only helps my case.
Why is everyone making such a big deal about shutting off your brains? I bet most of the people in this post do not even use their brains most of the day. All seriousness the movie was a lot of fun and no brains were hurt in the process. If you like big robots smashing into each other and dinosaur robots then I say see the hell outta that movie! I have seen the movie twice so far and I <3 every minute of it.
I think the point is that Bay is intentionally making a shit movie, and is basically spending 2 hours giving you the finger, and you are paying him for the pleasure that cleveland steamer.
Exactly. These movies aren’t dumb, they assume you are dumb. Theres a difference.
That girls kissing gif is great cuz the brunette seems like she’s so not into it.
At first.
But a dozen superhero movies a month is cinema.
When they’re well made, they are.
What I dont get is with the $200 million budget, can’t they bring in some new intelligent writers to polish the script for $50k a pop to make it an “OK” movie? Sure Bay is good at making a finished product, but its the blueprint that sucks beyond belief. Why not invest $100k or even $200k to make a script worthwhile, it would turn a shitty movie with a huge profit into an OK movie with an ungodly profit.
I have to agree. As much as I dislike these films they have aspects that work, and plenty of potential. Just need someone to step in and say ‘this makes no sense’, or ‘thats stupid, do this instead’.
The guys in Motley Crue stopped bathing on one of their tours. They wanted to see if groupies would stop fucking them at some point. I think that’s what Michael Bay is trying to do with the writing in these Transformers movies. The Crue tapped out before the groupies did.
Jesus–was that in The Dirt? Not sure how I could forget.
Perfect metaphor for Bay.
If Bay made his movies in the vein of the Expendables, as parodies of themselves, then I’d probably give him a pass. But, he doesn’t seem to give a shit either way. He thinks nonsense like robot ballz are hilarious, yet expects us to take “transforumium” seriously. It’s OK to turn off your brain at some point, but only if you remember to turn it back on when you smell something funny.
Do Directors write the scripts for movies?
I like movies for ever and normally there is always something coming up to enjoy. But not this time. There is NOTHING I’m interested in seeing in the near future. The last movie I was anticipating was Prometheus and that was a turd not for effects and the technical, but because of the poor script and storyline.
If you don’t like a movie, it’s your right and judgement to not see it. God knows transformers is not setting the standard for sci-fi. But, you know what? It’s not your call to condemn others for enjoying these movies. Yeah. There is a place for dumb spectacle that can pull people from stresses of their lives for two hours. There are always going to be millions made from these type of movies. But there will always be smart, insightful entertainment. So it balances it all out.
It’s great to see you writing again, Brendon.
The article was well written, but my main issue is that (to steal from the headline) it IS alright to see dumb movies like Transformers.
I mean, (if we’re only talking about Bay’s output) there have been four films. FOUR. Out of all the films that have ever existed, this franchise takes up four slots in that list.
I love movies (as I imagine pretty much everyone commenting here does too) and for that I love pretty much all genres and “intellectual levels” of movies and judge them on what they are aiming for rather than comparing the armour of a snail to the armour of a tank because they have a different purpose and were designed for different situations.
Moments from films will stick with you, from Gabriel Byrne shouting “There is no fucking coke” (which I still do to this day if I go to the shop and the fizzy beverage is out of stock) to Optimus Prime punching Megatron in the face and you can easily take enjoyment from all of them in some form or fashion.
The “dumb” movies are the ones that appeal (generally) to a wider audience, thus make the most profit for the studios. With that profit, they are able to make more “intelligent” films because they won’t make much money, but will be a rewarding viewing experience nonetheless.
You really can’t have one without the other because movie studios are a business (it’s not called show BUSINESS for nothing) and if they were forced to chose between “dumb” and “high-brow”, the former is going to win every. Single. Time.
Also, you should take note that if the studios did stop making “dumb” action / horror movies, then the bar changes for what is considered a “dumb” movie, so something like Drive becomes the new dumb and nobody wants that.
One last aspect to remember as well is that if the “dumb” movies weren’t around, then the worst of the cinemagoers (the screaming teens, the phones-out brigade, the noisy sweet eaters, the talkers, the “Who is he? Why did he do that?”-ers) would have to come and watch YOUR non-dumb films for the cinema experience.
Now, is that what you really want?
WTF??? Transformers is my favourite movie. I love that movie and I think it is best series ever made.