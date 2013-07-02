Christian Bale says he's done with Batman. Again.

Superhero movies are tough. At this point, I imagine most people feel like Christian Bale’s turn as Batman has run its course after three Dark Knight movies. Then again, probably no one’s in a rush to see someone new as Batman either. But then what do you do with Justice League? Or future Batmen movies? If you’re the studio, you’ve basically got this magic burrito that poops money, and you’re not just going to throw it out your car window like some McDonald’s bag. No, ma’am, you’re gonna milk those burrito farts straight into your wallet, son.
Suffice to say, one quite knows what the future holds, but for now Christian Bale is done with batman.
We already knew that Christian Bale probably wasn’t going to show up as Batman in the upcoming Justice League movie, the Avengers-style supergroup of DC heroes. First, Bale said that he wouldn’t do another Batman movie unless Nolan opted for a fourth Dark Knight chapter, which Nolan says isn’t happening. Then Man of Steel and Dark Knight screenwriter David S. Goyer confirmed that the Justice League’s Batman would be a rebooted character. So that pretty much closed the book.
Still, with news like this, sometimes you just have to hear it from the man himself.
“We were incredibly fortunate to get to make three [Batman films]. That’s enough. Let’s not get greedy,” says Bale, who called EW to promote his upcoming revenge drama Out of the Furnace (in theaters Nov. 27). “Chris [Nolan] always said he wanted to make it one film at a time. And we ended up sitting there looking at each other, saying ‘We’re about to make the third.’ We never really knew if we were going to get to be there, but if that was how it was going to be, this was where it should end as well.” [EW]
It’s always funny to me when people ask actors if they’d be interested in a sequel to some movie they’re in, and then the actor says “I dunno, maybe,” and then the reporter writes “THERE’S DEFINITELY GOING TO BE A MARMADUKE SEQUEL, SAYS VOICE OF MARMADUKE!” Asking an actor about sequel prospects is like asking an athlete who his team is drafting that year. Most likely, he has no idea. That said, their noes tend to be more definitive than their yesses, not that you can’t convert the former to the later with giant piles of money. But my guess is, Christian Bale is probably done with Batman like he says. They’ll make Justice League with a new guy, and he’ll be riding off to wherever it is British actors go when they’re done playing superheroes. The pub, maybe? Yeah, probably the pub.
He’ll always be the Dark Knight Batman fans needed and deserved. He fit the role wonderfully, he’ll be missed.
Such a shame he won’t return for more Batman films to pass the torch the best way possible, with a Dick Grayson trilogy. Bale returns as Batman and Dick/Robin are introduced and share the spotlight with Batman in the first film. The second film, my favorite part, Dick abandons his role as Robin and becomes Nightwing. Then in the third film, Dick/Nightwing proves himself worthy of taking over the cowl from Bruce Wayne. This creates the opportunity for Bale to play Batman in a Batman/Superman film, which would likely draw more interest. Then Bale could potentially return again for a Justice League film, but the actor cast as Dick Grayson would eventually takeover in a later Justice League film when he assumes the role of Batman in his trilogy.
I know it’s next to 0% chance of happening but a Batman fan can dream. Clearly, Nolan/Goyer would be perfect to oversee the Grayson trilogy, but again 0%. I just believe if DC wants to give Justice League the best chance to succeed, we need to meet the new Batman in his own film before we’re introduced to him in a Superman/Batman movie or JL movie. That’s why Bale would be ideal to return, plus everyone knows he’s great for the role and would draw movie goers on his own.
Honestly, if Nolan/Goyer are in charge, I’d love to see what they do with Joseph Gordon Levitt’s character. It doesn’t have to be a Dick Grayson trilogy, per se, so a John Blake would work as well, but it’d still take Bale returning for a few more films. Idk it would work if the cast a new Bruce Wayne/Batman for my Grayson trilogy.
Just don’t let Frank Miller direct.
I like the approach you’ve got in mind, but I’d prefer that instead of Dick Grayson/Nightwing they went with Terry McGinnis/Batman Beyond. Batman Beyond was awesome and (if done right, of course) would make for an awesome set of movies. Have the first movie start off with Bale back as an aging Batman and nearly turning to using a gun in a bust gone awry and then transition into Terry’s origin story involving his dad/Powers/Blight in the first movie, then do Return of the Joker in the second movie. Have the individual Superman/Wonder Woman/Green Lantern/Flash movies being made at the same time as the first two Batman Beyond movies, then bring in the Justice League in the third Beyond movie and close out the trilogy with the “Epilogue” storyline. Guaranteed $$$$$, but I doubt the people in charge have the mettle to give it real consideration let alone pull it off.
Justice League Prologue: Batman died on the way back to his home planet.
NERDS!!! ;-)
Still waiting for The Fighter 2: Booboo Finds the Fucking Car
Bale needs to play this role because it’s the flip side of American Psycho. Batman? Bateman? HEED THE ORACLE, SHEEPLE.
I’d like to think that he’ll still be on the set, sitting off to the side and making super-sarcastic comments about the new Batman.
New Batman finishes a scene:
Bale: “Oooooh good, for YOU!”
I feel like a Justice League movie wouldn’t fit the style of The Dark Knight movies so I wouldn’t really want Bale to do it. It’s kind of amazing how Marvel was able to make all of their franchises be different but have a level of consistency that allowed The Avengers to make sense. Even though Man of Steel was aping Batman Begins a lot, I don’t really see those things happening in the same universe.
Nolan has the track record, if he’s committed to overseeing the Justice League, as Whedon did with the Avengers, I trust him and Goyer could make it work and it would be EPIC.
That’s an interesting point. That said, I think your perception might be colored in part by the fact that while the individual Hulk/Ironman/Thor/Captain America movies were made, it was publicly known that they were all funneling into an Avengers movie, and Marvel made it a point to have Samuel L. Jackson or the dude that played Agent Coulson show up at some point in each movie to make that abundantly clear. If Nolan/Goyer had a similar setup going for Justice League, it would’ve changed how you viewed the Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel the first time through and made the idea that they happened in the same universe a lot easier to digest. All a moot point now obviously since the Dark Knight trilogy is over with and there wasn’t really any hint of the Justice League in Man of Steel. I guess it depends on how they handle the next Superman and movies for the other heroes going forward.
Honestly I wasn’t too impressed with the Avengers, Thor was good, Capt America was ok and Iron Man 2 was awful. Supposedly Iron Man 2 was better but was re-written to include Avenger storylines or something, I’m not entirely sure I just know I was skeptical of the Avengers bc of the lack of excitement/anticipation going into it.
The DK trilogy could easily be revisited. What better way to bring Batman out of retirement than a country/Earth threatening emergency only Superman/Batman could handle. As I wrote above, in some length, bringing back Nolan/Bale for a Superman/Batman movie would hopefully attach them to a Dick Grayson/John Blake trilogy as well. (movie 1: following events of Superman/Batman, Dick/John becomes Robin and works with Batman. movie 2: Batman/Robin’s relationship comes to a breaking point, leading Dick/John to become Nightwing, my favorite part. movie 3: Nightwing proves he’s worthy of becoming Batman, Wayne retires/passes the torch, you were great, Bale. Pending timing/scheduling, Bale is Batman in the 1st Justice League movie. John/Dick is Batman in the 2nd/3rd.
I realize it’s committing a lot to one actor attaching him to at least 5 films, but given the DK trilogy’s casting, they’ll find the right heir to the cowl. I say at least five, because after Robin-Nightwing-Batman-JL, there should be at least Batman film with Dick/John as Batman the entire time. Movie 3 he begins as Nightwing and becomes the Batman.)
Why am I writing this like it’s going to happen. I’m sorry folks seems I might be a little crazy.
@KP: I think the real issue with that plan is that Bale would have to be Batman for at least 4 more movies (the entire Grayson/Blake trilogy that ends in Grayson/Blake taking over as Batman and at least one (but probably at least 2) Justice League movies). Plus it would require 10 years (if not a little longer) to get all of these movies made, and at the end of it Bale would’ve been Batman for at least 7 films spanning 18 years. I think Bale wouldn’t want any part of it, so if he doesn’t want to be involved in Justice League it’s better to move on to a new Batman sooner rather than later. Building on what you proposed, one idea might be to use the meteorite story arc from Superman/Batman Public Enemies, with Superman realizing he needs help and tracking down Bruce Wayne (played by Bale) to convince him to be Batman again. Wayne agrees, then gets back to Gotham to find that John Blake has been using his old gear to be Nightwing. Wayne reconnects with Blake, then they team up with Superman to take out the meteorite (and possibly take down Lex Luthor as president if they’re following the Public Enemies arc all the way through), and at the end of the movie Wayne hands off the cowl to Blake, making Blake the new Batman going forward for purposes of the Justice League and future Batman movies. This could feasibly be the next Superman movie, so you limit Bale’s commitment to one more movie that could be made in the next couple of years. Maybe that does the trick. Or, they should just do Batman Beyond like I said.
You’re right; none of this is ever happening.
I love it. It would be an all in commitment by Bale, but from what I gather, if Nolan is at the helm and wants Bale to play Wayne/Batman, he’d be on board. Why wouldn’t he? It could work though, as in DKR, Wayne’s age hinders his physical abilities, but as mentioned elsewhere in the comments, it’d be a refreshing if Nolan/Goyer focused on Batman’s detective side. Physically older, but mentally wiser. Much smarter/tactical, almost arrogant because he knows he’s a step ahead. (It would be a little stretch since Bale’s Batman wasn’t the sharpest.) Similar to the comics, Batman’s struggle between wanting to help his sidekick, realizing he’s like a younger Wayne and accepting he’ll take over as Batman, but Wayne isn’t willing/able to pass the torch and isn’t 100% certain Dick/John is the right person.
I like your idea to introduce Blake as Nightwing, it would definitely streamline the arc. I’m torn though because I love the story of Dick going from sidekick, to going solo to make a name for himself and coming full circle when he earns the role of Batman. There’s so much character development with Dick having to overcome challenges along the way to ascend and earn his place as the new Batman. I love stories where the challenges grow with the protagonist. 1st, learn to master your own abilities and test what you’re capable of, antagonist threat is minimal but challenging for a young superhero. In Green Lantern his training was 5m of getting beaten up, he barely skinned the surface of his power, yet he was capable of saving the planet/galaxy from a monster several experienced Lanterns couldn’t defeat? Where do you go from there? The bar is raised to the point where the only way to “top it” is saving the plant/galaxy from a more powerful villain or mult. villains in a more impressive way the next time and the next. That’s not entertaining. In Batman Begins he saved Gotham, not a state, a country or the planet, a city. The challenges became greater each movie and it was satisfying that way. Bane can physically and mentally match/best Wayne, so he’s the perfect villain to end the trilogy. I loved that progression with the DK trilogy.
Sorry, I keep getting sucked back in thinking about what could be.
@KP: ha, I would say the less said about the Green Lantern movie, the better. For purposes of the Justice League, I think it would be best if DC took the same approach to the Green Lantern that Marvel took to the Hulk (abandoning whatever was done in Ang Lee’s Hulk and immediately rebooting five years later with the Incredible Hulk), and do another Green Lantern movie that completely breaks with the first one and does a more coherent job of introducing the character.
I see your point on developing the Blake/Nightwing character, but I think that can be done over the course of the Justice League movies and separate Batman movies without keeping Bale on as Batman for another 4 or so movies (unless of course he wants to keep being Batman, in which case he should continue to do that for as long as he wants). I think that the Superman/Batman/Nightwing Public Enemies storyline idea I mentioned would work and you could structure the movie in such a way that after agreeing to help Superman, Wayne returns to Gotham, discovers Nightwing (in the process giving us a view into Blake growing into being Nightwing), has an uneasy working relationship with him as Blake/Nightwing takes his lumps, mentors Nightwing (and shows off his intellect after not really having a chance to do so in the earlier movies), then Nightwing plays a pivotal role in turning back the meteor/taking down Luthor (showing that he’s picked up on the wisdom from Wayne in addition to being physically capable) and Wayne realizes that Blake should be the one to take the mantle of Batman. That would really develop Blake growing from Nightwing to Batman, and though the character wouldn’t be fully ripe based on the criteria you’ve indicated, you could continue to grow Blake as Batman through the first Justice League movie and a subsequent Batman movie. That way DC could do right by Batman both on his own and in the Justice League.
Get me some kilos of cocaine and a booth at Club 4play and I think I can sell these ideas to a bunch of Hollywood suits.
Yeah Green Lantern was rough. I really want to like too. I’m likely in the minority but I like Ryan Reynolds, the guy is built like a comic book superhero, jacked and chizzled. It’s not his fault his god given charisma makes it difficult to believe he lacks confidence, like Hal Jordan is supposed to. That typed, until I hear a better suggestion I hope Reynolds is cast as Hal in Justice League. They can discredit and disregard any/all from Green Lantern. Then if Reynolds is better in JL, they make a better GL, a combo of a sequel and reboot. Seriously, it’s better if they own up to their mistake, admit it was a bad movie and commit to righting their wrong. Cards on the table, I liked Green Lantern more than Iron Man 2 and Captain America. I can enjoy more of GL than either of the other two. However, I am excited about the Russo bro’s CA: The Winter Soldier.
I didn’t really care for either Hulk movie. Both had their moments/scenes I liked, but neither as a whole were good. The comic book scene transitions in the first Hulk were pretty cool, in small doses.
I think we agree, it’d be great if Bale was Bruce/Batman that long, but realistically it’s unlikely. He definitely enjoys the role. The only way it’d happen is if Nolan is directing/heavily involved. No Nolan, No Bale. However, depending on timeline/scheduling of the films, Bale could appear in fewer movies and/or progressively less screen time.
Our timelines differ slightly. I have Batman/Superman, Robin, Nightwing, JL1, Nightwing to Batman, JL2, (possible Batman 1), JL3, tbd…
After helping Superman, Bruce is physically drained, but has to make up for lost time while he was away. He left Blake as Robin to oversee Gotham but it was too much. Very little Blake back story if any. “Robin” is more about Blake following learning from Bruce via tough love. (I like to think their relationship and Robin’s early career are 2 steps forward, 1 step back. Robin helps and is needed, but makes impulsive mistakes, uses his speed/physical ability not stealth/tactical approach the older, wiser Batman demands.) It’d benefit the story/development if there are two villains and the villain assigned to Robin prevails. That burden and feeling he disappointed and failed Batman/Gotham has a lasting impact on Blake, his future and his relationship with Bruce. In the second film, “Nightwing”, that burden is a major reason Blake goes solo and becomes Nightwing, Bruce won’t let him forget it or let it go either.
(in the 3rd film “Nightwing to Batman” Bruce gives an epic monologue when Bruce passes the cowl to Blake. Bruce explains he pushed/challenged Blake more/harder than his mentor Ra’s did because the Batman demands a higher standard than the League of Shadows. The Batman stands for more than the LoS and Bruce expected more from Blake because he knew he was capable. Bruce learned it’s a lot of work for one man and he wants Blake to be better prepared than he was. Sure, when you’re young you can pummel 20 guys on your own. But what if while you’re still young you learn to work smarter than harder, the possibilities are endless. I’ll save the rest of the monologue for the film.)
Nightwing’s first solo objective is track down the villain from “Robin” and get the job done this time. NW is largely about Blake taking the next step as a superhero and learning to work alone. (Bruce could either be mentioned doing Bruce Wayne things for once or he’s taking care of some minor villain like a Calendar Man or Zsasz.) I think it’d be sweet if Blake renovates Batman’s badass hideout from tDK for his own. He takes parts from several batsuits Bruce left behind to create his Nightwing suit. Also customizes gadgets/tech. for the faster Nightwing. (also like Bruce, Blake would likely search for his own Lucius Fox. After the events of tDKR, Lucius realizes he’s not as sharp as he once was and does what’s best for Wayne Enterprises. He spent the last few years rebuilding the company, while searching for the perfect candidate to replace him. Lucky for Blake, Lucius believes his current protege is the one. She’s a younger version of Lucius, a genius even more knowledgeable/talented with new tech. than Lucius. I imagine Blake would ask Bruce not know she’s helping him. Or Blake learns on his own how talented Lucius’ new protege is and asks for her help in secret. Lucius secretly keeps tabs on them and helps when needed.) NW ends on a high note with NW ignoring Bruce’s warning to wait for him before going after the villain. Batman shows up to witness NW stealthy and impressively weave his way through the villains men and hideout. (I think it’d be perfect if the final battle is largely viewed from Batman’s perspective, almost like we’re spying on NW with Batman. Instead of getting involved Batman lets NW take care of his business. The camera with Batman follows NW stealthy through the hideout, far enough Batman is unnoticed but close enough to assist.)
“NW” ends with Blake proud of the steps he’s taken, glad he was able to handle this tougher, second challenge solo but unhappy Batman didn’t keep his word and show up to help.
Bale joins JL1 as Batman and returns for “NW to Batman” to wear the batsuit for the final time. Unlike when Bruce left Gotham before, he knows Blake is capable on his own. When Bruce returns, Gotham is better than when he left. Bruce is relieved because he gave all he has left as Batman to the JL and physically can no longer perform the role of Batman. (Could hint at Bruce beginning to prepare the Bat Cave, Batsuits, Bat tech., etc. for Blake to take over or this could be kept secret.)
The final lesson: Nightwing follows a tip from Gordon where he witnesses a large heavy arms deal taking place. Realizing he’s severely outnumbered and with the amt of firepower, he wisely calls Batman for backup. Bruce reluctantly agrees to assist but asks Blake wait for him before getting involved. Blake notices the deal is almost over and cant wait any longer or they’ll all be gone. He tries Batman, no answer. NW jumps to action and in epic fashion quickly/stealthy takes down a large number of men, but becomes vastly overwhelmed when they’re alerted of his presense. When Batman finally arrives he sees NW attempting to escape, but is shot several times in midair and falls to the ground. Batman has to watch as NW takes a serious beating, knowing if he engages they’d suffer the same fate. Batman frantically tries to get in a position to rescue NW or distract the soldiers. As Batman is about to sacrifice himself to save NW, he sees NW draw all his remaining strength, rise to one knee and slam his escrima sticks to the ground sending a pulse knocking a large number soldiers to the ground. This gives NW the window he needed to escape. A few days of minimal recovery, Blake seeks out Bruce. Gordon hasn’t heard from him since he got back. Wayne Manor looks like a ghost house. Blake enters the Batcave to find Bruce seated at the computer. Blake is irate. He believes this is the second time Bruce has failed him, the first being the end of “NW.” Blake continues to go off on Bruce, while Bruce sits calmly taking every word. When he’s finished, Bruce slowly stands and hands Blake a slip of paper. He tells Blake to read it out loud. He looks up, back at the paper and says “I am Batman.” The computer says “hello, John.” Earlier I mentioned Bruce delivers an epic monologue as he passes the cowl to Blake, this is when that happens. Bruce gives Blake the keys to Manor, Batcave, Batvehicles, access to hidden bank accounts to fund the Batman. During the monologue instead of just showing Bale talking and JGL listening, we see all the work Bruce did to make the Batman, Blake’s. He designed Blake a new Batsuit, which isn’t shown until later, gadgets to compliment Blake’s fighting style. Maybe variations to Batman’s current gadgets. And as Bruce leaves he unveils his housewarming gift to Blake, a new batvehicle. Also we see data, info., health records, etc. on the monitors change from Bruce to Blake.
Last but certainly not least, the main villain in “NWtB” will be Hugo Strange. Being one of Batman’s oldest adversaries, Strange’s big screen debut is long over due. Comic book fans will know why Strange fits this film as snug as Anne Hathaway’s magnificent body in her Catwoman suit. (spoiler: Strange knows Bruce Wayne is Batman, so Strange thinks he’s one step ahead of Batman and has an Ace up his sleeve. Unfortunately by the time Strange makes his big announcement Bruce Wayne IS Batman, it is false. As you now know, Bruce Wayne WAS Batman. In a big reveal/surprise scene, Strange makes his announcement at a big Gotham event, where Bruce is in attendance. The enormous crowd is stunned. However, as Strange’s men close in on Bruce, Blake appears as Batman for the first time and “saves” Bruce. Strange is shocked and furious his big power move was ruined.
Still not sure exactly how I’d end it. Plus I don’t want to “spoil” the ending of my trilogy we’re likely never going to see.
Jesus, I put way too much time into that. Cant imagine what I’d come up with if I put time into developing this rather than stream of consciousness. I apologize for any confusion, not that anyone has the time to read the ramblings of a mad man.
I’ll have to read Public Enemies sometime soon, I’m honestly not familiar with it. I am intrigued, except I’m not sure I’d like Luthor being the villain in a Batman/Nightwing movie, Batman has a deep enough villain roster to leave Luthor to Superman. Even if Luthor is a villain in a minor role, I feel like it’s doing a disservice to his character.
I’m abstain, courteously, form the yayo. However, if you get me an adderall, a big ole bowl of some fine pot-tery and a can of Copenhagen wintergreen and you can count me in at Club 4play.
Damn I wrote far too much. I need to be cutoff.
Keep in mind, Justice League Batman is capable of out thinking any opponent leading fanboys to really believe he could take Superman in a fight.
Nolan Batman couldn’t even figure out Catwoman was leading him in a trap! And it took an hour of the movie before he found a way out of that pit.
Nolan Batman dum.
Batman did beat up Superman. So there.
Wayne/Batman’s superior detective prowess was lacking in the Dark Knight trilogy. Would’ve been neat to see Nolan focus more on the detective aspect. I bet his version of the Riddler could’ve led Wayne/Batman on quite a dark, suspenseful journey of riddles.
Nolan Batman dum dum dum, JL Batman smaaaaarrt
In my head the dums sound like the Inception BRAHRMMSes.
Not just that, but the entire appeal of the Dark Knight Trilogy is that it is more or less realistic. Problem is, this is a universe where Superman showing up actually makes Batman completely irrelevant.
I’ve said it before, but… Justice League Batman should be a stuntman in a mask. He should have about twelve lines (probably delivered by Kevin Conroy), he should never step out of the shadows, he should be creepy as fuck. There’s no need to cast a full-on actor in the role, because they should not show his face. They should barely even show his chin.
with all due respect, how dare you sir!
Batman is the greatest superhero, period. Don’t get me wrong, I love/respect the shit out of this outside the box idea. The inclusion of Conroy definitely has it’s appeal, but Wayne/Batman is an arrogant, genius ass. He never got along with any of his Robins. It’s the reason Dick became Nightwing. The idea of him lurking in the shadows could work, but he doesn’t work well with others. He calls the shots, it’s done his way. He’s not the follow orders type. Plus he kicked Superman’s ass, so he’s the alpha dog.
I actually think this is a really cool idea but nobody would ever go for it.
I think that cutting Wayne out would be pretty damn feasible in a Justice League movie. Given that it’s a team of superheroes fighting crime out of a giant eyesore building together I don’t think you need to focus much on backstories and secret identities.
That being said, they axed Conroy from the new Arkham game so we clearly can’t trust anyone with Batman going forward. The only Batman stories that need to see film at this point are Castle of the Bat and Kingdom Come. I’m sure Bale would love to place a reclusive bitter old Batman in a few years time.
That’s one thing I can’t stand about the Avengers, no secret identities. Superheroes have secret identities, I realize in most cases (Spiderman/Batman) it’s to protect their loved ones, but it’s more than that. It grounds them to reality. Their secret identity is how they try to fit in with normal people and makes them relatable. The “if I were bit by a radioactive spider I could be like that.” Or “if I were a billionaire, genius, inventor I could be Iron Man or Batman.” But the balance of living a normal life and protecting their identity/their loved ones, while fighting crime demonstrates the challenge, responsiblities and risks of being a superhero.
CuriousGeorger, Conroy wasn’t axed. Since Origins is a younger Batman, they went with a younger voice actor.
On the extremely plus side, at a conf. in TX Conroy leaked for the last 8-10 months he’s been working on an upcoming Arkham game. However, word came out Conroy wouldn’t be Batman in Origins. Which means, Conroy will be Batman in a fourth Arkham game. It’s believed the fourth Arkham will be for next gen consoles and the best part, it will be developed by Rocksteady Ltd. (Which makes sense why Rocksteady supported WB Montreal’s Arkham Origins.)
[www.arkhamverse.com]
Personally I’m glad the Dark Knight movies are over… Batman Begins worked as a one-off, but the rest spiralled heavily down hill and focused on things I didn’t particularly consider an important part of Batman as a character.
However, the most important part is the localized feel of the DK trilogy. Everything hinges so importantly on Gotham it’s like the city is a character itself. There’s no real sense of world other than this particular city environment, even in rises. For a Justice League to want a guy who cleans up mobsters in his city… it doesn’t work.
This is not the movie’s fault, there have always been two very differently written Batmans: JL Batman and solo Batman. They are written very differently and focus on very different aspects of Batman’s character. And the Nolan movies aren’t faulted for not handling JL Batman, who has to face cosmic threats rather than themed sociopaths. But they aren’t able to dramatically alter the Nolan world to fit a greater universe.
Sorry, I stopped paying attention after you dismissed Dark Knight.
I agree with Taco.
The Dark Knight was a fantastic film, top five films of my lifetime (approx 30 yrs.) It’ll stand the test of time.
The idea of Batman and Superman existing in the same universe is incredibly stupid to me, regardless of the history of comic books.
“I’m done with Batman”
-nearly everyone after TDKR
“Or future Batmen movies? If you’re the studio, you’ve basically got this magic burrito that poops money, and you’re not just going to throw it out your car window like some McDonald’s bag. No, ma’am, you’re gonna milk those burrito farts straight into your wallet.”
