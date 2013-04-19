Of course Bradley Cooper went to visit the bombing victims

As I’m writing this, one of the Boston marathon suspects is still at large, and I imagine it’s only a matter of time before Mark Wahlberg collars him. But forget the perps for a second, let’s focus on the victims. Specifically the ones Bradley Cooper visited in the hospital. Cooper was in town shooting an untitled movie about… whatever’s going on here…when he took time out of his probably not actually that busy schedule to visit Jeff Bauman, above.
The Oscar-nominated star, 38, in town filming a movie, paid a visit to hospitalized Jeff Bauman Jr., who lost both legs below the knee in the blasts at the Boston Marathon. [People]
The picture was taken by NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was also visiting the hospital. So if you’re keeping score at home, Bradley Cooper is an Oscar-nominated actor, he cheers people up at hospitals, he speaks decent French, and has eyes of a color that don’t exist in nature. He’s so good looking and famous that to get an Oscar nomination, all he has to do is put a little dirt on his face. Rich and handsome + dirt = Oscar. He’s so good looking that he literally had to wear a garbage bag to get an Oscar nomination. If you write a movie right now where Bradley Cooper plays an orphan who has to plow a field for some reason, your movie will win an Oscar.
“Do it, pussy. You wanna kiss me? Huh, you wanna take me home to mom?”
I once joked with my wife about having the “celebrity exception” rule to our marriage and she blurted out “BRADLEY COOPER” before I even finished my sentence.
Yeah, that reminds me. Have they yet worked out how this could have happened in Marky Mark’s home town? I mean, we all know that Marky doesn’t stand for terrorism on his watch, so what went wrong? Was he in, like, Peru or something?
… Both legs? Fuck. I do not know how a guy can be smiling so soon after something like that.
Prosthetic legs are damn impressive nowadays, but really what other choice is there? Being miserable isn’t going to regrow those things.
Besides, he was also one of the key eyewitnesses to ID the bombers. He can also take comfort in that.
Swoon, sploosh, he can get it, etc.
“I know how you feel bro, The A Team didn’t have legs either.”
It’s a movie about ABSCAM. More importantly, Jennifer Lawrence is in it. I hope she got the toe I left for her at the hotel.
Yeah but, like, he still lives with his mom! Ha ha, so lame! Being all endearing and kind to his mother and all that stuff. And taking care of her after his dad died and…and…damn you, B-Coop.
Oh, I see, you empty brained west coasters will report on the Boston bombings is some stupid celebrity is involved, is that how this works? You fucking make me sick.
why does that photo look like it was taken 15 years ago? It’s as if Bradley Cooper’s hair has some sort of time-travelling magical qualities.
He keeps this up and we will have to give him an adorable Baby Goose-like name (Lil Coop?)
