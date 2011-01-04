Oh Thank God, a New Ashton Kutcher Trailer

Just to refresh your memory, we’ve got a bit of a Dante’s Peak/Volcano, two-movies-about-the-same-thing situation happening this year, between No Strings Attached and Friends with Benefits (I assume you can deduce the plot).  After the jump I’ve got the red-band trailer for the first, No Strings Attached, directed by Ivan Reitman, starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman as two friends who start humping but try to keep things casual.  CALL MISS CLEO, I CAN’T WAIT TWO WEEKS TO FIND OUT HOW THIS TURNS OUT.

Oh, Ludacris, I wish you could be my one black friend.  Here’s my impression of the thought process of every casting director in Hollywood.

“Okay, so we got this cutesy rom-com we’re making, and Ashton Kutcher’s gonna need a black friend.”

“QUICK, CALL A RAPPER.”

[via RopeofSilicon]

