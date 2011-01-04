Oh Thank God, a New Ashton Kutcher Trailer

Just to refresh your memory, we’ve got a bit of a Dante’s Peak/Volcano, two-movies-about-the-same-thing situation happening this year, between No Strings Attached and Friends with Benefits (I assume you can deduce the plot). After the jump I’ve got the red-band trailer for the first, No Strings Attached, directed by Ivan Reitman, starring Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman as two friends who start humping but try to keep things casual. CALL MISS CLEO, I CAN’T WAIT TWO WEEKS TO FIND OUT HOW THIS TURNS OUT.
Oh, Ludacris, I wish you could be my one black friend. Here’s my impression of the thought process of every casting director in Hollywood.
“Okay, so we got this cutesy rom-com we’re making, and Ashton Kutcher’s gonna need a black friend.”
“QUICK, CALL A RAPPER.”
Easy Vince, Ashton may be the only man who can protect us from the end of days.
Banner pic: “Don’t be such a prude, Sarah Jessica Parker loved these!”
OH MY GOSH, I WONDER WHAT WILL HAPPEN.
Movie a Klingon would not go see: They fall in love.
Movie a Klingon WOULD go see: Kahless manifests himself and expresses his disappointment with violence.
Win a Pity Fuck from Tard Hamilton.
I kept waiting for the flesh searing lava. So disappointed.
Ashton Kutcher is just insufferable. Like, Heigl-level insufferable. He ruins everything.
@PattyBoots
So is Kutcher and Heigl the same person?
Is eating them out of her assh*le really a possibility? Because I FUCKING LOVE CARROTS!!!
SN: Why do we replace the “O” but leave the ass in place? Any thoughts?
In just one terrible line reading, Abby Elliott helped to further prove how worthless she is at being 1) funny or 2) redeeming the Elliott name.
I can’t tell whether she is more horrified at the thought of fucking Kutcher or Carrots.
Not so fucking cute with the caption “SNOWMAN HOLOCAUST” is it?
For Christmas, my girlfriend got me the camera that Ashton Kutcher shills for. Apparently, she thinks I’m a douchebag.
When I want to casually hump something, I usually go for a chaise.
One thing that I like about Ashton Kutcher is that he’s not in any movies I want to watch.
Change the plot of this one to where Kutcher and Ludacris are fuck-buddies who get broken up when Kutcher falls for a white girl and then you can trade titles with the new Spider-Man musical.
True, Jack. I just hate it when they let him host SNL. It’s painful.
Natalie Portman is hot! That’s her on the right isn’t it?
I dunno, Ashton, if I were you I’d attach at least one string because trust me, those things will be no fun to fish out of there tomorrow morning.
More like “friends with eudicots”, boosh!
Sooooo now Natalie just has to screen-fuck Topher Grace to complete the “That 70s Show” set?
Wait, this is one of those Armageddon/Deep Impact, Abyss/Leviathan things?
Where the fuck is Billy Zane?
It still has its moments, Crappy. :(
True Story time kiddies:
One day riding my bike to middle school, I came across a jumbo whole carrot with a condom rolled down its length. I stopped, pondered this, and decided that somebody was just really lonely. I felt bad for them. It was on that day that one mor large chink appearred in my view into the true nature of humanity.
I agree tyboo. I just wait until Monday when everybody is talking about the one, two good sketches and watch those.
Aaaaand that was another butchered comment. JOY!!
Wait, she works at a hospital? That’s a pretty shitty place to bring somebody a Schiavo bouquet if you ask me.
It really sucks that Snooky and The Situation had to step down from this project. Would have been much more believable than Kutcher falling in love with anyone other than himself.
Ludacris barely qualifies as black. He’s at least 35% Underdog. Also, I’ll watch anything Portman. I’d watch her take a shit (oh, wait, I was supposed to use an example of something I wouldn’t really really enjoy watching).
@Burnsy … I would keep Ashton Kutcher with my post-apocalyptic group. He’d be good when needed to trade with the gays for their precious furs.