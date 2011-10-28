Old People Hate IMDb

In the wake of the unnamed actress suing IMDb for revealing her true age, the two major actors guilds have also fired a shot at the website. From a joint statement by SAG and AFTRA:
“Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strongly believe that businesses like IMDb have a moral and legal obligation not to facilitate age discrimination in employment,” said the guilds. “Entertainment industry employers who would never directly ask a potential employee’s age routinely access that information through IMDb and its professional subscription site IMDbPro. IMDb has the power to remove the temptation for employers to engage in age discrimination by accessing this information.”
”IMDb publishes the actual dates of birth of thousands of actors without their consent, most of them not celebrities but rank-and-file actors whose names are unknown to the general public,” they said. “When their actual ages then become known to casting personnel, the 10+ year age range that many of them can portray suddenly shrinks, and so do their opportunities to work.”
In order to understand what’s going on here, I think it’s important to look at this issue from both perspectives. One one hand, it must be incredibly tough to be a 45-year-old actress. Outside of like three roles a decade (all given to Sandra Bullock), Hollywood tends to pin women into two categories: “young hot starlet” or “spinster/Mom.” Obviously, the former pays better and gives you the chance extend your career in a cutthroat industry. On the other hand, as long as IMDb keeps doing this, the two sides will keep fighting about it and it will give me a chance to post banner pics where I pretend Abe Vigoda is reading for roles in teen movies, which is HILARIOUS to me.
So, yeah, both sides make some pretty valid points.
To be fair being a hot young starlet is also hard when you have people like Cameron Diaz stealing those roles with harpy stringy arm powers.
Abe Vigoda was on the Today Show a few months ago. He now looks like ET. His arms dangle nine feet below his waist. It’s horrifying.
Swear to me you wouldn’t watch a Footloose starring Abe Vigoda and I still won’t believe you.
Wouldn’t the real solution be encouraging Hollywood to write more quality roles for women so they don’t have to lie about their age and fit into one narrow category or another?
… What’s that, Hollywood? Go back to the kitchen? Yeah, this pecan pie isn’t going to bake itself.
It’s probably for the best that he didn’t get the part, Abe Vigoda doesn’t want to get typecast as “brooding romantic who has been alive for hundreds of years.”
And here I was thinking that ‘ol A-Godes got turned down for the lead in the C-Tates stripperography for racial reasons
I think we should start discriminating female drunkards by their ages. Sucks to be 54, doesn’t it, Patty?
If IMDb does away with birthdates, how am I supposed to know when to
stopstart jerking off to pictures of Selena Gomez?
I had a working theory for a while that the unnamed IMDb-suing actress was Chelsea Handler, but that didn’t pan out when I realized they used her credit card info to determine her age, not a chest of gold & treasures from her old job of haunting sunken pirate ships. Back to the drawing board…
You know what, Burnsy? You can’t have any pecan pie.
@Jessolido Handler is one of the few beneficiaries of IMDb revealing ages. She’s much younger than she looks. I guess getting railed five times a day for a decade will do that to you.
Have these people ever heard of Wikipedia?
@Taco Let’s not forget the rigorous workout routine of dangling rusty chains and scaring children. That’ll knock a few years off, too. I wonder if the dudes who’ve been with her get a mad case of cursed-dick afterwards?
Should iMDb stop listing release dates for movies? Hollywood people know enough math to figure out that if Thelma and Louise came out in 1991, Geena Davis is not 28. It’s not iMSam, people.
iMDb should list everyone by appearance of age, like Rachel Bilson would be, “Oh yeah, this chick has it” while Maggie Gyllenhaal would be, “You get her for cheap.”
If you’ve seen The Godfather, you know that Vigoda looked old as shit 40 years ago. And yet he kicked Brad Renfro’s ass at being alive.
Next I have to tell IMDb to “get off my lawn”, I’m calling the cops.
That’s what you get for selling out Michael, Tessio. I mean Sarah Jessica Parker with a buzz cut.
As a hot young starlet myself, I’m tired of all these geezers trying to poke me with their valid points.
It’s fitting that an organisation with a chip on its shoulder about age discrimination is named SAG.
This, coming from the organization that continuously puts 30-somethings in the roles of high schoolers.
Come off it, you geriatric cumstains.
Just get a new fake social security number every few years like I do. Duh. It’s all in the reflexes.
Sorry to be tardy to the party. Did someone say something about pecan pie made by a proper Carolinian, Kentuckian or Tenneseean? Because yes, please.
If I had to guess, I would thing Chelsea handler is 41. Now let’s go see if I am right.
Wow, 36.
@AG – I think your intuition is much more accurate than your google