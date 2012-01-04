Open Thread: What’s up with the dub-step Red Tails trailer?

A lot of people told me about this new Red Tails commercial, but I rarely watch commercials because I have a DVR and don’t live in a cave watching network TV over the air while I cook hunks of coon meat on a fire made of bear poop. Luckily, I was able to find it on YouTube like a human being. Mind you, this is a film George Lucas is producing about the Tuskeegee Airmen, a squadron of black fighter pilots during World War II, about whom a perfectly passable film was already made back in 1995. Judging by this commercial, it seems that the plan is to market it not only as a life-affirming period piece about racial progress (as in the original trailer below), but as an ultra-modern, action-packed thrill flight. At least, that’s my explanation for why it sounds like two Transformers buttf*cking now, what’s yours?
“You let us fly or shut us down” could be this year’s “That boy’s changin’ yer lahfe.”
Also, is it just me or is the “feels like I’m flyin’ my grandfather’s Buick” guy Eazy E’s voice clone?
When you say “coon meat” you mean raccoons…right?
NI99AZ WIT ALTITUDE
That jacket’s the bomb.
And if find yourself asking, “Where’s Wallace?”:
[www.imdb.com]
HE’S IN THE FILM TOO! YEAH!
I don’t know if this makes me racist, but I also get a good feeling when a young black actor gets work beyond one project.
George Lucas? Dubstep? Pilots? Do they fly Skrillex Wings?
Diary of a Mad Black Hawk Down?
Ugh, it’s just…if it’s a period piece the music should be something more along the line of The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy From Company B. I’m sorry, I meant The Boogie Woogie Bugle MAN From Company B. Some of my best friends are World War 2 flying aces.
So wait are they trying to appeal to young white kids with horrible music taste cause I think they have their demographics all WUBBED up.
Red Tails? Word. Red Wings? Ahh, hell nah.
“We gon’ find you Hitler!”
“Nazi if I find you first…”
Suspicions that Terrance Howard’s character was a double agent were later put to rest when it was revealed that his “Final Solution” involved little more than a Costco-sized pallet of baby wipes
Because black people only go to movies if it involves rap or Tyler Perry?
As long as there aren’t any Wayans Brothers in Arms.
Fitting that they cast a redbone in Red Tails. The sequel, Yellow Tails, will feature Terrence Howard and Lindsay Lohan’s vagina.
Lucas will re-release this movie in 2037 having digitally replaced all the black actors with wookiees & ewoks, making all the “Dawgfight” puns completely nonsensical
He will also replace the guns with laser pointers
I finally know what dubstep is. But I wish I didn’t.
The biplanes fly on the down-low.
I thought Michael Jordan was the only one who could fly?
Needs less dubstep and more Mötorhead.
If we write a post everytime something needs more Mötorhead the internet is bound to grind to a halt (as is my understanding of technology). I think it’s fair to say that Mötorhead improves everything, and one can expect to see no less than 3 ridiculous Terrence-Howard-Hat-Photoshops when this codpiece gets a proper poster
I love you, Pete.
It’s Motörhead, not Mötorhead, you two dïçkhëäds. Either use your umlauts right, or don’t use them at all.
/diacritical Nazi
/diacritical Nazi
@Dingus: yes, you will, and probably alone, too.
@Pete
And cold.
Don’t forget cold. Cold is an important part of it.
“Red-Five standing by, mutha-FUCKAH!!”
@Don Turt–I get a good feeling when a blacktor gets work *outside* a project.
Forget all that life-affirming, racial progress nonsense. This movie is nothing but a blatant attempt by Terrence Howard to show off a couple of new hats.
Top Gun II: Sideways Gun
They’re the best pilots because they never go down.
Ladies and gentlemen, Lisa Lampanelli!
So not true. I’ve never had a black man.
God bless nazis and racists, the screenwriter’s best friend. “You mean I don’t have to worry about character motivation, they’re just evil? Sweet.”
Not using the tag line “Brothers Be Gettin High” is just leaving money on the table.
They prefer their Red Tails with a lot of junk in ’em.
If they’re successful, they’ll move on to White Tails.
“We’ll have you fly out on an aerial combat mission just ov-”
“More like MISSION: IN-FREAKIN’-SANITY!”
the catchphrase to watch is actually, “HOW YOU LIKE THAT MISTER HITLER?!?”
none too much, i would recon. none too much indeed.
I concur with our young Mr. Walker. That is indeed the catchphrase to watch. As for Mr. Hitler, I don’t recon he will like it either.
If they used I Believe I Can Fly as the theme song they would have called it Yellow Tails.
I’ll take all the FilmDrunkards out for a pizza party if Roger Moore has a cameo in this movie where he says “Is it true what they say about you gentlemen? That you’ve got larger-than-normal COCKpits?” and gives a knowing smirk to the camera
So…how did they ALL steal these airplanes?
The German version will be called Luftschwartze.
Time to start photoshopping Lucas at some Digital Mystikz shows.
Terrance Howard: WEAR YOUR HAT TO THE SIDE AT ALL COSTS
Their best pilot has been shot 9 times and is still in the grind. They call him Four Bits, see.
RED TAILS Production meeting
Studio Exec: You’re really shitting the bed with this ww2 picture. The focus groups show the 18-24 demographic isn’t into it.
Producer: *snorts a line* FUCK IT WE’LL PUT DUBSTEP IN IT! THE KIDS LOVE THAT SHIT!
Studio Exec: *snorts a line* YOURE A FUCKING GENIUS!
*they give each other handjobs*
FIN
You do NOT want to see one of these helicoptering! You’ll lose an eye!
This movie is obviously about a squadron of Soul Planes.
Jeez, you’d think a bunch of blactors would be PC enough to call the movie Native American Tails. Although at that point I’d be expecting a cartoon mouse with ears I wanna snuggle.
Don’t fire untl you see the whites of their teeth
The dubstep volleyball scene has more cuts than a Rob Zombie wet dream
So Tobias Beecher has one line in the trailer, and it’s him begging a man to “come through”?
Hoo boy….
Eject yourself before you wreck yourself
If I wanted to see a bunch of black guys take off in flight, I’d stick my head out the window and yell “Your son’s here to see you.”
Tagline: Nigroes ain’t swim, dey fly.
You best check yo altimeter before you wreck yo billion dollar piece of military hardware
It’s nice to see a movie about black guys dogfighting without any references to Michael Vick.
I gotta stay fly-y-y-y-y-y-y-y-y