Open Thread: What’s up with the dub-step Red Tails trailer?

Senior Editor
01.04.12 63 Comments

A lot of people told me about this new Red Tails commercial, but I rarely watch commercials because I have a DVR and don’t live in a cave watching network TV over the air while I cook hunks of coon meat on a fire made of bear poop. Luckily, I was able to find it on YouTube like a human being. Mind you, this is a film George Lucas is producing about the Tuskeegee Airmen, a squadron of black fighter pilots during World War II, about whom a perfectly passable film was already made back in 1995. Judging by this commercial, it seems that the plan is to market it not only as a life-affirming period piece about racial progress (as in the original trailer below), but as an ultra-modern, action-packed thrill flight. At least, that’s my explanation for why it sounds like two Transformers buttf*cking now, what’s yours?

“You let us fly or shut us down” could be this year’s “That boy’s changin’ yer lahfe.”

Also, is it just me or is the “feels like I’m flyin’ my grandfather’s Buick” guy Eazy E’s voice clone?

