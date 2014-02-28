The World’s Most Talented Barista Is Drawing This Year’s Best Picture Nominees In Coffee

Mike Breach, barista extraordinaire, is stepping up his game as the Academy Awards approach. He’s in the process of “painting” this year’s Best Picture nominees — in lattes. So far he’s finished Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, and The Wolf of Wall Street (see below).
Lest you think this is all just Photoshop wizardry, I urge you to watch The Fine Art of Coffee Portraiture, a short video that shows Breach creating his masterpieces. And track the progress of his Oscars project by following Breach on Twitter and illy on Instagram.
Here’s Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyer’s Club…
Gravity…
Joaquin Phoenix in Her…
Leo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street…
With the exception of Leo, who looks like KD Lang, this guy has mad coffee game.
