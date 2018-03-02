Getty Image / Shutterstock

It’s that time of year again, folks. Actually, it’s slightly later than that time of year this year, as the Oscars is taking place a week later than usual on account of the Olympics. The Olympics have ended, now tune in for the Olympics of self-congratulating! The red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 PT/6:30 ET, the awards telecast at 5pm/8pm, on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel returning as host.

It feels like general interest is lower this year. Which you could blame on a crop of pretty good but not life-changing movies (outside of Lady Bird, which was great). But I think mostly we all know there’s no way this year’s ceremony could live up to last year’s. Last year’s ceremony pitted La La Land against Moonlight, which was annoying because they were both great, but it ended up working out perfectly when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway botched the presentation, giving it to La La Land when it was supposed to go to Moonlight, and getting both groups of producers on stage together to begin the healing. Which not only saved us an entire year of “La La Land only won because of white privilege!” and “Moonlight only won because of political correctness!” shit takes, it was a genuine, spontaneous moment. You can expect a lot of things from an Oscars telecast, spontaneity isn’t generally one of them.

It’s unlikely this year could produce anything like that, and rather than two worthy films going head to head, we have Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri, favored to become the worst best picture winner since Crash. And it might be worse than Crash.

That said, last year’s telecast took place just a month after Trump’s inauguration, when we were still in the denial/anger stage of grief. Now that we’ve all come to terms with the fact that we live in hell world, the jokes will probably be better. And if not, who cares? That’s what drinking games are for, to make anything entertaining.