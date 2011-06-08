P Diddy models his Zach Galifianakis t-shirt

Though it mostly involves slogging through misspelled bon mots about loving Jesus and advice on dealing with h8rz, following P Diddy on Twitter will occasionally reward you with a picture like this. That’s copyright P-Dizzle, son, don’t be infringin’. I still can’t believe this man has convinced grown adults to call him “P-Diddy,” (I’VE CALLED A PRESS CONFERENCE TO ANNOUNCE THAT MY LEGAL NAME IS NOW “MC FLIPPETY FLOP”, PLAN ACCORDINGLY) but I digress. Zach Galifianakis is the subject of an upcoming Rolling Stone interview, meaning RS finally has something in it worth reading besides Matt Taibbi articles (which are great). Here’s a few squid tits I mean tidbits I mean squid tits is my new word for tidbits:
The Hangover Part II star – who doesn’t have a publicist or an assistant and still drives his 1998 Subaru – tells Rolling Stone contributing editor Josh Eells that he’s having difficulty getting used to life as a celebrity. “I’m terrible about people wanting to take pictures with me,” Galifianakis says. “I’m a giant baby about it. They treat you like a cartoon. There’s nothing you can do except make light of it. That’s if I’m in the mood. Sometimes I get superbummed.”
That he’s hilarious and a super-talented actor and comedian was never in question, but I do sometimes wonder if Zach Galifianakis would be insufferable to hang out with. The Mel Gibson-blackball situation makes me question the d-bagginess of everyone in that cast, who otherwise always seemed wildly likable (provided you never watched Brad Cooper’s episode of Inside the Actor’s Studio).
That doesn’t mean he’s going to stop making movies. “They want to do a Hangover III,” he says. “I’m getting fricking phone calls already.” According to what he’s heard, the plot ditches the format of the first two and focuses on his character escaping from a mental institution with help from the wolf pack.
Yay! There’s your upcoming-movie info scoop! Exciting, right? God movie blogs suck.
Galifianakis went to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year, where he rubbed shoulders with Donald Trump, Michael Bloomberg, Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Andy Samberg, Rahm Emanuel and many others. At the after party he wandered down to the pool and bumped into Jane Lynch and her wife and Modern Family‘s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his boyfriend. “Nice to meet you!” he said to the group. “I didn’t realize it was Gay Night by the swimming pool.” At the time, he saw nothing wrong with the exchange. “I walked away like, ‘Another good one!'” he says. “But my girlfriend said, ‘I gotta tell you, Zach – that did not go over well. You have to watch people’s reactions!'”
Am I retarded for not knowing that Jane Lynch was gay? Super-cool lady though (not that being lesbian precludes one from being cool oh Christ you know what I was trying to say). I waited on her once back before I rose to prominence boldy reinventing the snarky blog, and she was just as nice as you might imagine. Nicer, even, and keep in mind I was a terrible waiter. She was nothing like that twat Rachel Hunter, who didn’t tip, as that might require her highness actually deigning to pick up a bill with her bare f*cking hand. Haha, cool story, Vince.
About 10 years ago, he got hired to write for Saturday Night Live. Britney Spears was the musical guest and he pitched a sketch in which Spears was being interviewed by Entertainment Tonight when she suddenly, and without explanation, began bleeding from the mouth. She didn’t find the idea funny. “I remember staring at the ground for, like, 20 seconds, just silent,” Galifiankis says. “45,000 open mics, and I’m trying to impress this 18-year old pop star.” He lasted two weeks at the job.
And just like that, I’m back to loving him again.
“Whenever I’m with a woman I whisper softly into her ear, ‘Touch my vagina,’ and she’s like, ‘What!’ and I’m like, ‘That’s what you’re supposed to say.'”
“I like to go to really bad movies in their fourth week, when there’s no one but me and one other person in the theatre, and I like to sit right next to them. And they’re like ‘excuse me,’ and I’m like ‘Shhh…I can’t hear Keanu.’”
I only skimmed this, but I’m excited by the news that Zach Galifianakis has joined the cast of The Hobbit Part II as one of the D-Bagginses.
Cooper’s Actors Studio appearance was the kind of thing that breeds hatred.
Ya know, I keep buying things that come with free Rolling Stone subscriptions. Things like like concert tickets, CD’s, toilet paper, etc. I never ever read a single article now that Hunter is gone. And now I don’t have to read this one either. Thanks for helping me achieve my goal of spurning a gift!
Matt Taibbi’s that good huh? Should I cut the shit and read his articles in RS?
I knew Jane Lynch was gay. But I didn’t know Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, Andy Samberg and many others were White House correspondents…
Cooper’s ITAS was fucking awesome, I laughed the ENTIRE TIME. Every tear was like an orgasm.
I stopped reading RS years ago when Jann Wenner left and it turned into Teen People. That said, Mat Tiabbi is awesome, he’s like P. J. O’Roarke with a conscience.
Zach seems the antisocial type for sure, but his comedic mind and unique take is terrific and hope he realizes his fans respect him and recognize his brilliance. Any comedian with a little bulk is at least slightly insecure and dreads the “funny fat guy” label, I know it tortured Farley even more than Vince tortured geek girls.
“Sometimes I get superbummed.”
Aw. It’s like he’s a mix of Donatello and Michelangelo. The Italian Renaissance painters of course, not the Ninja Turtles.
Buying a t-shirt seems like an overly expensive way to have a paunchy bearded man on your chest. That usually runs me like $2 and some draino.
Since I already find a way to ignore P Diddly, Jesus and h8rz maybe I should add Galifianakis to the list.
The Beaver was at least fresh and interesting.
Aw, I love you, Burning Man Wolf Blitzer.
And Rolling Stone would be infinitely better if they’d stop acting like elitists while still putting crappy pop stars on their cover. You can’t have it both ways, dammit.
Long time listener first time caller. Well I posted once or twice before under another account but I could not get it to log in…
One second while I put on my bragging hat and matching cock ring…. There we go
I have hung out with him on 3 occasions, in his home in Venice. He lived behind me and a friend of mine worked with him on the terrible movie that just got released, with him on the cover even though he’s only in it for 2 minutes.
He is not insufferable but he is a bit gun shy and quiet though. He was talking about the girls he dated in the past and I asked if I could touch his penis for luck. He looked at me for a few seconds and said “no, why?” then a few seconds later he got it. A few people came up to us earlier at a bar and he was weirded out by it. This is all pre hangover too. Mostly they were congratulating him on his last stand up DVD. I got really really really high and he bought me a turkey burger. Then I insulted Maria Bamford, indirectly, and unknowingly called him a turd for being involved in GForce. I was complaining about what a stupid movie it was, I worked at Sony and it was the only thing in pre-production so there was a chance I would have worked on it. I wondered how anyone would agree to be in it. A week later it was announced that he was in it. The conversation switched to David Cross and Patton Oswald tiff about The Chipmunks movie. He said that he had no problem doing shitty movies, it’s like being inside an inside joke. He liked the idea of calling up friends and saying “guess what shitty movie I am going to be in.” That comment makes sense now.
He asked if I could do some animation for an Absolut add that was coming up, he wanted to recreate the racist Disney bluebird bit but Absolut didn’t like it. He also said that Funny or Die asked him to do something so he wanted to maybe do animation but I think that turned into Between 2 Ferns I never heard from him again…
I don’t know what kind of impression I made but my dreams of being best buds ever with him never came true. I should have kissed him… fuck why am I so shy.