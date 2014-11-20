Fear The Cable Knit: Your First Look At Patrick Stewart As A Neo-Nazi In ‘Green Room’

Patrick Stewart recently tweeted out this first look at Green Room, in which he plays the leader of a neo-Nazi gang for director Jeremy Saulnier. Can you imagine getting bashed by a guy in a cable-knit sweater? Talk about the banality of evil. Maybe they’re just grammar Nazis.

Saulnier, if you’ll remember, had a breakout year last year, with his movie Blue Ruin becoming a festival darling, racking up a 96% recommended rating on RottenTomatoes, and his Blue Ruin star Macon Blair even scoring an exclusive guest spot on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, long considered by Hollywood insiders the crowning achievement of any career.

Green Room is about a punk band who find themselves trapped in a secluded venue fighting against a gang of skinheads after witnessing an act of violence. I’m told the punk band will be played by the guys from Good Charlotte and Josh Gad (not really).

Anyway, I’m excited to see Patrick Stewart’s Ben-Kingsley-in-Sexy-Beast-esque heel turn. And I’d like to think he’ll order at least one bashing by saying “Number one? Engage.”