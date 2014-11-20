Fear The Cable Knit: Your First Look At Patrick Stewart As A Neo-Nazi In ‘Green Room’

#Patrick Stewart
Senior Editor
11.20.14 13 Comments

Patrick Stewart recently tweeted out this first look at Green Room, in which he plays the leader of a neo-Nazi gang for director Jeremy Saulnier. Can you imagine getting bashed by a guy in a cable-knit sweater? Talk about the banality of evil. Maybe they’re just grammar Nazis.

Saulnier, if you’ll remember, had a breakout year last year, with his movie Blue Ruin becoming a festival darling, racking up a 96% recommended rating on RottenTomatoes, and his Blue Ruin star Macon Blair even scoring an exclusive guest spot on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, long considered by Hollywood insiders the crowning achievement of any career.

Green Room is about a punk band who find themselves trapped in a secluded venue fighting against a gang of skinheads after witnessing an act of violence. I’m told the punk band will be played by the guys from Good Charlotte and Josh Gad (not really).

Anyway, I’m excited to see Patrick Stewart’s Ben-Kingsley-in-Sexy-Beast-esque heel turn. And I’d like to think he’ll order at least one bashing by saying “Number one? Engage.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Patrick Stewart
TAGS'Green Room'FIRST LOOKJeremy SaulnierNAZISNEO-NAZISPATRICK STEWART

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 12 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 13 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP