Fear The Cable Knit: Your First Look At Patrick Stewart As A Neo-Nazi In ‘Green Room’

Patrick Stewart recently tweeted out this first look at Green Room, in which he plays the leader of a neo-Nazi gang for director Jeremy Saulnier. Can you imagine getting bashed by a guy in a cable-knit sweater? Talk about the banality of evil. Maybe they’re just grammar Nazis.
Saulnier, if you’ll remember, had a breakout year last year, with his movie Blue Ruin becoming a festival darling, racking up a 96% recommended rating on RottenTomatoes, and his Blue Ruin star Macon Blair even scoring an exclusive guest spot on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, long considered by Hollywood insiders the crowning achievement of any career.
Green Room is about a punk band who find themselves trapped in a secluded venue fighting against a gang of skinheads after witnessing an act of violence. I’m told the punk band will be played by the guys from Good Charlotte and Josh Gad (not really).
Anyway, I’m excited to see Patrick Stewart’s Ben-Kingsley-in-Sexy-Beast-esque heel turn. And I’d like to think he’ll order at least one bashing by saying “Number one? Engage.”
Vince, you’re clearly not following Uproxx protocol. Anything that can be compared to Breaking Bad must be compared to Breaking Bad. That picture is begging for a Walter White comparison.
It looks they asked what would happen if Walter took over the skinhead gang instead of killing them all.
I’m sure “Green Room” makes sense within the context of the film, but they really threw away easy money not calling this “American History X-Men”
Wow. That is wonderful. POINTS!
We don’t do points here bro.
If you want to destroy my sweater,
Hold this thread as I kick your face,
Watch me unravel, you’re soon unconscious,
Lying on the floor, you’ve been curb-stomped
Patrick Stewart is Heisenborg.
COTW fo sho.
I wonder if his pseudonym is himmler
If you want to impress me show me footage of Patrick Stewart when he wasn’t a skin head.
Can’t wait for this. Patrick Stewart was terrifying in “Conspiracy Theory” with Mel Gibson (ick), and not in a Bill-Cosby-mail-you-a-piece-of-rotten-fruit way.
And let us not forget his chilling portrayal of Bentley in the criminally underrated Masterminds. Ok, it’s not that underrated. It sucked really.
*puts on punk-rock nerd glasses*
I’ll tell you one thing about him, he’s not a neo-nazi. Fred Perry shirt and red braces? Come on, Hollywood. Get your shit together. Clearly the uniform of a trad or a SHARP….not a neo-nazi. The subtle difference being that neos want to beat up jews and blacks, while skins want to beat up everyone.
*Looks in the mirror. Shit. Nice shades Rivers Cuomo. Idiot. Takes off punk-rock nerd glasses*
This still, and I know, it’s just a still, and I know the description makes it sound totally different, but all this does is scream Breaking Bad from the mountaintops. That’s all I can see or hear right now. I don’t know, maybe Cranston just perfected old white bald guy is evil, and no one can ever do it again.