Best Sopranos Episode Ever? Brodie Reed Joins Pod Yourself A Gun For Livia’s Funeral Episode

Click to download here.

Sopranos season three continues on Pod Yourself A Gun this week with a discussion of “Proshai, Livushka,” episode 302 and the second part of a two-episode premiere that originally aired March 4th, 2001. Our guest this week is Brodie Reed (named a “best up-and-coming comedian” by Vulture), host of the Dark Weeb and Male Gaze podcasts.

Brodie joins your regular hosts Matt Lieb from Newsbroke/AJ+ and me to discuss arguably the greatest Sopranos episode there is. In this episode (SPOILERS TO FOLLOW, DO NOT @ ME) Livia dies, we meet both Svetlana the gruff nurse and Noah Tenenbaum, Meadow’s film buff pseudo boyfriend, help AJ with his Robert Frost assignment, and try to understand Christopher’s position on fingerprints at a truly epic funeral for Livia (where Janice, against all odds, once again monopolizes the conversation). We tend to love the funny episodes and this one is surely one of the funniest.

I absolutely love this episode of the Sopranos (whaddya gonna do? …at least she didn’t suffer) and I hope you love this Pod Yourself A Gun episode just as much. Nay, twice as much. In fact if you don’t love it, maybe you should get some therapy.

As always, give us a five-star review on Apple Podcasts and/or wherever you get your podcasts.