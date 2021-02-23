A Promotion Goes To Chrissy’s Head In Sopranos Season 4, Episode 2 (Pod Yourself A Gun)

Click to download here.

How’s it gonna be when Stephen Jenkins sues this podcast?

I hope you liked last week’s parody songs and Third Eye Blind frontman anecdotes, because the newest episode of Pod Yourself A Gun has more of both. Amelia Cady joins Matt and Vince to talk about The Sopranos Season four episode two, “No Show.”

Listen to the podcast to hear Amelia describe Matt on heroin, Stephen Jenkins prancing away from an argument, and how Tony Soprano’s raw animal magnetism drives her desire to exhume Gandolfini’s body so she can doo doo doo, doo doo-doo do him.

Some other topics covered are Meadow Soprano’s gap year ambitions, Carmela’s sick Mary Higgins Clark-related burn, a gay mafioso named Don Purple, Young Vince’s encounter with Anthony Kiedis, and how Matt was just a little too poor to join the fingering cult. Even in their reductionism, Amelia, Matt, and Vince have quite interesting things to say about death and loss.

