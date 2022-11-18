Click to download here.

“I once dated a woman who compared me, not entirely unfavorably, to McNulty, and you know what? It was kind of a wake up call.” -Ben Fowlkes

Making his debut on Pod Yourself The Wire is writer and podcaster from the Co-Main Event podcast, Ben Fowlkes, who joins Vince and Brent (still filling in for Matt even though his kid is like four-weeks-old which is old enough to get a job damn cut the cord already, Matt) to talk about The Wire season one episode 12, “Cleaning Up.”

Featuring one of The Wire’s most memorable scenes, what you might not remember about this episode, if you’ve already watched the series, is that Lester really walks a fine line between smooth older man and total creep taking advantage of a terrified young confidential informant. If learning how a beautiful woman likes her coffee and then reminding her of your military service were a crime, Lester would still not be in jail because cops look out for each other.

What you probably remember is the end of young Michael B. Jordan’s character, Wallace. He wasn’t cut out for the game. His heart did pump Kool-aid after all. RIP Wallace and RIP the uneaten hot dogs Poot, Bodie, and Wallace leave on the table just before the murder. Neither Wallace nor the dogs got to reach their full potential, but the game is the game.

Tell us what you think is the best hot dog in world history in a five-star review on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to Pod Yourself A Gun on Apple Podcasts

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com; leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030

Support the Pod: become a patron at patreon.com/Frotcast to get more bonus content than you could ever want. Sign up for the Pod Yourself a Shoutout tier to hear Vince give you a corner nickname on the podcast like this week’s newest members: Queef, The Gigolo, Trout, Baby Horse, Screwdriver, Staples, Jailbird, and Lil Drummer Boy.

-Description by Brent Flyberg