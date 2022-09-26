Episode five of Pod Yourself The Wire is now available early at Patreon.com/frotcast. Episode four is now available for free.

“Do you know how many people you have to kill for a whistle to catch on?” -Katrina Davis

It’s a great day for grown men named Stinkum, and an even better day for you, because on the latest Pod Yourself The Wire, Matt and Vince welcome the return of comedian and Pod Yourself A Favorite Katrina Davis to discuss The Wire season one, episode five, “The Pager.”

It’s important to McNulty that Kima knows that he did not literally call the mother of his children the c-word, but if you read between the lines, he definitely thinks his ex-wife is a c-word. Katrina points out that the way he dances around it makes him sound like if Amy Sherman-Palladino wrote a philandering men’s rights activist cop character. McNulty might be a bad man, but he’s a good cop, unlike Herc and Carver, who are bad men, bad cops, and even worse good cop/ bad cop players. The “good cop” can’t swing on a mope, everybody knows that.

-Description by Brent Flyberg