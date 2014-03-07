The Duke Frat Guy Who Outed A Porn Star Has Been Himself Outed As A Subscriber To A Rough Facials Site

By now, you probably know all about the saga of the “outed” Duke freshman cum porn star, who has since wrote a second editorial owning her actual porn name, Belle Knox (I’ve researched some of her work myself and I really like what she brings to the genre). Knox finished her piece, “My name is Belle Knox, and I wear my Scarlet Letter with pride,” and I say good for her. If you’re one of the .001% of people in the western world who doesn’t masturbate to porn, judge away, but for the rest of us, if someone’s giving you a boner, the least you can do is be nice.
Of course, this whole affair started when Duke bro Thomas Bagley allegedly outed Knox at a frat party. As Knox wrote:
After promising me he would respect my privacy, he proceeded to reveal who I was to the entire Greek system, which is when all of this controversy first began. I started to be harassed. He started to be applauded.
In fairness, Bagley did say he would take it back if he could:
“She told me that I ruined her life,” he said. “As much as it was her decision to go into the profession, it was her decision who to tell. I certainly would take it back. I would take pretty much that whole night back.”
But that didn’t stop porn CEO Mike Kulich of Monarchy Distribution from outing Bagley as a subscriber to a site called “Facial Abuse” (dedicated to rough facials), and issuing him a special offer in an open letter.
Dear Mr. Bagley,
First off, I would like to thank you for being such a fan of our business. For someone who subscribes to a site like Facial Abuse I want to commend you for spending the $200 a week your parents send you every week for living expenses wisely. Facial Abuse is a great site! There is nothing like watching a new girl getting a huge cock viciously rammed down her throat. I like your taste!
I want to also commend you on getting accepted into Duke. Great school! I am sure your parents are proud. I bet you pull straight A’s when you’re not whacking it to Facial Abuse and Casting Couch movies. I love our fans and I love you! You are the type of guy that makes our business move.
With that I would like to make you an offer. As I sit here in my office at 6:30 on a Wednesday night I am writing a check for $10,000 to pay to the order of Thomas Bagley. I want to give you the opportunity to live out all your fantasies. In addition to that 10K, there is a plane ticket and hotel room with your name on it out here in sunny Los Angeles. Screw the polar vortex. Get your ass out and come shoot for us! I will give you the opportunity to bang ANY porn star you want. We will make you a celebrity because it is apparent how much you love porn and attention.
10 Grand is a lot of money for a kid like you. Do you know how many porn memberships you could buy with that? That is more than a lifetime membership to Facial Abuse!
I ask that you seriously consider our offer. Any girl you want! Come out to LA and become a star. ALSO, for every inch you are packing over 4, I will throw in an EXTRA $1,000. Get your tiny pecker out here and become the next Ron Jeremy kiddo!
All my best,
Mike Kulich
Kulich is a known publicity whore with a penchant for outlandish offers and open letters, and he wasn’t the first person to out Bagley, but his offer definitely has a certain… panache. Does Bagley deserve to have the internet’s eye of Sauron focused on him? Is he really “a bully?” I don’t know. Maybe. In a way it’s only fair, but at the same time, I can’t imagine too many 18-year-old dipshit dudes who could be trusted to keep the knowledge that one of his classmates is a porn star a secret.
I don’t see any outlets listing Bagley’s frat yet. I would say he’s a Sigma Chi, but the porn had a chick in it so that’s probably out. Then I thought maybe Pike, but everyone knows those bros are a bunch of buttchuggers. I could probably just Google “thomas bagley” and “Duke” to find out (*cough*) hint, hint (*cough, cough*), but me and Burnsy just bought some brews for a game of Edward 40 Hands and it’s really hard to type with bottles of Steel Reserve taped to your hands. Hey! Tell Danger to get the f*ck out of my chair, you guys all heard me call golden. Screw this, dude, your little bro is definitely not getting my sig now.
This post needs more Blow Job Stacey. Excuse me, the world needs more Blow Job Stacey.
-OMB
That’s Blowjob Stacey RIP.
*Pours one out*
Belle Knox is the Blowjob Stacey of Duke, right?
Blowjob Stacey is dead… Long live Blowjob Stacey!
*Pours one out for Futurebeard*
If anyone is wondering its Phi Delta Theta. WHAT A GDI.
Signed, Former Frat Guy
Damn it! You wouldn’t call your country a cunt so dont call your fraternity a frat! Bro
Seconded.
Not since the Bush days.
And yet I’d definitely call a fratboy a cunt.
Wait, Duke… Duchess… Coincidence?
@Billybob actually yes the Duke thing is coincidental. Yes, I am a former frat boy true Duchess and the avatar is a nod to Archer.
The funny thing Is there was a brief moment in Greek life where you are like “oh yeah this shit is awesome!” and then you learn the history and it hits you. This shit is dumb. A group of guys 100 yrs ago used to meet up, light candles and talk about classical literature and mythology and make up “ritual” stuff. Basically every fraternity/sorority when created was no different than people today getting together and playing D&D or honestly practicing Wicca.
To be honest I enjoyed my time in my fraternity. It was never the stereotypical Animal House thing, but as a shy kid, having those people around made me come out of my shell more than any other time of my life. Also, if your a KSK reader, its where I met my coke addicted hooker exgirlfriend! Fun stuff
@America same here, but sans the coke addicted hooker exgirlfriend. At my school it was also a better/cheaper housing situation. I like to poke fun at myself for it though.
My ex was is in a sorority and it was a positive experience for her, but a LOT of work to get in and to be involved with it.
I’m torn. On the one hand he was clearly bringing the information to light in a malicious manner, and whether or not he regrets having done so it seems fair that some consequences linger for Bagley as they certainly are for the young lady in question.
At the same time, she missed out on a teaching moment by failing to whip out a camera and a 50 pack of condoms to show those frat boys just how broken the lock to Fort Knox really is.
You’re more torn than Natalie Imbruglia.
It’s a real imbroglio.
The whole time, I was thinking that. Who pays for porn?
Everyone at Dook bends over for a good pounding quite regularly.
Go Heels.
How’d that work out for you last night?
We lost. Dook is still insufferable. The world keeps spinning.
Enjoyed seeing Goodell, Romo, and Garrett in shit blue though. Just a bit more confirmation.
But seriously, someone would have figured this out eventually. There’s not going to be a fairly mainstream porn actress on a large college campus long before someone puts two and two together.
She should just go to Arizona State. Half the girls there are porn stars so it’s not as big a deal.
At Arizona state, most of the time they put three on one together
She wasn’t “fairly mainstream”. She still isn’t listed on iafd.
Fuckin’ Scum Devils!
I can’t get a boner to a girl with a better education than mine.
You poor bastard. If i suffered from this affliction i would be bonerless.
Completely unrelated: Go Running Rebels!
BRO MUST’VE BEEN AN SAE BECAUSE SAME ASSHOLES EVERYWHERE
You son of a bitch!… We are Somebody Anybody Everybody!
Poor judgement: people who can get off to watching chicks vomit on their dicks, while watching 2 guys nuts slap into each other.
(Warning: Don’t check out that site. My boner may never be the same)
So am I a bad person for not giving a shit about this because she’s not that hot and because she keeps writing up these super long posts on that XOJane site? I don’t really want to know how the sausage gets made, or hear about how this 18 year old girl now thinks of herself as some sort of feminist hero because of this. It really kills me boner.
BTW my friend won his fantasy football league and part of his prize was a month pass to Brazzers. He shared it with me a couple weeks back and the quality of the vids is great and all, but for some reason I really don’t use it much. Somehow free porn is better now. I think its because it has more variety?
Yeah not gonna lie, I think this dude could sue. I thought confidentiality was a big deal in getting people to actually pay for their porno. Could lead to a lot of people cancelling their memberships if they think their info could leak out. Pretty sure Sleazy Producer Dude is making this all up and doesn’t know if this dude has a membership to anything.
Rough facials? Is that like when you use sandpaper on your face to scrub off acne?
Is someone watching not rough facials? That would be like watching gravity on your iPad… Sure it might be as good but why waste my time?
…..aaaaaand this is Bret’s worst nightmare.
Asian Dave would have taken this secret to the grave. I miss Asian Dave. He knows what he did.
Is this Mike Kulich’s offer open to anyone?
Seriously, I want to out a college porn starlet now.
Merka
I was in a frat. Sippa Kuppa Kum
VIRAL MARKETING!! THIS IS ALL VIRAL MARKETING! I HAVE MASTURBATED TO LIES!! SIR,. LIES!!
My very first thought.
Rough facials?
I guess people are entitled to their hobbies. And I’m entitled to think those people are creepy.
Rough facials isn’t so bad. What if he’d been outed as a subscriber to Cake Fart or Mouse Crushing porn?
But dude, $200 a WEEK? I am in the wrong business. *searches to see if “RoughEST Facials” domain name is taken.*
also Thomas Bagley? Does he go by “Tee” Bagley? hee hee
I think his nickname is Buff.
Cream Cheese
What kind of moron finds out a 19 year old (and pretty cute) co-ed is a porn star and then tells everyone in the Greek system about it? That’s like finding the One Ring and blabbing about it about it on the blog SauronsHouse.net, where Sauron is the editor-in-chief and the Ring Wraiths are all mods.
You had the greatest insider information of all time! Fool.
Personally, I have 3 run-ins with this.
1. My fraternity brother’s sister is Sunny Leone. We’ve met her a couple times and she even stopped by the house for some Showtime special she was filming way back. She’s super nice and awesome and I’m glad she’s all Indian Bollywood famous now. She was always way too gorgeous for what she was doing.
2. Aleska Nicole went to my high school and dated my friend. She definitely was crazy then, and yet they never ever banged. Fast forward a year later and boom, he found out about her on Monsterfacials.com. Ouch.
3. Kimberly Kiss (not that well known) joined a sorority at my college and and got kicked out after they found out about her past. She did end up going to one our fraternity events in Vegas though and 2 of the guys hooked up with her (not at the same time). So good for them i guess.
So yeah, if you find out someone’s in porn, the word will spread like wildfire. Hot Goss is Hot Goss and finding out a classmate of yours is a pornstar is probably the Hottest Goss possible. People just need to not be dicks and spouting off their real names online though.
your whole post is win, JohnMWood.
Yeah, he’s a clearly hypocritical idiot, in more ways than one. His choice in sites seems appropriate, for the type of person who would vilify someone for doing something he wants them to do and enjoys watching them do.
Yeah. What the guy did was wrong, but he sure as hell isn’t the first 18 year old to tell a damn secret. OTOH Mr. Kulich is exploiting the situation and possibly violating his contractual obligations in a coldly rational manner. I get we are all obligated by Internet Code 25.77 to excoriate the college kid for “slut shaming” or “cultural appropriation” or whatever, but he made the type of mistake young people make, unlike sleazy produce dude.
Be it a rock or a grain of sand, in water they sink as the same. It’s an unfortunate story really. They are both still relatively young kids and shouldn’t be judged by the internet for their poor decisions.
But like the Immortal 2 Pac says about being judged… “Now when I came out, I told you it was just about bangin. Then everybody had to open their mouth with a mother fucking opinion. Well this is how we gonna’ do this: Fuck Porn Sluts Deep, Fuck Bitches, Fuck Frat Boy as a staff, record label, and as a mother fucking crew. And if you wanna be down with Frat Boy, then fuck you too! Die slow, all ya Duke hos! My four four make sure all your kids don’t grow!…”
Against the Professor’s advice, I checked that site out and the Duke girl is on it. This frat bro was wanking it to her and paying for it.
The fact that you think any site will protect your confidential information is adorable:)
Sure, but if you put a guarantee of confidentiality on your site, you’re opening yourself up to a lawsuit if you decide to reveal who your members are. Even if they happen to be massive dorks like Mr Bagley there.
Not surprised hes into facialabuse. You’d have to be a massive asshole to support those douche bags.
“Get your ass out and come shoot for us! I will give you the opportunity to bang ANY porn star you want.”
And with that one comment, he outs himself as a pimp and demonstrates what’s wrong with the porn industry
After reading that, all I’ve been able to think about is which porn star I would choose.
Jenna Haze. No contest. Regardless of how anyone feels about her looks, you can’t deny that she is a master of her craft.
Aint she (cameron) the one that’s HIV positive?
Or is a Duke frat bro
While I’m sure that rough blow bangs are putting ladies on the fast track to women’s equality, we’re not truly going to undermine patriarchy until there’s a dick in every orifice.
@HairyForeskin
The fact that you think terms and conditions of service can be voided at will because you think the kid is a douche is adorable. Dude is now officially guilty of either a breach of contract (if it’s true), or libel (if it’s false). Either way, he better hope the kid is either congenitally retarded, or too scared to sue, because this dude is fucked royally if not.
Is it bad that what I found to be the most shocking part of the article was that there are people who pay for porn?
He should go. And pick Belle Knox.
$200… A week? I don’t even spend that much a month on comic books.
I don’t spend that much in a week on anything in a month that is like rent or something.
Yeah, this producer dude is why I do have a problem with porn as an industry. With this whole situation with two 18 year olds I can say that I’ve made dumb decisions back in my freshman year of college so I can’t say I’d be that much wiser than this Bagley kid (other than not joining a frat. I didn’t need that in my life and it costs a lot upfront). But with “porn star” (seriously, with the rise of tube sites the new chicks in porn are not really “stars”) Belle Knox trying to be this champion for the declining porn industry is in one way cool for her but in another way it seems a bit self serving. IDK this whole thing is messy. (insert cumshot joke here)
Here’s what I don’t understand about this whole situation, especially as it pertains to Belle Knox… She is claiming that she wears her ‘scarlet letter’ with pride, that she’s happy to be doing what she is doing, and I think has actually gone on record to say that she feels she is a symbol of feminine empowerment. If that is the case, great. Let’s assume all that is true.
Would she ever have gotten the chance to serve as a symbol of feminine empowerment or wear her scarlet letter with pride if she hadn’t been outed by the guy at Duke? She’d just be another girl getting railed on camera without having been outed. If it’s true that she wants to demonstrate feminine empowerment through porn, didn’t Bagley do her a favor by giving her a forum to do so?
I guess it just seems to be a bit of a contradiction to want to demonstrate feminine empowerment through porn while simultaneously being upset at giving the opportunity to demonstrate it.
EXACTLY. She can spit (hehe) that “scarlet letter” speech till her face turns the same color. If she was proud of her “work” there’d have never been any outing to begin with.
And the problem with being subscribed to Rough Facials is what, exactly? If I were that dude I take the 10 G’s the trip to Cali and the bone say thank you very much and return to Duke a God.
I can’t get over the fact you pay $200 a week for porn…I’m sure one his friends has mentioned porn hub at least once.
Rich people with more money than they know what to do with (or people who don’t but still like to think they do) don’t even look at it in terms of money. It’s the attitude that comes with being able to say you do/pay/go to whatever/wherever just because you can. This guy likes spending 200 dollars a week for porn so that he can say he does. If not that, he does it because of the self entitlement he feels from doing so.
Actually, with the way stories these days end up being proven fake a week later after the collective conscious of the coutry has had their say about something, I wouldn’t be surprised if this gets put on that list next.
The letter is a bit clumsily written – I don’t think he was saying the kid pays $200 a week for porn, I think he meant the kid used part of his $200 a week allowance for porn.
Wait—you’re supposed to masturbate “to” something? I can’t do anything right.
According to The Mighty Wrecklahr's 'credible sources*', Bagley has already accepted the terms under the following conditions:
1. The actress is "Mistress Thick", the Ebony Scat Queen.
2. He gets to say, "Here cums the fiesta!" during the money shot.
3. The movie is called, "12 Centimeters a Slave".
*voices in It's head
[www.youtube.com]
this fool lost his chance to get laid for keeping her secret.