Porn Parody Masters Woodrocket Create Their Own ‘Fifty Shades Of Santa’

As I told you last year in my coverage of the AVNs, while much of the porn industry is fighting a (probably losing) battle to get people to keep paying for porn, or tapping the ever-softening demo of DVD buyers, Lee Roy Myers’ Woodrocket is trying to bore out a new path, starting a site where they give everything away for free and trying to make their nut through advertising and sponsor partnerships. It seems like it’s working out so far.

Woodrocket’s latest endeavor is a series of porn parody ads they were contracted to create for Lions Den, one of the biggest adult superstore chains in the country. “Lion’s Den then opened their stores to us to pick out a bunch of sex toys to use in the spots. We grabbed a bunch of vibrators and whips and cock rings and butt plugs and we got to work,” Lee Roy tells us. This ad in particular is a Fifty Shades of Grey parody called Fifty Shades of Santa. Which, *incredibly, isn’t the only Fifty Shades of Santa parody out there (*predictably?).

Believe it or not, four of the 11 spots will start airing tonight on Comedy Central, FX, FXX, Bravo, and TBS. The cast of this one in particular includes porn star Kassondra Raine and the male elf is porn star Kris Slater (possibly not their real names), whose past work includes playing Jimmy Jr. in Bob’s Boners, Pleaser F*ckerman in The Humper Games, and the tenth Doctor in Doctor Whore. The 69th doctor in Doctor Whore? You guessed it, Frank Stallone.

Anyway, I believe the gist of the commercial is that Santa Claus, like most fat old men, has a sack full of gifts for your mom.

