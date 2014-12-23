Porn Stars Nikki Benz And Lisa Ann Are Having A Hell Of A Twitter Feud

It began with Benz posting an Instagram video of a camel race, as she spent her birthday in Dubai, which Lisa Ann then explained means that Benz was serving as a high-priced escort while she was there. (She may or may not have deleted these tweets, but it’s hard to tell because she has tweeted A LOT about Benz, The Other Guys and fantasy football.)

Benz obviously didn’t like being called a prostitute, and that set things off on a really ugly path, with the following tweets…

Unfortunately someone had to ruin my birthday vacation, but I'll let you hate. It's ok, I'm good but You just opened a Pandora's box 😘 — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

Oh dear Lisa. I guess to stop people from knowing that you're the biggest hooker you have to distract others. ;) pic.twitter.com/WYBL3QJMXB — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

Thank you for retiring Lisa. No one wants your stank ass vagina in their face on set. Enjoy being a hooker. 😘 — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

At this point, neither porn star has actually tweeted at the other, but the subtweet game was blazing. Benz then let other people do the talking at Lisa Ann for her, as she retweeted some seriously vulgar vitriol.

@thereallisaann u old bitch stop saying shit about @nikkibenz ur so ugly no one wants to see your old fat ass in a scene.Thanks for retiring — Luca (@luca9497) December 21, 2014

@nikkibenz love you @nikkibenz, fuck @thereallisaann she didn't retire, no one would hire that old looking bitch, she's washed up! — Baylor (@davidravila1) December 21, 2014

@nikkibenz @thereallisaann I thought,she was better than this, hatin ass has been, bitch quit , glad she's gone, keep on fuckin college. — Arturo almazan (@arturoalmazan14) December 21, 2014

And so on and so forth. The lesson from this is that porn fans are extremely loyal to their favorite actresses. Benz then seemed to put the lid on her end and shared her final thoughts on this ridiculous beef that possibly ruined her birthday.

Truly saddened by other people's bitterness and jealousy. No wonder you have next to zero friends left in this industry. #begone #godbless — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

And for the record I did not start anything. I just can't sit quiet if you're making accusations. The shit I know about your old ass…!!! — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

Just kidding, Benz didn’t stop. In fact, this was just the beginning of a new series of tweets that got really personal, while never holding back on the colorful language. Here’s a sampling of the kettle calling the pot a hypocrite:

I like how someone is back paddling now. Ok I see u 😂😂✌️ Someone forgot her bipolar meds. Ooohhhh girl and those party pics of u I have 🙌 — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

What about the NBA and HIP HOP artists paying u to Fuck. Ok hoe I see u 🍹🐸 — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

Keep hating. Keep it up. I'm over here smiling. 😈Remember u started it ✌️ — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

You're claiming you're a role model? What about all them pills you pop? And the cocaine use? Shit you're prob high right now bitch!! — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014

Bitch I heard you ask for 5k. Good on you. #rolemodel — NIKKI BENZ (@nikkibenz) December 21, 2014