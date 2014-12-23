Porn Stars Nikki Benz And Lisa Ann Are Having A Hell Of A Twitter Feud

12.22.14 68 Comments
Twitter, where all adults go to publicly air their beef in front of hundreds of thousands of people who just want to see them naked. If you’re not familiar with their professional work, you might remember Lisa Ann from causing a scandal by dating a Notre Dame football player before announcing her retirement from the adult film industry, while Nikki Benz is a porn star who ran for mayor of Toronto with the hopes of not only replacing Rob Ford, but also making the city a better place for everyone. But today they’re just two women who seem to hate each other, because they said some really nasty and mean stuff to and about each other on Twitter yesterday.

It began with Benz posting an Instagram video of a camel race, as she spent her birthday in Dubai, which Lisa Ann then explained means that Benz was serving as a high-priced escort while she was there. (She may or may not have deleted these tweets, but it’s hard to tell because she has tweeted A LOT about Benz, The Other Guys and fantasy football.)

Benz obviously didn’t like being called a prostitute, and that set things off on a really ugly path, with the following tweets…

At this point, neither porn star has actually tweeted at the other, but the subtweet game was blazing. Benz then let other people do the talking at Lisa Ann for her, as she retweeted some seriously vulgar vitriol.

And so on and so forth. The lesson from this is that porn fans are extremely loyal to their favorite actresses. Benz then seemed to put the lid on her end and shared her final thoughts on this ridiculous beef that possibly ruined her birthday.

Just kidding, Benz didn’t stop. In fact, this was just the beginning of a new series of tweets that got really personal, while never holding back on the colorful language. Here’s a sampling of the kettle calling the pot a hypocrite:

