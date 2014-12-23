Porn Stars Nikki Benz And Lisa Ann Are Having A Hell Of A Twitter Feud

It began with Benz posting an Instagram video of a camel race, as she spent her birthday in Dubai, which Lisa Ann then explained means that Benz was serving as a high-priced escort while she was there. (She may or may not have deleted these tweets, but it’s hard to tell because she has tweeted A LOT about Benz, The Other Guys and fantasy football.)
Benz obviously didn’t like being called a prostitute, and that set things off on a really ugly path, with the following tweets…
At this point, neither porn star has actually tweeted at the other, but the subtweet game was blazing. Benz then let other people do the talking at Lisa Ann for her, as she retweeted some seriously vulgar vitriol.
And so on and so forth. The lesson from this is that porn fans are extremely loyal to their favorite actresses. Benz then seemed to put the lid on her end and shared her final thoughts on this ridiculous beef that possibly ruined her birthday.
Just kidding, Benz didn’t stop. In fact, this was just the beginning of a new series of tweets that got really personal, while never holding back on the colorful language. Here’s a sampling of the kettle calling the pot a hypocrite:
Pornstars arguing over which one is more trashy seems like a moot point, no?
Nikki Benz is 100% an escort. She accepted $3000 4-5 years ago when she was still hot. I have seen the photos as proof.
Lisa Ann has been successful enough to not have but she has fucked Eminem and that Notre Dame kid to keep her name out there and add to her popularity, so who knows if she actually accepted cash (probably).
I am interested in what these photos look like. And how they would be not just porn.
Unless my friend shoots porn at his house and took some pics of her getting undressed on his phone right before she fucked some other guy, she wasn’t there doing a porn.
Interesting.
I’m guessing it’s less than even odds that both of them are escorts. Hell, you get paid to have sex, why is it prostitution when there aren’t cameras on?
Technically, since everyone in the room is getting paid and no one is doing it for pleasure, it isn’t prostitution.
Also, isn’t getting photographed while having sex the definition of pornography?
“Unless my friend shoots porn at his house and took some pics of her getting undressed on his phone right before she fucked some other guy, she wasn’t there doing a porn.”
Well, does he or not? Also, how would that situation make him the good guy?
No, I think it is safe to say he doesn’t. She was their to fuck for $ only, so she is an escort.
Meanwhile, Lisa Ann clearly whiffed on an obvious cameltoe joke. For shame.
Two milfs engaging in some no holes barred, furious ground and pound, north south choking before someone gets mounted. Are they doing a porno or a charity mma fight? My boner doesn’t judge.
Can everyone just calm down and put the dongs in please?
best porn feud since Veronica Rodriguez vs Vanessa Veracruz
and there is a Porn Star fantasy football league. its run by Glenn King ( @glennkingXXX on twitter) I don’t think Lisa Ann was in it but a lot of well known ones are in.
Once again, Burnsy, you have your finger on the pulse of the issues I really care about. You are doing the Lord’s work.
Make that boxing match a wrestling match in Taco Bell verde sauce and we’ve hit the hat trick.
I don’t think that Benz has anything to talk about with regards to fake boobs. I mean Lisa Ann’s aren’t the greatest either but glass houses.
As far as the beef, I thought it was a not hidden secret that “retired” porn stars became escorts. And a porn star in dubai? yeah I’d totally believe she was there getting paid by someone with more money than sense, I’d just be worried you wouldn’t get to leave since Dubai is hella fucked up.
They are much more popular/expensive when they are active. When they “retire” it is usually for a reason.
Dubai is where you go to sell out your humanity.
+1
Dem B sum fugly hoes.
I thought it was an open secret that most porn stars moonlight as escorts.
I wouldn’t even call it a secret. A friend of a friend had a very believable story about Gianna Michaels.
Its not hard to imagine I mean they are already basically escorts anyway. Only problem they shortly find out is that dudes who pay for sex are not exactly Richard Gere.
They have a screening process to filter out all the guys they would prefer not to fuck. They could also just say their rate is $6000 instead of $3000 for ugos.
this is a much better feud than iggy vs eminem/azalia/qtips
To quote Mike Myers as Dr. Evil from that hilarious bit recently on SNL:
“It’s like watching 2 bald men fighting over a comb……..WHO CARES?!”
Is this about ethics in gaming journalism again?
+1
However, Nikki is right about them nips. They look like Steve Buscemi in Mr Deeds.
“Twitter, where all adults go to publicly air their beef curtains…”
+1
[x-o-18.tumblr.com]
Can’t we all just get along?
Bobbi Starr would’ve never feud in such an embarrasing way. She’s a lady, a lady that appreciates the joys of butt stuff.
Is “back paddling” a featured move in any of their videos?
Back paddling? That’s a paddlin’.
+1
Comprehension quiz
Which phrase is code for sex:
A) Boxing Match
B) Woke silly
C) Open Pandora’s box
D) Back paddlin
E) All of the above
“How dare you accuse me of accepting cash to fuck someone outside the sanctity of being filmed!!!”
Why is Lisa Ann so proud of fantasy football? She is an AVN Hall of Famer.
I think she has (or is at least involved in large part in) a fantasy football show on Serius.
I think she even weasels her way into the Howard Stern league this year.
Accusing a porn star of fucking a Middle Eastern sheik for money is like accusing a music star of performing for a Middle Eastern sheik for money. That’s their job. That’s what they do.
porn star logic: hookin’ with cameras is OK/ hookin’ w/o cameras is not OK. why? nobody really knows…
Let they who are without sin insert the first douche.
+1
There seems to be an equally venomous but wat longer-running twitter feud between Bonnie Rotten and Christy Mack: As far as I can glean from only glimpses: Bonnie Rotten says lots of mean things about Christy’s current situation, saying she was escorting a little on the side and that’s what got her beaten up by War Machine – – and Christy calls Bonnie “gross” and says her “squirting” is just piss. I need someone to sift through and figure out wtf is going on there please!
“But way longer” edit button please :(
How is this not a job for the resident porn sociologist?
Sad to see such too prominent faces of the industry act so childish to each other in public.
I really hope they are eventually able to bury the snatchet and make peace.
Emmett Smith is on Filmdrunk?
possible name for the fight Throwdown in Hotown
The War of the Whores!
Ladies, ladies, it’s OK. You both suck!
/shows self door
//trips over doorstep, lands face first onto pavement
Not for nothing, but ALL PORN STARS ESCORT. all of them. The “modeling agencies” who book them for porn shoots also book them for private functions.
“Private functions”? #phrasing…
How has no one jumped on the “I’ve never seen her wrestle but I’d love to see her box” joke for this one yet?
+1
That’s just fucking awful.
Slow news week indeed
Lisa Ann’s battery was at 69%…that is awesome…
Ha! Irony FTW.
Boy, their next scissoring scene together is going to be really awkward.
@Verbal Kunt
You won and +1 for the name lol.
Out of all of this, I didn’t see the one tweet I actually caught on twitter. Nikki posted a comparison shot of Lisa and Venus from SoA. I was wondering what started that.
My Twitter feed is 30% porn stars. It’s just good clean fun.
Why are these two accusing each other of something they probably both do, as if anyone who follows them would judge them for it?
Float like a butterfly, sting like a urinary tract infection.
am i the only one who see’s the irony in porn stars calling each other hookers? don’t they too get paid for sex?
Whores trying to figure out who’s more ethical.
Lol.