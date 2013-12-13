Pug Selfie!!! :P + The Morning Links

#Selfies
12.13.13 5 years ago

Via Vichious.

FOLLOW Vince on Twitter. FAN US on Facebook. SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast. NOMINATE for Comments of the Week.

The Morning Links

‘Inside Llewyn Davis’: How the Coen Bros Killed the ‘Musician Biopic’ |FilmDrunk|

A Man with a Great Collection of Band Shirts has Taken a Photo with Every Celebrity Ever |UPROXX|

Supercut: I Hate Christmas |UPROXX Video|

The Latest ‘Community’ Trailer Takes Us ‘Beyond the Darkest Timeline’ |Warming Glow|

If You’re Going to Rob a Music Store, Make Sure the Owner Isn’t a Cage Fighter |With Leather|

The Best and Worst Superhero Movie Action Scenes of 2013 |Gamma Squad|

The Broncos Choke Job Came Early |Kissing Suzy Kolber|

New #NewRules: Beyoncé Shocks the World, Drops New Album on iTunes out of the Blue |Smoking Section|

Kanye West and the insignificance of the Grammy Awards |death&taxes|

Megyn Kelly Wants Kids to Know that Santa Claus and Jesus Were 4 SURE White |Videogum|

8 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Hobbit’ |BuzzFeed|

Paul Feig is Making Another All-Female Movie. When Did He Become the Biggest Feminist in Hollywood? |Pajiba|

Kanye Only Got Two Grammy Nominations :( :( |The Superficial|

Kevin Federline Has Six Kids. Let That Marinate. |IDLYITW|

Doritos is Teaming with Buffalo Wild Wings which Means Dorito-Flavored Wings |BroBible|

The Most Untame Vacation Destinations on Earth |Guyism|

If You’re Going to Propose to a Bulls Cheerleader, You Better Do It Right |The Chive|

What’s the Best Board Game? |Ranker|

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSMORNING LINKSPUGSSELFIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP