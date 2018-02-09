Frotcast 359: The Quincy Jones Paradox, With Dave Lozo

“I once saw Nancy Reagan piss on Jimmy Hoffa’s corpse. Bitch was crazy for angel dust. Hey, you guys like Cuban food?”
–
This week on the Frotcast, Dave Lozo from Vice Sports et. al. joins Matt, Vince, and Brendan, to talk about all the dirt dished by Quincy Jones in his latest interview. Namely, what inanimate objects did Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor have sex with while high on drugs in the 70s? Other topics include: The Cloverfield Paradox, Libertarian debate clips, Charlie Sheen and Lenny Dykstra, The Two Bills, Three Billboards, and asinine sports press conferences vs. asinine movie press conferences and more. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast, thank you and Frot on.
Intro – What is the best television show intro? Also, is Alan Thicke dead
3:00 – Libertarian debate clips
4:45 – First discussion of the incredible Quincy Jones interview
9:00 – What other inanimate objects did Marlon Brando have sex with in the 1970s.
13:00 – The strange saga of Charlie Sheen and Lenny Dykstra.
15:38 – Brendan arrives.
18:44 – The debut of Matt’s tostada.
21:11 – The Eagles fan who ate horse poop
27:24 – Jason Kelce’s victory speech.
39:00 – Asinine sports press conferences vs. Asinine movie press conferences
Bret nailed it by calling it broth. It’s pretty much if they just made a Marvel movie of Stan Lee cameos, or a mediocre Prometheus. (The macro ideas are cool, and there are some interesting details, but the execution is just sad.)
This is coming from someone that’s a sucker for the franchise and the ARG marketing campaign.
another day working at the post office. everyone keeps asking me if they can fuck the malibox. buddy, they wont even let me fuck it
The all-time best nonsequitur is still Donald Sterling’s from his deposition. God bless Buttockus, Esq. for finding this.
[a5.img.talkingpointsmemo.com]
Alan Thicke died in the most Canadian way possible: tearing a heart muscle while playing hockey with his kids.
So many callbacks.
Matt making sounds over Skype like when he freaked out about Ufford making salad and cooking dinner.
I think it was the same best-of (2015) where you got the phone from Phoenix Biogenics, which I believe was an ad for some movie with Ben Kingsley taking over Ryan Reynolds’s body. That was Self/Less and who cares.
Bret also called Matt and Vince fish for taking the bait and Matt was putting Vince’s “stupid little fish mouth” on the hook by investigating the phone.
I have no life.
That’s right! Self/Less. Man, talk about a waste of money.
Ufford making salad and watermelon helmets for himself and his wife is in the best of 2014 podcast.
I’d forgotten about Bret throwing out the phone. God, what a perfect Bret moment.
He didn’t throw it out, he flushed it down the toilet.
Actually, that’s not true. He dropped it in the toilet and tried to flush it, but the phone didn’t go down. It sat at the bottom of the bowl while Matt screamed at him and Vince bemoaned all the sweet black market money that he was hoping Matt could’ve gotten them from selling it.
I want to hear the Quincy Jones version of Hit ‘Em Up.
“I fucked your daughter you fat fuck!”
Hope you asked Lozo his thoughts on Uffords hawt taek that the Superbowl would be boring and the Patriots would crush the Eagles…
Ufford should just stick to giving relationship advice, like “how to get your girlfriend to do anal”.
At least Lieb practices what he preaches about interviewers who are too nice shouldn’t be interviewers. RIP Joe Hahn+Matt Lieb friendship.
I’m normally a Matt Lieb apologist, but that clickity clack was annoying as all get out. I paused to check the comments seconds before Brendan called him out on it to try and figure out if anyone else noticed it.
It was driving me nuts.
I have long assumed you picked up a hatred of mouth sounds and similar noises from your father who’s a speech pathologist.
That’s not to say it wasn’t annoying. I just thought it was funnier than annoying waiting for you to snap.
After watching Three Billboards I wrote this review for Facebook. The review I mention in it is the one from here. As I look at it again, there aren’t as many spoilers as I initially thought.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri:
I don’t get the fawning. I went in with low expectations, even though it’s sitting at a Rotten Tomatoes score in the mid nineties, because one of the first reviews I read was a negative one. For the most part the acting is good, but there are a number of things I didn’t like about it. This list will contain spoilers.
A. It isn’t a believable world. A lot of the smaller issues that follow will fall under this, but this was not set in the real world, but it seems to pretend that it does.
B. Too much swearing. I’m fine with swearing. I’m not fine when everyone uses the harshest profanities thinkable at any given moment.
C. Tonal swings. Melodramatic scenes where people walk in, flip a table, and have a knife to their throat. Seconds before and seconds after there is no drama.
D. How big is this town? It has a zoo, a thriving mainstreet, what appears to be a big courthouse on the hill, a fully staffed police force, a local tv news station, a fair number of prominently visible minorities, yet everyone seems to know everyone else, it seems like its supposed to be a town that the highway forgot.
E. The news reporter’s reports were the quality you’d see on a low budget horror movie.
F. Frances McDormand is basically a monster. If you want to watch a movie about unbelievable grief watch Manchester by the Sea. This is Death Wish.
G. The poor people day drink fancy beer.
H. They used the Joan Baez version of The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
I. It seemed like an incredibly steep price to rent billboards on a road nobody goes down.
Horse poop-eating guy really made Philly look bad by not using a knife and fork.
Also: Lieb should be fitted with an anti-chew collar that shocks him when he tries eating on the frotcast.
Or just for fun.
I am listening to older best-of episodes and I wonder now if Ben’s old girlfriend with Munchausen has contacted any of you guys.
I just saw All The Money In The World. It was a good movie for what it was, although Michelle Williams seemed like the only American character who actually lived in the seventies. Plummer is perfect for these angry old asshole roles, and I shudder to think of Space President-in-Exile Spacey being more hammy than all of Spain as Getty. Unfortunately, Marky Mark still can’t act to save his dick and it finally hit me as I walked out that he reminded me of Rick Perry in the fake glasses and tailored suits that just emphasized how out of his fucking element he is trying to be fancy. The term “gorilla suit” came to mind, as cliche as that is, because it was the only term that accurately convey this fucking good in a bespoke, peacock-blue Savile Row suit that would look brilliant on someone who isn’t so shitty an actor who wasn’t as good as an Englishman at acting like a poor Irish kid from Southie (Christian Bale is good, but that’s just pathetic). Also, the end chase seems as phony and insultingly melodramatic for the sake of … something … as the end of Lone Survivor.
Anyway, it was still fairly good. And it did look pretty in discrete scenes and shots.
Bret, if you’re reading this, I miss you. *starts sobbing* I miss you so much.
I know you can read my thoughts, too, Bret.
MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW MEOW
“10 Cloverfield Lane” was good, until the end where they shoe-horned in a Cloverfield tie-in and I got piiiiissed. I loved almost everything before it because it was legitimately interesting – is John Goodman nuts or is there actually something outside they should be afraid of? – but it just shit all over that with a goddamn spaceship.
Vince, I love that after 7 years during which no Frotcrew has seen the same movie since Jonah Hex, you still come in expecting them to do what they said. Truly you are Charlie Brown, tilting after that football one more time. I also like to think the guys deliberately didn’t see the movie as an homage to Ben.
For some reason it reminded me of Vince losing his shit at no one else seeing Rango, which wouldn’t even be that memorable of a bit from the Best of 2011 but for shit that doesn’t matter to anyone else.
Anyway, it reminded me of Vince yelling at them about Rango and Ben mocking him and after seven years they were still right to skip that movie and Vince should’ve skipped it as well.
Does any one know what episode Jewish John Lennon os from? I tried to track it down snd only found 261 whoch doesnt contain the bit Vince is talking about
It’s gotta be in one of the best ofs
I’m glad I’m not the only one bothered by the clickity clacking as Matt tries to eat and game and frot.
Frotcast circa 2011: 4 single dudes consuming heroic amounts of bourbon and 4 Loko
Frotcast circa 2018: Almost everyone has kids and Vince polishes off a whole bottle of Vino by himself. Sheeesh!
Vince was the only one who drank 4 Loko. The other guys usually drank beer.
I would never have guessed Bret would be married with children. He was in my death pool.
Joke’s on me.
There was a point at which we were all drinking Four Loko. It was unlistenable.