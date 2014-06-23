‘Rambo 5’ Is Something That Legitimately Might Happen

According to a German company that has acquired the rights, 67-year-old Sylvester Stallone will be returning for a fifth Rambo movie set amongst Mexican drug cartels. So basically, the banner image, but pretend the guy is Mexican. You want to know how old the Rambo franchise is? Rambo III was originally dedicated to “the brave Mujahideen fighters of Afghanistan.” Governments fall, enemies become allies, nations are born and die, and all the while, Rambo remains.

Here’s the Google Translated release from Splended Media:

With ‘Rambo V’ Sylvester Stallone returns in his iconic role. This time he goes up against a Mexican cartel. Stallone, who has also written the screenplay, describes the new Rambo as his version of ‘No Country for Old Men.’ Like the last film, ‘Rambo V’ is produced by Avi Lerner (“The Expendables 1-3”)

2008’s Rambo, also written and directed by Stallone, earned $113 million worldwide on a $50 million budget. According to IMDB, the tagline is “Heroes never die. …They just reload,” which is amazing.

And that, to me, is the dichotomy of Stallone. You hear “Rambo 5” and immediately roll your eyes, but then he puts out a trailer and you can’t help but love it. Whether he means to be or not, the man is just brilliant at self-parody. He’s like a brilliant gym teacher. Corny as everything he says and does is, he still makes you want to get off the couch and punch stuff.