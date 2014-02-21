Ray Park Is Battling Some Bad Ass Demons In The New Trailer For ‘Jinn’

Do you know what happens to a toad when it battles ancient spirits born from fire? The same thing that happens to everything. Sorry, I watched X-Men the other night and have been laughing about that line for days, because it’s just so ridiculous. But Ray Park is stepping out from behind the makeup and masks to play the hero, Gabriel, in Jinn, the story some pissed off spirits that weren’t ever supposed to cross paths with the humans. Except, wouldn’t you know it? They want to take over Earth and kill all of us in the process, so Park comes to the rescue to do that martial arts thing that he does so well.
Written and directed by Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad, Jinn also stars Serinda Swan, who has the most real-life Twilight name ever given to a person, and the legendary William Atherton, who has really been in need of a good bounce-back role since starring in Jersey Shore Shark Attack. The guy was one of the greatest A-hole character actors of the 80s, people. Between Ghostbusters, Die Hard and especially Real Genius, I’d argue that he was THE greatest movie A-hole of the 80s. Where’s his comeback, Hollywood? Hopefully it starts with Jinn.
Nice to hear the Inception BWAAAM still being utilized in trailers. Also that Serinda chick from Breakout Kings kind of looks like Lindsay Lohan if she didn’t fall off a meth cliff.
That was the BWAAAM-iest thing to happen to me this morning and I had 14 Coors Lights and a bean burrito for dinner last night.
Jinn is truly outrageous.
You’re a man after my own heart, Otto.
[www.youtube.com]
Argh, this movie is gonna be a dumpster fire, which stinks because I’d like to see Park do some real acting beyond the heavily made-up kick-ass bad guy. Hopefully Jinn doesn’t totally suck, but just kinda sucks. Y’know, the kind of suck that makes it a movie that I’ll sit down and watch the rest of every time I’m flipping channels and catch it 20 minutes in already on TNT.
Not a very impressive trailer, Ray Park-wise. Nice fx, though.
Greatest movie a-hole of the 80s? Billy Zabka?
I think we need a tournament of bad-guys of the 80s vs. good guys of the 80s in an ultimate show-down. 16 guys each side, finals will be Billy Zabka vs. Ralph Macchio in a rematch.
That picture is like Adam Scott doing Blue Steel.
Ray Park should have experience dealing with demons, after all didn’t he sing the theme song for Ghostbusters?
What? Ray ParKER (Jr.)? Oh, I thought this guy looked a little pale.
You were doing great til the last line.
Yeah, what the hell was that
Most important take-away from this trailer, the new Trans Am appears at 1:28.