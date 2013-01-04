Red-Band trailer for the Evil Dead remake

As we’ve been over, a Uruguayan dude (Fede Alvarez) who broke onto the scene with a four-minute YouTube short that had him getting calls from producers the same day, is directing a remake of The Evil Dead, supposedly without any CGI and with Sam Raimi’s blessing. Now there’s a longer trailer, and it’s got all the tree-rape and blood puke you could hope for, plus, dub step! What’s not to love? Oh right, the dub step. Anyway, proceed.
Get it? It’s scary because chicks are whispering. ‘the f*ck is she whispering for, anyway?
Girl with dirty face whispers. Little kids sing a song. Empty swing set creaks in the wind. MONSTER! Fin.
The Evil Dead opens April 12th, 2013.
The end would have been better if baby girl had been licking some scissors, nahmean?
Horror movies suck because why would I be in the woods in the first place? Best case scenario, I’m punching wolves with mini-Stolis. Are there any good apartment horror stories, where people have to whisper because their walls are thin?
Or while driving along a highway in the middle of nowhere. They stop at a deserted building or accept advice from creepy gas attendant to take the dirt road “shortcut.”
@larry: awesome
Yeah, actually. Both from Roman Polanski: The Tenant and Rosemary’s Baby.
But here I only love the dubstep. Go figure.
I actually think it doesn’t look that bad. I’m a big horror movie fan and originally had my doubts, but I like the fact that there is no CGI and they’re doing with it what Raimi originally wanted to do but couldn’t for budget/content reasons. It looks like it’ll be a good ol’ fashioned horror movie.
Plus, I’ll take anything over the generic crapfest most studios these days are making.
So … I only ever watched Army of Darkness. Is this more in line with the other Evil Dead movies?
*Adjusts glasses*
Evil Dead was a straight up horror movie.
Evil Dead 2 was a remake of the first film and was very tongue-in-cheek, knew what it was, and pretty much made it as goofy/fun as possible.
Army of Darkness was straight up comedy.
And it was awesome.
Evil Dead 2 was a remake PLUS an extra 45-60 minutes of a new film.
All good points.
I’m not sure which one I like best, though. I guess I’ll have to rewatch them all before this one comes out.
And I didn’t answer your question….
ANYWAY, this is a remake of the first which makes it straight up horror.
You can’t help but admire the evil girl in the basement. She doesn’t let those chains prevent her from wandering.
Zombie-blood bukake with Jessica Lucas playing “catcher?” Sounds like someone in Hollywood has a mind-reading machine.
*phones band to inform them they’re know called Zombie Blood Bukake*
“The Raping Tree” is the gritty Shel Silverstein reboot we need.
It takes place in India.
love it. only one of a handful of movies that i’ve ever re watched a trailer for…
I hear that Ash will be re-imagined as a woman in this film. I don’t want to sound sexist or anything but how will her tiny girl arms support the weight of a chainsaw in one and the recoil of a double barrel in the other?
By definition she’d have no boomstick.
No CGI? Check the video at 1:46. If that’s not CGI, then Mikey Bay must actually know some transforming cars right?
WELL LOOKS LIKE I’M NOT SLEEPING TONIGHT OR MASTURBATING OVER LESBIAN PORN
CGI for a woman burning? Beats me. If that’s the only part that isn’t CGI good for them.
On that note, this movie better not be in 3D or I’ll be pisssed.
* that is CGI
So wait. What’s this about? Reading is bad? I’m confused.
Jesus, if the trailer is that gross man the movie is gonna be too much for me
Also, I just read an article from Bloody Disgusting and the reporter who was on the set the day of that scene in the trailer where the woman is burning says he watched that scene and there was no CGI used at all. So that’s pretty impressive.
Anne Hathaway really dedicates herself to the craft.