Reese Witherspoon is kind of a b___h

Apologies for not live-blogging the MTV Movie Awards last night, but in fairness, I didn’t liveblog my nieces arguing over which of their dolls were prettiest either. Nonetheless, they happened, and Reese Witherspoon was there, collecting her
award for fetchest wedge sandals “generation award”, whatever the hell that is. Naturally, she took this as an opportunity to diss Blake Lively, who’d been onstage 10 minutes earlier. Mee-yow.
“I get it, girls, that it’s cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show. When I came up in this business, if you made a sex tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed. And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people! Hide your face!” [TheSuperficial]
Uh, what? Now, I get it if we’re talking about Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian, talentless idiots who rode to fame on the backs (heh) of the sex tapes they pretended were unauthorized and now sell perfume to little girls, but the knock on Blake Lively seems uncalled for. If someone hacks your cell phone against your will and posts your private pictures, you’re the one that’s supposed to be ashamed? Granted I’m just a raging sexist dying for a broad to make me a sandwich, but that seems very… unfeminist to me. Not to mention, you do realize you just won a box of fake popcorn at a ceremony that honored Justin Bieber’s “Best Jaw-Dropping Moment” in Justin Bieber: Never Say Never and gave “Best Line from a Movie” to “I want to get chocolate wasted!” from Grown Ups, right? Maybe not the best place to start doling out life advice like you’re the school valedictorian. “Remember, kids, take your vitamins and always believe in yourself! …And now, here’s Channing Tatum to interpretive pop and lock the nominees for ickyest creeper!”
In conclusion, YOU APOLOGIZE TO BLAKE LIVELY RIGHT NOW, REESE WITHERSPOON! SHE IS A GREAT PERSON AND A WONDERFUL PHOTOGRAPHER!
And yet RPattz announced to the world that he fucked her. Fickle, fickle Reese Witherspoon.
Wait, let me get this straight: An over privileged and over rated actress acts like a cunt? Color me shocked.
She’s just mad because she wants to take naked photos of herself and there isn’t a cell phone big enough to hide her forehead.
Reese has the same charm, talents and all-American likability of a young Meg Ryan. And boy do I hope she ends up like an old Meg Ryan.
Anyone who has ever been in any movie called Twilight needs to shut the fuck up.
Okay, I get the argument that having nudes on an easily-hacked cell phone is a bad idea. But that bad idea pales in comparison to the creeper who actually hacked the phone and posted them.
Reese Witherspoon isn’t nearly attractive enough to justify acting like Reese Witherspoon.
She was in a movie about over privileged step siblings fucking everything that moves. She is the pinnacle of morality.
Reese Witherspoon is living proof that you can be a successful woman despite having never given a blowjob in your entire life.
Who would want that razor sharp chin anywhere near their junk?
I can’t stand Blake Lively. Every time I see her I hear her expertly delivered line “I won go witchoo” from The Town. She’s the worst.
Witherspoon only knows to hide her face in nude pics because the gentlemen request it from her.
“And make sure your chin isn’t sticking out of the bottom of the bag too.”
I think her hidden agenda is to trick the MTV audience from realizing that she’s so old, when she came up cell phones with cameras hadn’t been invented yet.
Seeing as Reese Witherspoon has been naked in at least two movies, maybe her point was that if you’re gonna get naked on film, at least make sure you get paid up front.
She’s kind of a what? Branch? I’m not good at Wheel of Fortune.
Stop trying to make “fetch” happen, Vince.
I would say Vincenzo is implying she’s kind of Birch, but haven’t we been calling her acting wooden for over a decade now? How is this news?
I have a little thing for Reese. So all of you, please, go fuck off.
Blake Lively Nude iPhone Pics?
There’s a fap for that.
Climb down off your high horse, Reese. Karma might deliver you a seriously deserved “fuck you” counterpunch really soon. Ryan Phillippe is probably digging under his bed for that sex tape right now…
Reese probably is a bitch like Blake probably released those photos herself.
If slamming Blake Lively about for her nude photos is uncalled for the same applies to Paris Hilton or Kim Kardashian for making a sex tape. Them pretending that the tapes were unauthorized is really no different than Blake bringing herself more press by lying about the photos. I don’t buy for a second that she is completely innocent in this scandal. I’m convinced that she was either behind the photo leak that conveniently happened close to the release of her new movie or she took advantage of it. Unless she’s a naive bimbo, she had to have known that she would never get away with denying it was her since there where other photos that proved otherwise. If she had nothing to do with the photos leak, she should have did what her Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester’s did when her alleged sex tape scandal first broke out, keep her mouth shut, have her rep do the same and let the scandal die down then eventually address but unlike Leighton, not deny it since the hacker could and did expose the lie.