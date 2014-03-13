REVIEW: ‘Bad Words’ Is A Stiff Little Middle Finger

Bad Santa, With Indian Jokes
If Jason Bateman has become Hollywood’s go-to sweetboy rube in all their broadest comedies, the guy paid to pout when Melissa McCarthy farts at him, his feature directorial debut, Bad Words, is an attempt to expose his inner Calvin, cackling weaselishly and pissing on everything. And while the crude comedy is generally thought of as an immature gesture (albeit the universally cathartic kind, like flipping the bird, I bet even Dame Judi Dench likes flipping the bird), it takes a veteran’s mastery of craft to make a film this formulaic still feel rebellious.
Which is to say, obviously, that there’s a clear formula at work throughout Bad Words. Beginning with the very title itself, which pegs it firmly within the Bad ___ sub genre, popularized by Bad Santa, Bad Grandpa, Bad Teacher, Bad Blake from Crazy Heart, and notably George Thoroughgood. “Formula” is an especially dirty word when you’re talking comedy. No other genre places so high a premium on being new or fresh. Surprise is implicit to humor. By the time you can explain why a joke works, it’s not as funny anymore. Conversely, something that makes you laugh for reasons you can’t quite explain is a kind of magic, up there with a really good song for creating the kind of joy that only comes from believing that there’s still mystery to the universe. A big belly laugh makes you believe in immortality, if only briefly.
Bad Words is strange in that I know why it’s supposed to work – Jason Bateman swearing at little kids, mostly – and yet it still does. The whole thing is full of those punchlines you see coming a mile away but laugh at anyway. The film is like a boxer who’s winding up his fist the whole fight, but when the long-expected knockout punch finally comes, it’s thrown with such speed and technique that you still can’t avoid it.
The gist of the film is this: Jason Bateman is an asshole. He drinks too much, he sleeps around, he’s cocky, and he’s mean to little kids. Yes, we’ve seen and been asked to laugh at this character many times. Inevitably, a lot of critics will spend their reviews wondering why we’re supposed to like this guy, when the obvious answer is that we’re not, so don’t sweat it. Even the casting choices are kind of hacky, down to this lady as a disapproving mother:
Her name is Beth Grant, by the way, and every time I see her playing a disapproving mother, I groan a little bit inside. It’s kind of like seeing James Rebhorn playing a pompous blue blood. Certain character actors are so frequently typecast that seeing them play that character again just feels lazy, like they cast a character description, a “type” instead of a person.
As we’ve seen in Bad Santa and Bad Grandpa, the key to a “Bad ____” movie is a cute little kid whose relentless positivity keeps us invested even when the dick protagonist has become repellant. Bad Words‘ cute little kid is Rohand Chand, playing Chaitanya Chopra, a fellow competitor at the national spelling bee in which Bateman’s character has found a loophole that allows him to compete as a grown-ass man. Kids in comedies are rarely recognized for their acting in movies like this. It’s always the Anna Paquins and the Hushpuppies from the Bathtubs of the world garnering the awards attention before they’ve hit puberty. But Chand, with his big, doe-like saucer eyes and perpetual earnestness, is up there with Thurman Merman for criminally underrated comedic performances (or destined-to-be underrated performances, as it were). Whatever time Bad Words saved casting the adults was clearly devoted to casting the kids, and on that score, it was well spent.
Bad Words is essentially a simple movie about simple pleasures, like Bateman suggesting that a competitor’s mom “stuff her pre-teen cocksucker son back in her old sweatsock of a vagina and f*ck off back to whatever shit-kicking town she came from.” The premises might not be so creative, but the execution is sublime. It seems to be a movie for gleefully vulgar English majors (see: wheelhouse, my). And Bateman’s smart enough to know that simple pleasures are supposed to be simple, and thus, he delivers punchlines like a quick knife to the belly, rather than a royal proclamation accompanied by banners and trumpeters, as is the usual, loud-enough-for-the-people-in-the-cheap-seats custom.
But why is he so mean?!? Because sometimes that’s fun. It’s a series of nasty little f*ck yous, because f*ck you. It’s things we’ve seen before – the doing donuts scene from Superbad, the slow motion bro-walk from Royal Tenenbaums, the public spectacle from Little Miss Sunshine – but it feels so natural and casual. It’s not subversive, just snotty. People get hung up on snotty, thinking it’s an attempt to be genuinely subversive, but it generally isn’t. It’s just celebrating the joy of being a juvenile little shit.
Lastly, I must describe the screening itself. It was scheduled to start at 7 pm, but instead of the movie playing then, we were treated to a 40-minute stand-up show. That’s right, a surprise comedy show, before a two-ish hour movie. Hope you all peed and ate before this! I don’t know if the plan was to warm up the audience, sitcom-style, but I can assure you that a crowd of out-of-town tourists who came to LA to see celebrities is different animal entirely than a room full of film critics on a schedule who normally get very pissy if you start the film 10 minutes late. But my fellow SF comedians handled it beautifully, led off by the very funny Sean Keane, and the audience warmed to them, despite ourselves. Then, once that was over, now about 50 minutes behind schedule, we were treated to one preview before the film. It was the red-band trailer for, you guessed it, Bad Words, the movie we were all about to watch. It was one of the weirder screenings I’ve ever been to. But it truly fit the shouldn’t-be-funny-but-it-is theme, almost as if Focus Features was trying to tell us “not even spoiling these jokes could spoil these jokes.”
The balls on these people.
GRADE: B+
You’re a former spelling bee champion, and you wrote “repellant”?
< bitter former spelling bee loser
Both spellings are correct, according to my Googling. You probably just lack a European sensibility. (*flips scarf*)
Speaking of Indian jokes….
shit… i actually read that as ‘Bad Santa, with Indiana Jones’; had no idea what it meant until I read this comment.
Makes more sense now, but I am a little disappointed.
Thanks for this. I’ll be checking it out soon.
You had me at “Bad Santa, with Indian jokes”
What word did you win on Vince?
No clue.
“No clue” thats 2 words
Beth Grant is a great actress, and it’s certainly not her fault she’s typecast. She plays her type quite well, in a Helen Lovejoy “Won’t somebody please think of the children?!” kind of way. I also think when you’re writing formula, you write in a “disapproving, Beth Grant type mother”, and who better to take it on? She’s gotta work. She’s also been in three Best Picture Winners (The Artist, No Country, and Rain Man). I realize your comment wasn’t slanderous in the least, Vince, so this isn’t quite being defensive, but I think being typecast is a double-edged sword. Lazy from a casting perspective, and a boon for actors who just want steady work.
I totally agree that it’s not her fault. It’s the uncreativeness of the casting director.
You write in a “disapproving, Beth Grant type mother”, and who better to take it on?
Someone else, who gives it an air of the unexpected. Or expands your idea of what it initially was.
The “who better” question was rhetorical from the point of view of the writer, casting director, producers, etc. Not that there isn’t someone better, only “I know what I’m going for, she’s got it, search over, next please”, especially since the role almost always serves merely to establish a conflict that threatens to prevent the protagonist from achieving his goals. The character is almost always unlikeable and petty, even though the point of view is totally rational, simply because she/he prevents the story from advancing. An air of the unexpected would be great, but perhaps that would require writing a more dynamic role as well. There’s only so much a person can do with “that’s not how we do things around these parts”. A likeable (but much better written) example of this character would be Andy Daly in Season 1 of “Eastbound and Down”, because he’s clearly disapproving but doesn’t really stand in the way of the character. Daly nails the character, yes, but the writing plays a big part in not stagnating the dynamic.
Maaake ouuuuuuuuut.
To me she will always be the “Sometimes I doubt your commitment to Sparkle Motion” lady.
She’s great on The Mindy Project and she plays a completely different type of character.
Well, when one of the main appeals of your film is that the lead is cast so totally against-type, it’s a little odd to have another actress cast totally to-type.
Vince you know when you and Uproxx have made it when friends of actors/actresses and publicists start making up names just to come on here and fight criticism.
Haha I’m neither a friend nor publicist. Didn’t fight criticism cause he didn’t really criticize. I rarely disagree with Vince, and even here I was merely “qualifying”, rather than contradicting.
I thought she played a stinking, rotting corpse very convincingly in as I lay dying.
+1 Rawhead …. Sparkle Motion and Jim Cunningham pep rallies 4 eva
She was actually pretty good in that weird-ass Skittles ad she did.
I always thought of Rade Serbedzija as the Beth Grant of “weirdo European of vague origins.” For the more gravitas’d version of same, cast Armin Mueller-Stahl.
Yes and yes.
Max Von Sydow and Jean Reno used to do that a lot.
True, but Sydow at the very least got to work with Bergman at the height of Bergmania. The two I mentioned had a few impressive performances in films from their home countries, then got shunted into forgettable Hollywood hogwash. Remember when Serbedzija was in “Mission: Impossible 2”? No? I’ll show myself out.
He was Boris the Blade in Snatch. I guess that’s technically Hollywood hogwash (although I like it), but not really forgettable.
I was a spelling bee stallion as well. Of course, that was a long time ago, when there were fewer words. If memory serves, I fucked up “calliope” once. Which was unfortunate because I played third-chair calliope in the school band.
I lost to an Asian girl in a regional spelling bee who went on to win the whole Scripps-Howard shebang. The word was “raconteur,” and when that band came out I had an irrational inability to like them.
[en.wikipedia.org] ?
3rd chair?
3rd Chair means you’re the third best at particular instrument within a school band or orchestra. Like being 3rd string quarterback. Except calliope instead of quarterback.
Quite a distinction Larry, belated congrats. However, I am forced to inquire on two accounts: What the fuck is a calliope and was there a 4th chair?
4th grade, school-wide spelling bee. I came in 3rd behind two 8th graders. My father went out and bought me an extremely unofficial “2nd Runner Up” trophy. I can count my fond memories of my dad on one finger, and that’s it. Damn you for arousing my feels, Vince!
James Rebhorn is king of the pompous blue bloods and don’t forget Josef Sommer as dickhead authority figure. He’s been playing that role for forty years.
James Rebhorn is doomed to spend eternity as the poor man’s James Cromwell. He’s not even the top James on that list.
If you need a spineless authority figure, Stephen Tobolowsky can help.
Bateman’s my go-to sweetboy too, yeaaaah
“A big belly laugh makes you believe in immortality, if only briefly.”
One of my favorite things you’ve ever written. A truth nuke if ever there’s been one.
Yeah, that was fucking gold.
You shor got a purty mouth, Mister Mancini.
Meh, besides the first round bee joke and the second round bee joke, I thought the movie was bad all-around. The plot was really thin and had next to zero payoff. The relationship angle was never really flushed out and could easily be cut entirely. The jokes relied too much on the shock factor of cursing to a child. There were numerous missed joke opportunities during the final round that I respected they didn’t make (they would have been too easy), but would have been consistent with everything else. The movie can only be enjoyed by teenagers and older adults who thought they were cool in the 70’s
I thought they relied almost entirely on clever wording. I thought it was all basically an excuse for wordplay.
I can slightly agree with that
Wordplay!
If that kid on the far right in picture number 3 didn’t play “Alfred Hitchcock as a child” in one of the recent Hitchcock bio-pics, the producers really missed the boat.
Oh man, I might have to see this in the theater. I don’t know if I can wait for DVD/digital.
Rohan, not Rohand.
Is that lady from Speed who *spoilers* gets ran over by the bus because she was annoying and dumb?
Yep. She’s also the lady who doubts your commitment to Sparklemotion from Donnie Darko.
Am I the only one who read that as ‘Bad Santa, With Indiana Jones’?
I was confused and slightly disappointed.
Turns out they DID make an American sequel to In The Loop
Thank God you finally mentioned it!
Hi Vince, long time reader, 50th time commenter. I’ve always noticed you were an excellent speller, and then you went and misspelled George Thorogood. Which of course would have gone unmentioned, until you revealed yourself as a spelling bee champ. Since I got bounced in the first round (what the fuck are “barracks”?), I’m pretending you’re the fat kid that won spelling “lamppost”. Lamppost my ass! That’s just two tiny words standing next to each other. You got lucky, Mancini!
I like Bateman, but, from what I’ve seen from the trailers, this film looked like a C, C+ film. I’m surprised Vince has given it a B+. Maybe I’ll check it out on cheap Tuesday, or when it goes to the cheap movie theaters.