Review: Dark Shadows is a feast of reaction shots

A Shiny Coffin Filled with Farts
In Dark Shadows, Tim Burton boldly challenges the notion that movies are a medium for telling stories. He flips the entire paradigm on its head! F*ck you, story! Thing happens! Reaction shot! That’s all you need! The whole thing is basically Tim Burton screaming gibberish at Johnny Depp to make him confused, because it’s cute when Johnny Deppp cocks his head to the side like a puppy.
Well, it is.
Good B-movies and schlock (and the kind of fancy Disney-goth Tim Burton used to be a master of) almost always hook you with an over-the-top premise, then, once you’re in the tent, reveal nuance, and engage you in such way that the characters start to feel real. You start to actually care about them – this wolfman, does he have nards? Dark Shadows does nearly the opposite, where a compelling-ish premise leads to a series of increasingly baffling situations happening to people who might as well be random passersby. By the end, I felt like Royal Tenenbaum, shouting “Characters? What characters? All I saw was a bunch of actors wearing costumes!”
Depp plays Barnabas Collins, son of a proper Englishman who, in 1752, set sail for Maine to make his fortune in fish canning, eventually becoming so successful that the family becomes the namesake of both an estate (Collinwood) and an entire town (Collinsport). They’re rich, but as Barnabas’s father shows up once for five seconds to tell us, “Nothing is as important as family or some shit, Barnabas, nothing.”
Barnabas ends up banging his hot maid, Angelique (Eva Green) who’s madly in love with him because they locked eyes once when they were eight, and that kind of thing always leads to lifelong attachment in movies. He says “feh” to easy sex with this busty temptress in his fabulous mansion, and it turns out she’s some sort of self-taught witch who turns Barnabas into a vampire with a snap of her fingers. Then she throws Barnabas’s fiancee off a cliff using mind control and gets the townspeople to bury him in a locked coffin, where he stays for almost 200 years.
I guess the idea is that she lives to torture him, only she must’ve found other interests, because he’s been gone for 200 years. And when he gets back, they spend most of their time running competing fish businesses. Oh and the Collins family still lives in Collinwood. Only it’s a little unclear who those family members actually are, since Depp’s fiancee fell off a cliff and we never saw him with any siblings. His descendants seem to have materialized asexually, from a book of stock characters – a-hole father, detached mother, slutty daughter, troubled son (he sees dead people!) – the full Scissorhands, as I like to call it. Also, witches apparently live for 200 years, because magic?
None of it makes sense, but that’s not even the problem. The problem is that the movie has no idea what it’s about. Is it about fathers and sons? Spurned lovers? Family rivalries? Class dynamics? Are we seriously supposed to care about a montage of Barnabas turning around a failing fish cannery? Themes are clumsily groped at and then forgotten, like my ex-girlfriend. Depp’s love interest (Bella Heathcote, pale and busty and blue-green-eyed, like all Tim Burton love interests) gets maybe ten minutes of total screen time, and the only way we know she’s his love interest is that she’s played by the same actress as his dead fiancee.
The only idea the story really pursues is Johnny Depp as this Forrest Gump meets Unfrozen Vampire Aristocrat character, who bumbles his way through the landscape of seventies pop culture. And it’s not some undiscovered corner of seventies pop corner, either, it’s stuff even I recognized, having been born in the eighties, like lava lamps, and Love Story, and Steve Miller Band. “If only Shakespeare had been as eloquent,” says Barnabas of “The Joker,” in a particularly embarrassing sequence. Colonial-era vampires love stoner rock? WE’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER RECORD SCRATCH!
Speaking of music, this movie could win an Oscar for bad, too-on-the-nose musical choices. There’s “Season of the Witch,” by Donovan (GET IT? BECAUSE SHE’S A WITCH!), “Superfly” when Depp looks super fly, and Barry White during Depp and Eva Green’s sex scene – “My First, My Last, My Everything,” because Johnny Depp is her first, her last… you get the picture. This was Burton’s first sex scene, and he seems so uncomfortable with it that he just sort of films them tearing clothes and shoving things off desks, like an 8-year-old’s idea of steamy naughty time from watching soap operas.
Then Barnabas wants to throw a ball, because the best families always threw the biggest balls back in his day, he says, and slutty daughter Chloe Moretz tells him that if he wants to throw a super-awesome party, he should get Alice Cooper. So he does. And Alice Cooper shows up! Like, modern-day, older-than-my-parents Alice Cooper, playing himself in a movie set in 1973! A full part where he plays songs and everything! And hey, wasn’t there already a big Alice Cooper cameo in Wayne’s World? And what is it with centuries-old vampires liking crappy music? Wasn’t that the entire plot of Queen of the Damned? (Okay, some Alice Cooper isn’t crappy, but you know what I mean). This whole movie is so referencey and barely sensical, it’s like a half-remembered dream of other shitty movies.
But on the plus side, there are plenty of pretty reaction shots.
GRADE: D
I want to trust your review, but you called Alice Cooper “crappy,” and any true music fan knows that only 1/2 of his music is crappy. A quarter is “meh,” but at least PART of the remainder is fucking fantastic. And just like with American politics, it’s only the top 1% that matters.
Yeah, I didn’t really intend to, I was trying to point out that the vampire who wakes up and digs modern music is pretty stupid, but it was complicated because the movie was set in the 70s. I more meant Queen of the Damned as crappy music, I think the Korn guy did all the music in that movie. Holy shit was that terrible.
Yeah Queen of the Damned was so bad it killed a chick. True fact.
Inception of shitty films and ideas. tim burtons career.
Remember when Johnny Depp and Tim Burton sold out together well?
So they slutted up Chloe Moretz? Do they want people to go to jail? She seems like some sort of conspiracy to get dudes incarcerated.
When you’re afraid to google a 15 year old, who’s the real monster?
As long as your not downloading it if your in New York State your fine
Alice Cooper transcends your petty notions of “space,” “time” and “geriatric decay”.
Seriously, though, Cooper is so cool that I’ll forgive him whatever easy paycheck he wants to pick up once a generation. If John Lennon were still alive, you can be damn sure that Yoko would have whored him out to appear in every two-bit movie and sitcom since. “Dharma, you’ll never guess who I found down at the bus station!”
I’d probably be okay with it if he hadn’t already had a big, memorable cameo in Wayne’s World.
The fangirls will surely have your head for this Mancini.
eurgh. that sounds pants. i’ll just go see Safe again. Statham hits a guy in the neck with a plate in that.
Cute schlock, featuring Johnny Depp, released right before Mother’s Day.
Say what you will, but Tim Burton is a genius.
Vince, if you’d like, I can send you dozens of Stella reaction shots that you can incorporate into reviews.
To hell with Vince. Just send that straight to me. That dog is adorable.
I would appreciate an entire post of nothing but this.
Never go full Scissorhands.
i wish i could comment, but i was asked to leave after i took a sword to the movie screen when chloe moretz appeared. relfex
Every time Johnny Depp cocks his head to the side, I imagine it’s because he just sharted, and in his head he’s thinking, “Method acting, bitches. Whatcha think about that?”
If Eva Green was my horny maid she’d have to clean up a lot of premature ejaculate-stained sheets and then she’d quit. Even in my fantasies I’m not so good at the sex.
Also, how did the Danny Elfman score and the charms of Helena Bonham Carter not make this a delight? Tim Burton is a ghoulish maverick!
I don’t care about this film, even though Vince thought the “They tried to stone me once” line was hilarious. But I would like to play golf with Alice Cooper.
I guarantee you that line is brilliant compared to the rest of this movie. I’ll take “they tried to stone me once” over “Prepare the horses!” “…we have a Chevy.”
Thaaaaaank you
Somebody needs to separate Burton and Depp for a while. They’re both capable of good things, but put them together now and they just sniff each other’s metaphorical quirky goth farts for the entire production.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Burton’s last good movie was Big Fish.
This is gonna be the unpopular opinion, but I really liked Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. That might have something to do with Roald Dahl being my favorite children’s author. But it had a lot of weird, dark WTF stuff in it, which is better than the bland, rote Burton of Alice in Wonderland.
I did too (hated the identical oompa loompas, but other than that I liked it). Alice in Wonderland sucked but was still better than Dark Shadows.
You had me at slutty daughter. That is all.
Love the site, funny shit. Great monster squad reference “is she a virgin?”. Classic
Worse than the mad hatter dance?
This vampire movie has accomplished what all vampire movies released within the past 10 years have: Reminded me how much I want to go home, get drunk and play “Castlevania” again.
Wow awesome review.
Not to take away from the review, because all of the points are valid, but the movie is a remake of a 60s/70s gothic soap turned supernatural. For context, at least Burton and Depp aren’t pulling this stuff out of their ass, its pretty much how the series unfolds.
It doesn’t really excuse shitty plotting and reaction shots, but that’s pretty much where they come from. Soaps aren’t exactly known for being subtle or clever.
You’re ignoring the important question: *why* is it a remake of a gothic soap opera? Burton used to make movies based on original weird-ass ideas: Beetlejuice, Ed Wood Scissorhands. Now he’s doing shitty versions of shitty concepts. He should be in Abu Ghraib for Planet of the Apes.
I liked Sweeney Todd though. Fuck everybody.
Yeah, I just didn’t want to get into whether this was an accurate representation of the shitty thing it was based on territory. Because in the end, who cares? The three people who actually watched Dark Shadows? Either it works as a movie or it doesn’t.
All true. The context just tells why weird decisions were made. Doesn’t really make it better.
The soap opera wasn’t a comedy. It was kind of campy, but it was dramatic and some folks thought it was downright scary. Turning it into a vapid comedy was kind of shitty.
Psyched that Jonny Lee Miller’s basically doing a physical character homage of Roy Munson, just with his hair better kempt.
“it’s like a half-remembered dream of other shitty movies.”
Story of my life..
Don’t care. Chloe Moretz.
Doth not a Wolfman havith nards? If you kick them doth he not howl?
Funny faces and annoying zany humor, yeah that’s a Tim Burton movie. Mugging at the camera is not the same as being legitimately funny. This is what happens when someone gains star power; Burton just plain straight does not care anymore. After the train wreck that was Alice in Wonderland, I have not come to expect anything from Burton anymore.
Yeah, the creature really needed to be a weenie dog. That absolutely needed to happen. No amount of lightning will revive my interest.
I went and saw a (thankfully free) screening of it last week and my friends and I (and the baby boomers next to us) groaned all the way through it, while the rest of the audience laughed at every banal, obvious, heard ’em all before jokes. You seriously never see that vampire romance that girl, except for a second or two. The Chloe Moretz thing at the end was unforgivable. Thank god Eva Green is hot.
Burton and Depp need to take a few decades off from working with each other. I’d like to see Johnny start acting again, for a change.
You’re dead wrong Vince. Barnabas’ love interest was not Busty … other than that, spot on. This movie sucked ass. Although I feel like it could have been raised up at least a full grade if they’d just used a broader score. Still would have sucked, but at least then my brain would have understood that it was in fact meant to be a comedy.
Vince, we really need to work on your definition of “busty”
That’s the kind of work I’d be happy to do.
And slutty. I caught this last weekend. Barnabas thinks Moretz’s character is a prostitute but all she does is lounge about and roll her eyes plenty. The movie is a mess though. The movie is just a cartoon, hence the half-assed love scene between Depp & Green, who for a supposedly sexy witch was oddly uncaptivating.
Rating: Barely half a teacake.