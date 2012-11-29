Review: Killing Them Softly, a Cinematic Motörhead Song

Stimulus Whackage
Take it from this reviewer, there’s no finer date movie this season than Killing Them Softly. You and your special lady can hold each other close as Brad Pitt opens Italian guys’ skulls with a shotgun! Interlace fingers as you thrill to bloated Ray Liotta getting his teeth kicked in by a fat rapper! Heck, bring grandma and the kids! They’ll love James Gandolfini talking about cutting up hookers! And the best part is, it’s family entertainment that’s not just fun, it comes with an important message. Namely, “Everything sucks and people are assholes the end.”
If that sounds like a negative critique, it’s not, I loved this movie. Killing Them Softly is like that angry song you loved when you were 15, or that angry poem you wrote when you were 15. It’s a crime story-as-political-allegory that’s about as nuanced as a middle finger and as subtle as a pistol whipping, but what it lacks in complexity, it makes up for in panache, consistency, and consistently graphic skull trauma. The main point director Andrew Dominik is making, that politics is just as messy and amoral for foul-mouthed, shit-smelling murderers as it is for candidates wearing American flag pins, isn’t a particularly unique or insightful one, but then neither is “Eat the Rich.” Tight, fast, brutal, and gleefully immature, like my lovemaking, it’s sort of a cinematic Motörhead song, not especially smart, but there’s a certain poetry to getting punched in the face. Art in the same way that a brick through the window has a beauty that transcends the thrower’s justification.
Based on the 1974, George V. Higgins crime novel Cogan’s Trade, about a robbery at a mob-protected card game. Dominik’s adaptation uses the 2008 financial meltdown as a backdrop for, and parallel to, the collapse of the local criminal economy following the card game hit. Games are shut down, because everyone’s afraid of getting robbed. Brad Pitt plays Cogan, the hitman hired to restore the public’s confidence, take down the robbers and put things right again, which he does mostly through murdering everyone and smoking a billion cigarettes. Hence my headline, “Stimulus Whackage.” Clever, right? I thought so.
The two robbers are played by Scoot McNairy, who looks as much like a bizarro world Skeet Ulrich as his name makes him sound, and Ben Mendelsohn, a vulgar, greasy, sweaty Australian who looks like he smells terrible – his convict nationality perhaps a nod to Dominik’s own. One of the beauties of Killing Them Softly is that the dialog is smart even when the characters are dumber than dogshit (especially when). Call it the reverse Sorkin. Carnage, David Mamet, et. al, regularly soak up plaudits for the clickety-clack tete-a-tetes between obvious stand-ins for English majors, but smart characters don’t automatically add up to smart dialogue. True artistry is building witty repartee between obvious dipshits like Dominik does. Also, it’s much less obnoxious. Elmore Leonard was infamous for writing twisty tales of the underworld where the cops were always idiots. But Leonard always wrote at least one character who seemed to know everything. Killing Them Softly is like Elmore Leonard by way of Werner Herzog, aggressively nihilistic and darkly comic, where everyone’s a shady moron, not just the cops. The only one who isn’t is Cogan, and Cogan is only smart insomuch as he recognizes how dumb, biased, and easily manipulated everyone else is.
Brad Pitt manages to make it through the film without eating the entire time like he usually does, and the cast, from Richard Jenkins and James Gandolfini on down to Mendelsweat, Bliotta, McNairy and Slaine (aka Gloansy McGloan from The Town), are all varying shades of fantastic. The book was set in Boston, the movie shot in Louisiana but looks like Detroit, but wherever it’s set (Anyslum, USA) it’s an über-bleak portrait of the scum-covered nutsack of society, and the best part is that it never blinks, painting every morsel of civilization’s smegma and dickcheese in loving technicolor. When Mendolsohn describes the town’s hookers, who are more attractive than you’d think but still not that attractive, he says “Well, you wouldn’t want to rape ’em, but..”
I mean talk about an endorsement!
Gandolfini, noisy-nostriled as ever, playing a drunk, whore-obsessed hitman, has the honor of embodying one of the most repugnant characters ever depicted on screen, or at least one right up there with James Gandolfini as a snuff-film director in 8 MM (he must just have one of those faces that screams “I mercilessly abuse women”). Killing Them Softly offers him extended, terrifying monologues that are so skin-crawlingly uncomfortable that they’re almost funny. The closest thing I can compare it to is the time I had an Eastern Bloc cab driver who spontaneously offered up an anecdote about beating up a ladyboy. Every word is more disturbing than the last and you’re stuck listening to all of it. At one point Gandolfini says “none of this sh*t means anything anyway,” which I think was meant as an overt message.
I won’t spoil it, but the movie ends with an all-encompassing line that sums up every aspect of the movie perfectly, in the way that “war is a drug” summed up The Hurt Locker. There’s not much room for nuance, but the fact that it’s so stripped down and spare and brutal is what makes it so much fun. And finally, a movie that ends right when it’s supposed to. The only way to ruin Killing Them Softly is to start talking about it like it’s some lofty political allegory (and I guarantee a great horde of middlebrow, fake-smart critics will do exactly this, just watch). It’s not. It’s really not that lofty (even if Andrew Dominik thinks it is, and he might). It’s reactionary. And that’s fine, just don’t confuse a brick for a manifesto.
GRADE: B+
Pitt doesn’t eat in this movie? No longer interested.
He eats Time.
All of it.
George V. Higgins wrote The Friends of Eddie Coyle, which they made into a pretty sweet movie in the 70’s. I can’t believe there hasn’t been a fucked up remake yet. Hollywood probably spent that money on Jack and Jill 2: Nocturnal, Like a Bat.
/Jack and Ji(roman numeral 2)
Criterion has a great DVD of it, but probably the Higgins estate is guarding it closely.
Brick + Manifesto = Manifestbro.
But seriously I’m glad this looks like it’s a decent movie. Looks refreshing.
James Gandolfini as a was not snuff-film director in “8mm”. He was snuff-film talent scout/producer. This is basic stuff.
… Featuring Tony Soprano as James Gandolfini
Right, huh?
I loved how straight from the opening credits to the closing credits the movie was just like “Oh, were you expecting a regular crime flick? FUCK YOU!”
Also Ben Mendelsohn’s character deserves his own movie: “Filthy Australian Bum and the Herd of Tiny Dogs”
I was hoping it was 2 hours of James Gandolfini and Ray Liotta arguing over who can eat more meatball subs.
Utah! Get me two! …. Shoulda got three, shoulda got three…
Is Pitt anything more than “Tyler Cogurden”, or can He just watch Fight Club and see the same thing? (From Pitt, specifically.)
You always either sell me or make me think about these movies in a way I didn’t think before. Damn you for being good like that.
Brad Pitt manages to make it through the film without eating the entire time like he usually does
Obviously a lesser tiered movie than what World War Z will be.
I hope you don’t catch any Roberta Flack for this review.
It’s not a lofty political allegory; it’s a hamfisted political allegory, in which the scum of the earth make damn sure they’re never more than 10 feet away from the latest speech on the financial crisis, just so’s we won’t miss the point. Faugh.
Isn’t Pitt famous for smoking like a chimney in real life? I remember reading that he’s scaled back recently, but I also remember reading that he had an impressively heavy smoking habit in the earlier parts of his career, like five packs a day or something.
Yeah. When he was doing 12 Monkeys the director made him quit smoking for some of it so he’d act just a liiiiiiiitle more unhinged. At least that’s what I heard. May or may not be true.
I didn’t read the review, you had me at Motorhead
This review or an ad campaign that has the characters responding to the voiceover with bag-licking one liners…
Who is a poor boy to believe?
Vince, if anything, I love your lyrical stylings too much; but if you think Motörhead’s “Eat the Rich” is about anything less then music, food, love, hunger, maternalism, infidelity, DIY ethic, gluttony, incest, cooperate mockery, paternalism, cannibalism, witticism, profanity, ineptitude, hijinks, class struggle, expectation, dictation, demanding demeanors, corporate counterfeit, breakfast food, seduction, honesty, sexuality, starvation, sado-massichist relationships, mutual oral-sex, the coupon hoax, selective breading, Italian food, mass-communication, globalism, health-food, determinism, boredom, masturbation, oral-sex, hyper-vigalince, false pretense and pork based military innuendo, I don’t know if we understand each other. I don’t know that at all.
In that oder, btw.
I loved this movie……so i only give it a B+?
I enjoyed it greatly, but it was still heavy-handed and reactionary. Not enough to keep me from loving it, but enough to keep me from giving it an A.
Saw this today. I would say to Andrew Dominik, “You’re not wrong, you’re just an asshole.” This film is a nasty little brute with a large helping of cynicism. Much like me. Coulda done without half of the political “instances.” I give it two thumbs up in America’s eyes
I agree with all of this.
Exploiting my man crushes on Lemmy Kilmister AND Brad Pitt (greasy violent edition) within the same review? OVER THE TOP!
Solid review as always. Caught this movie in Lithuania about a month ago–the audience reactions made it even more enjoyable. Agree with the length of the movie being perfect for the subject matter and dialog, but jesus that ending monologue was brutal to listen to.
nice, apparently this is the same director that did “assassination of jesse james”, which was an amazing movie and criminally underseen/rated…had high hopes for this one
“the reverse Sorkin.” Love it. Great reviews, Vince.
VInce, if you loved it like you loved an angry poem when you’re 15, I’m surprised you didn’t “give [it] a 7.”
Man, I wanted to love it but this was not the movie I was hoping it would be. Some nice moments, some great performances, but there’s nothing to the story. It felt like only part of a movie. And why did they cut the scene from the trailer when Slaine gets hit by the exploding car?
What? That was most definitely in the version of the movie that I saw.
I took a leak somewhere about half-way through, about the time the guys shoot up. So if it happened around then, I missed it. But when I came back it seemed like very little had happened in that two minutes. Was also hoping for more Sam Shepard. He’s in one scene, the entirety of which is shown in the trailer … Odd choice.
Yeah, I think it would’ve been better not to have shown Shepard’s character at all. He was just this mysterious guy pulling the strings. Sort of cheapens that idea when he’s this regular looking old dude in a track suit.
Yeah it happened around then. It was an anecdote from them torching the car after driving the dogs to Florida. Basically it was “Funniest Home Videos: Dumbass Gangster Edition.”
So this is Motorhead’s “Eat the Rich”… does that make “Red Dawn Aerosmith’s “Eat the Rich”?
Enjoyed the movie + your perfectly matching review. Thank you for this one, really lol’ed at the bit about Pitt always eating
I don’t know, Vince. I usually agree with you on everything, but this year we’re 2 for 2 with Argo and this film. I blame Scoot McNairy.