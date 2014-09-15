Richard Linklater Is Casting His Spiritual Sequel To ‘Dazed And Confused’

Richard Linklater has been talking about a “spiritual sequel” to Dazed and Confused for almost as long as we can remember but now it sounds like there’s been actually development on the production. With a title that sounds like something Wooderson came up with himself, That’s What I’m Talking About is reportedly “set in 1980 – a college freshman moves into the baseball house at his college and experiences a fraternity like lifestyle with his hard partying teammates.”

I’m told he has offered the three leads to these actors: Glee’s Blake Jenner, Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin, and 22 Jump Street’s Wyatt Russell. [Deadline]

Wyatt Russell in particular is the most Richard Linklater-character looking dude ever to live life outside of one. I’ve never seen the other two act, but I hope at least one of them spends half the movie grabbing the bridge of his nose, just for old times’ sake.

Fun fact: According to the Daily Beast, Wiley Wiggins touches his nose 42 times in Dazed and Confused. I would suggest that you don’t ask him about it.