Richard Linklater Is Casting His Spiritual Sequel To ‘Dazed And Confused’

Richard Linklater has been talking about a “spiritual sequel” to Dazed and Confused for almost as long as we can remember but now it sounds like there’s been actually development on the production. With a title that sounds like something Wooderson came up with himself, That’s What I’m Talking About is reportedly “set in 1980 – a college freshman moves into the baseball house at his college and experiences a fraternity like lifestyle with his hard partying teammates.”
I’m told he has offered the three leads to these actors: Glee’s Blake Jenner, Teen Wolf’s Tyler Hoechlin, and 22 Jump Street’s Wyatt Russell. [Deadline]
Wyatt Russell in particular is the most Richard Linklater-character looking dude ever to live life outside of one. I’ve never seen the other two act, but I hope at least one of them spends half the movie grabbing the bridge of his nose, just for old times’ sake.
Fun fact: According to the Daily Beast, Wiley Wiggins touches his nose 42 times in Dazed and Confused. I would suggest that you don’t ask him about it.
Dude in the middle, college freshman?
Pretty sure he plays a highschool kid right now so…Hollywood! Amirte?
Could be an upperclassman in the frat?
Fun fact about the dude in the middle: he played baseball at ASU. So he can have the baseball part of the role down, as well as the inevitable partying aspect of the role.
You know. Acting.
Seven years of college down the drain…
That nose grabbing bothers me so much, lol, I cringe every time that scene comes on.
I will watch the hell out of that.
That’s what I love about these high school girls….
All the casting calls here in Austin are asking for 18-25 years old with long hair, or willing to grow long hair. Occasionally they’ll ask for someone with a ‘punk’ look.
Are some of the kids from the hanging around, breaking boards and drinking beer scene in Boyhood available? They seemed incapable of expressing realistic dialogue or recreating normal human interaction. Perfect fit for a Linklater film.
So is it going to be set in the 80’s? Call it “Coked and AIDSed”. At least the music will be better.
All right, all right all right.
Man, fuck Wiley Wiggins.