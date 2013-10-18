RIP, Mark “Chopper” Read, buried in private ceremony in Melbourne

I don’t how I missed this story, but I blame the lamestream media. Mark “Chopper” Read, a legendary Australian true crime author played by Eric Bana in the 2000 Andrew Dominik film Chopper, died last week of liver cancer at the age of 58, and was buried this week in a secret funeral in Melbourne.

The invitation-only funeral for Read, who died last week of liver cancer aged 58, was held at Fawkner, said Nigel Davies, of the funeral director Lonergan and Raven.

“Today we did a very small, private burial. Invitation only. There were only a few family members in attendance,” Davies said.

A public service will be held on Thursday at Clifton Hill.

“He has always said that he didn’t mind who got up and said what at his funeral,” Davies said.

Read spent more than 23 years in jail for crimes including armed robbery, assault and kidnapping, including trying to abduct at gunpoint a Victorian county court judge.

He once claimed he was involved in killing 19 people and the attempted murder of 11 others.

He was famously portrayed by Eric Bana in the 2000 film Chopper.

Read was also Australia’s best-selling true crime author, with copies of his first book, Chopper: From the Inside, selling more than 300,000 copies. [TheGuardian]